Lite 98.7
Central New York Starting The Week Off With A Winter Weather Advisory
For the last full week of January 2023 in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we are starting off with a Winter Weather Advisory. The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting Sunday January 22nd at 5PM through Monday January 23rd 10AM. This is for the following counties: Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland and Chenango.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Broome County
A Winter Weather Advisory is currently in effect for Broome, Cortland, and Chenango counties until 4 p.m. this afternoon.
cnycentral.com
Snowy system for CNY Sunday through Monday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Overnight we'll have some broken clouds and a partial clearing in some areas. It will be a few degrees colder tonight compared to last night with lows in the 20s. A bigger snow maker arrives on Sunday! It will be a cloudy and quiet start to the...
Keep An Eye Out for 2 Winter Storms That Could Hit CNY Soon
The National Weather Service is warning that Upstate New York could be facing not one, but two winter storms next week. It's still too early to tell, but meteorologists say the conditions are right for snow. Currently, the NWS says they're watching a storm front that could affect the greater...
localsyr.com
Quiet now but changes are ahead
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Dry now, but some wet snow is on the way to Central New York. How much? The details are below…. Tonight, is high and dry under a mostly cloudy sky across CNY with lows only dropping into the 25 to 30 degree range which is some 10 to 15 degrees above average for late January.
cnyhomepage.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until mid-afternoon
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Freezing rain will be impacting travel across Central New York through mid-afternoon. As of late Tuesday morning, there have been reports of several accidents on the New York State Thruway west of Westmoreland. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 2:00PM for areas that...
Winter Ice Storm Could Make Travel ‘Nearly Impossible’ in Central New York
Be prepared for slippery road conditions in Central New York. The latest storm may not bring a bunch of snow winter enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for. But it will bring ice; enough to cause power outages, tree damage, and make travel nearly impossible. The National Weather Service has issued...
cnycentral.com
Several districts close, plan early dismissal Thursday as winter weather returns
Syracuse, N.Y. — CLICK HERE For up-to-the-minute closings. UPDATED THURSDAY, JAN 19 AT 10:45 A.M. Camden Central Schools: Middle/HS closing at 11:30 a.m. ; Elementary closing at 12:30 p.m. Canastota Central Schools: Dismissing early; 4-12 Early Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.; Pre-K -3 Early Dismissal at 11:45 a.m. Herkimer Central...
wwnytv.com
Snow, sleet & freezing rain
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many places are still stuck below or near the freezing point, which is why we’re getting a wintry mix of precipitation. It’s a widespread system, causing winter weather advisories in much of New York state and northern New England. An advisory for Jefferson...
cnycentral.com
A mix of wintry weather could lead to some icy road conditions Thursday
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Do you remember the icy weather we had back on Tuesday this week?. Our weather for Thursday looks similar which means once again roads, sidewalks, parking lots and driveways could become icy once again. What's also similar to Tuesday's weather is the National Weather Service has posted Winter...
Watch for freezing rain, slippery roads today in Central NY; alert issued
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A storm system moving into Central New York today could bring freezing rain and slippery roads into the afternoon. “Precipitation (will) begin as a wintry mix including freezing rain,” the National Weather Service said in issuing a winter weather advisory. “Precipitation will change to rain as warmer air moves in, but glazing may continue a little longer as ground temperatures will lag behind air temperatures.”
wwnytv.com
Snow off & on today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mixed precipitation has changed to snow. We’ll see that snow from time to time as we head through the afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy when it’s not snowing. Highs will be in the mid-30s. Snow tapers off overnight. Lows will be in...
A trio of storms could bring ice, heavy snow to Upstate NY
Update: Some schools are sending students home early today to beat the approach of freezing rain and icy roads. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Winter weather is returning to Upstate New York, with a trio of storms on the horizon that could bring ice on Thursday and heavy snow next week. Thursday...
WKTV
Icy roads lead to rollover crash on Route 5S
SCHUYLER, N.Y. -- An SUV rolled over on Route 5S Thursday afternoon as icy conditions led to slick roads across the Mohawk Valley. It happened in the eastbound lane about a mile before the Frankfort exit. The driver hit a sheet of ice and lost control. The SUV went off...
wxhc.com
cnycentral.com
Three people taken to hospitals after multi-car crash in Cortland
Cortland, NY — Three people have been taken to hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in Cortland Saturday morning. In a release, the Cortlandville Fire Department says they, along with TLC-EMS responded to Route 13 just after 11:15 am Saturday. Upon arriving at the scene minutes later fire officials say they proceeded to work to move an unconscious person from one of the vehicles.
