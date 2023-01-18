Read full article on original website
Leader of Mass. drug trafficking organization sentenced to prison after 1.7 kilos of cocaine, 27lbs of marijuana, $200k in cash, 200 rounds of ammo, 11 firearms seized
BOSTON – The leader of a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization was sentenced Thursday for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 45-year-old Matthew Drayton of Boston, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 50 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In August 2022, Drayton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
Over 600 grams of cocaine seized in RI drug bust
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police and the DEA Providence Office seized over 600 grams of cocaine on Thursday following an investigation into narcotics sales in the greater Providence area. Search warrants relating to the investigation were executed in Pawtucket, East Providence, and Scituate. As a result, authorities seized the following items. · […]
Firearm straw purchasing conspiracy: Three charged in Massachusetts
In connection with a scheme to illegally straw-purchase firearms, three individuals, including a Federal Firearms Licensee, have been charged.
Massachusetts man sentenced to prison, printed over $400K in fake bills
A Quincy man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to counterfeiting hundreds of thousands of U.S. dollars.
Watertown man to be arraigned for alleged African sports investment scheme
A Watertown man was scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Friday morning, accused of defrauding investors who thought they were putting their money towards lucrative short-term sports ventures in Africa, according to prosecutors. In court documents, investigators said Adrian Kawuba, 33, told investors he would use their money to...
Man indicted on charges in connection with murder of New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, New Hampshire — A man has been indicted on a slew of criminal charges in connection with the murder of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found riddled with multiple gunshot wounds near a hiking trail last year, law enforcement officials announced Friday. Logan Clegg, 26, was...
NECN
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges
The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
2 Worcester residents sentenced for roles in drug trafficking conspiracy
Two Worcester residents who previously pleaded guilty for their role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy were both sentenced on Saturday. Antonio “Animal” Rosario Garcia was sentenced to 80 months in prison and four years of supervised release, while Cintia Franco was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ office. Both were sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Hillman.
Boston Man With 15-Page Arrest Record Charged With Rape At Hotel: DA
A 49-year-old Boston man with a long criminal record now faces violent rape charges stemming from an incident in a hotel earlier this week, authorities said. Herbert Jones faces charges of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated rape, two counts of assault and battery, and threats, the Suffo…
WMUR.com
Merrimack man accused of threatening workers repossessing his vehicle
MERRIMACK, N.H. — A Merrimack man was arrested after he allegedly threatened workers who were repossessing his car. Merrimack police said Gregory Isabelle, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and a charge of misdemeanor criminal threatening. Officers responded around...
Package theft investigation in Beverly nets 2 arrests, seizure of 3 kilos of cocaine, police say
BEVERLY, Mass. — What started as a call for an alleged package theft in December turned into a drug bust that got over $100,000 worth of cocaine off the streets of one North Shore city. Moises Antonio Morel Arias, 39, of Lynn and Michael Marte, 20, also of Lynn,...
GoLocalProv
Former Citizens Bank Employee Admits to Stealing Banking Info of Unsuspecting Individuals for Fraud
A Providence woman who was previously employed by Citizens Bank admitted to a federal judge that she stole the banking information of unsuspecting individuals, businesses, and a law firm, and then provided that information to the leader of a bank fraud conspiracy, who used it to create fraudulent personal and business checks, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
Quincy Man Who Counterfeited $460K In $100 Bills Gets 3 Years In Prison: Feds
A Quincy man who counterfeited more than 4,000 $100 bills was sentenced to more than three years in prison this week. Victor Cardona, 34, will spend 41 months in prison, pay a $5,000 fine, and serve two years of probation after he pleaded guilty in October to one count of counterfeiting US cur…
WCVB
Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case
QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man arrested for allegedly engaging in murder-for-hire plot targeting wife and her boyfriend
BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was arrested yesterday and charged in connection with allegedly attempting to hire a contract killer – who was actually an undercover federal agent – to murder his wife and the wife’s boyfriend. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 46-year-old Mohammed...
ABC6.com
New Bedford drug dealer sentenced to 3 years in prison
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that a New Bedford drug dealer was sentenced to three years prison. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Montalvo, who’s 39 years old, pled guilty to the following:. Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Possession...
Crack, Thousands In Fake Cash, Gun Found In Jeep Parked In Sutton: Police
Keen-eyed police uncovered thousands in counterfeit bills, drugs, and a gun after they noticed a suspicious-looking Jeep parked in the middle of the road, authorities said. Nathan Picard faces several charges following his arrest earlier this week, Sutton police announced. Officers first thought the Jeep was empty, but when they...
Wife & her boyfriend targeted by Boston man in murder-for-hire
A man from Boston was arrested, for allegedly attempting to hire a contract killer, to murder his wife, and her boyfriend, whom she had left him for.
