Check out the high school basketball players from DFW nominated for McDonald’s All-American
The best high school basketball players will play in Houston this March during the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games . The boys and girls basketball All-American games will be March 28 at the Toyota Center , home of the Houston Rockets.
Since 1977, Texas has been home to 135 McDonald’s All Americans – with 23 coming from Houston.
“The McDonald’s All American Games represent more than one night of basketball. It’s a chance for elite players to show out on the national stage and create their own legacy,” said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, McDonald’s USA in a press release. “Houston breathes culture with its diversity and rich basketball history.
“And this March, the city will serve as the perfect backdrop to host the next generation of basketball stars at Toyota Center.”
A total of 42 players from Dallas-Fort Worth are nominated, 18 boys and 24 girls.
Check out the DFW players below. Check out all nominees from across the country here .
Boys
Mitchell Holmes, Oakridge
MJ Thomas Jr., Denton
Ron Holland, Duncanville
Kenyon Lewis Jr., Duncanville
Parker Hannah, Keller
Morgan Baldwin Jr., Wyatt
Nick Gunter, Wyatt
Kwamir McBean, Wyatt
Myles Rigsby, Wyatt
D’Adrian Thomas, Wyatt
Ahstin Watkins, Wyatt
Issaiah Williams, Wyatt
Drew Steffe, Memorial
Garrett Smith, Lipan
Karson Templin, Lovejoy
Gehrig Normand, Birdville
Justin McBride, Plano
Finley Bizjack, Byron Nelson
Girls
Madi Lumsden, Argyle
Emma Kay Martin, Liberty Christian
Torie Sevier, Braswell
Jadyn Atchison, Cedar Hill
Kelis Grant, Cedar Hill
Julianna LaMendola, Coppell
Tatum West, Crandall
Vivian Jin, Highland Park
Paris Lauro, Highland Park
Kennedi Johnson, Skyline
Victoria Flores, Duncanville
Maddie Cox, Flower Mound
Miraya Perkins, Boswell
Odessa Ozuna, Nolan Catholic
Joy Madison-Key, SGP
Ahrianna Morgan, SGP
Reagan Jackson, Kennedale
Amarachi Kimpson, Little Elm
Kylie Marshall, Lake Ridge
Savannah Catalon, Legacy
Bo Blow, Plano
Mackenzie Nolan, Prestonwood
Micah Russell, Sunnyvale
Hannah Pinney, Byron Nelson
Comments / 0