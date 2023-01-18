ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Authorities arrest 2 suspects in January 10th Mangham shooting; more arrests are pending

UPDATE (01/19/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, detectives of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 20-year-old Kobe Holland was arrested on January 11, 2023, for Attempted First-Degree Murder and 21-year-old Ladamien Moffit was arrested on January 18, 2023, for Carrying a Firearm on School Property and Contributing to the Delinquency of a […]
MANGHAM, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the […]
MONROE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Wanted for Allegedly Falsely Reporting Vehicle Stolen and Attempting to Extort Ten Money from an Acquaintance

Louisiana Woman Wanted for Allegedly Falsely Reporting Vehicle Stolen and Attempting to Extort Ten Money from an Acquaintance. Union Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana woman allegedly falsely reported her vehicle stolen and tried to extort more than ten times the amount paid for the vehicle by a salvage yard. She is now wanted for arrest on charges of Extortion and Criminal Mischief.
UNION PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrest made on domestic call

A Choudrant man was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies met with a woman who said Walter C. Freeman, Jr., 62, had struck her with a broomstick and pushed her down at their residence. When she fell, she suffered a deep cut on her forearm and an injury to her head.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Two arrested on campus

Two men were arrested on drug charges on the Grambling State University campus Tuesday evening after they were stopped for having passengers riding on the hood of the car. A GSU Police officer stopped a 2005 Ford Mustang after seeing two women lying on the hood of the car while it was in motion on the street.
GRAMBLING, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Student caught with stolen gun on campus

A Grambling State University student from Baton Rouge was arrested Monday after he was found in a women’s dormitory in possession of a stolen handgun. GSU police officers responded to Bowen Hall to assist housing staff with a walkthrough after midnight Monday morning. Upon reaching the third floor, several males in violation of visiting hours in the women’s dorm were seen leaving a room. As officers entered, they smelled marijuana in the air.
GRAMBLING, LA
KTBS

Louisiana man survives after fentanyl overdose

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Fentanyl. It's a highly addictive drug found all over the country and in our own backyard. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the chemicals are from China. Then, Mexican cartels are mass producing fentanyl, which is trafficked to the United States. Just two milligrams can kill you.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Monroe Police Department locates man wanted for numerous charges

UPDATE (1/14/2023): Jeremiah Coleman has been located by authorities. Thank you to the public for your assistance in locating this individual. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There has been an arrest warrant issued for Jeremiah Coleman for Aggravated Burglary, Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and Attempted Manslaughter. […]
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy