Check out the high school basketball players from DFW nominated for McDonald’s All-American

By Brian Gosset
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

The best high school basketball players will play in Houston this March during the 2023 McDonald’s All American Games . The boys and girls basketball All-American games will be March 28 at the Toyota Center , home of the Houston Rockets.

Since 1977, Texas has been home to 135 McDonald’s All Americans – with 23 coming from Houston.

“The McDonald’s All American Games represent more than one night of basketball. It’s a chance for elite players to show out on the national stage and create their own legacy,” said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, McDonald’s USA in a press release. “Houston breathes culture with its diversity and rich basketball history.

“And this March, the city will serve as the perfect backdrop to host the next generation of basketball stars at Toyota Center.”

A total of 42 players from Dallas-Fort Worth are nominated, 18 boys and 24 girls.

Check out the DFW players below. Check out all nominees from across the country here .

Boys

Mitchell Holmes, Oakridge

MJ Thomas Jr., Denton

Ron Holland, Duncanville

Kenyon Lewis Jr., Duncanville

Parker Hannah, Keller

Morgan Baldwin Jr., Wyatt

Nick Gunter, Wyatt

Kwamir McBean, Wyatt

Myles Rigsby, Wyatt

D’Adrian Thomas, Wyatt

Ahstin Watkins, Wyatt

Issaiah Williams, Wyatt

Drew Steffe, Memorial

Garrett Smith, Lipan

Karson Templin, Lovejoy

Gehrig Normand, Birdville

Justin McBride, Plano

Finley Bizjack, Byron Nelson

Girls

Madi Lumsden, Argyle

Emma Kay Martin, Liberty Christian

Torie Sevier, Braswell

Jadyn Atchison, Cedar Hill

Kelis Grant, Cedar Hill

Julianna LaMendola, Coppell

Tatum West, Crandall

Vivian Jin, Highland Park

Paris Lauro, Highland Park

Kennedi Johnson, Skyline

Victoria Flores, Duncanville

Maddie Cox, Flower Mound

Miraya Perkins, Boswell

Odessa Ozuna, Nolan Catholic

Joy Madison-Key, SGP

Ahrianna Morgan, SGP

Reagan Jackson, Kennedale

Amarachi Kimpson, Little Elm

Kylie Marshall, Lake Ridge

Savannah Catalon, Legacy

Bo Blow, Plano

Mackenzie Nolan, Prestonwood

Micah Russell, Sunnyvale

Hannah Pinney, Byron Nelson

