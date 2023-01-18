Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes Injures Ankle, Stays in Game Despite Heavy Limp
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The star quarterback stayed in the game with a noticeable limp. The injury occurred when Jags defender Arden Key landed on his ankle while attempting to sack...
Chiefs Lead Jaguars 17-10 at Halftime of Divisional Round Despite Patrick Mahomes Injury
If the Kansas City Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship, they might have to get there without Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of the top-seeded Chiefs' divisional round matchup against the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars. Backup quarterback Chad Henne, who played just 18 snaps during the regular season, took over and helped the Chiefs take a 17-10 lead into halftime.
Chiefs Fans Chant Chad Henne's Name After 98-Yard Touchdown Drive
After Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round playoff contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, backup quarterback Chad Henne entered the game and brought much-needed energy with him. The 37-year-old former Jaguar, who has not started a game in...
Here's What It'll Cost to Attend the 49ers-Cowboys Playoff Game at Levi's Stadium
Football fans hoping to attend Sunday's NFL playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara will have to spend a pretty penny. StubHub said it will cost $3,400 for field level seats, $540 for upper deck seats and $525 for standing room only.
WATCH: Nick Sirianni Rocks Chain in Crazy Eagles Postgame Locker Room
WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room.
Eagles Overreactions: The NFC Should Be Terrified of Jalen Hurts & Co.
Eagles overreactions: Message to NFC was loud and clear originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Playoff games are normally wrought with anxiety, close-fought contests that are one-score contests deep into the fourth quarter. At halftime on Saturday, the Eagles' lead in their divisional round matchup vs. the Giants was so...
Dallas Goedert's One-Handed Catch Gives Philly Early Lead
Dallas Goedert's one-handed catch gives Philly early lead originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Eagles couldn't have scripted a better opening drive to kick off their postseason run. Hosting the New York Giants in the divisional round, Philadelphia got on the board early thanks to an impressive one-handed...
‘So We're the Underdog?': Mike McCarthy Dazed by Cowboys' Odds Vs. 49ers
Mike McCarthy stunned by Cowboys' underdog status vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Mike McCarthy is stunned to hear a No. 5 seed is an underdog on the road against a No. 2 seed. The Dallas Cowboys (13-5) head coach seemed surprised to hear his team are not...
Eagles Soar to 28-0 First-Half Cushion Vs. Giants in Divisional Round
Philadelphia soared to a 28-0 lead at halftime over the New York Giants at home in their divisional round battle. Jalen Hurts and Co. had no issues showing why they are the NFC's No. 1 seed, marching down the field on their opening drive to score a touchdown. On a third-and-five from the Giants' 16-yard line, tight end Dallas Goedert hauled in a one-handed catch on an out route and turned his way upfield and into the end zone.
Greg Roman Won't Return as Ravens Offensive Coordinator in 2023
Greg Roman won't return as Ravens OC in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Another team is in the market for an offensive coordinator. Greg Roman will not return to the Baltimore Ravens next season after serving as their OC for the last four years. Roman's agency, Athletes First,...
Mattress Mack Places Massive Bet on Cowboys to Beat 49ers
Mattress Mack places massive bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Mattress Mack is at it again. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for betting massive lumps of cash on his Texas sports teams, and the NFL playoffs are no exception. The 71-year-old...
