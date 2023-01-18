Read full article on original website
Monroe woman found intoxicated on highway by police; arrested
Monroe Police arrested a woman drunkenly walking in and out of traffic.
19-year-old Franklin Parish woman fatally struck by vehicle; incident under investigation
FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 17, 2023, at 2:57 PM, officials of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash in Gilbert, La. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 19-year-old female was struck after entering the southbound lanes of U.S. 425. The female was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin […]
Authorities arrest 2 suspects in January 10th Mangham shooting; more arrests are pending
UPDATE (01/19/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, detectives of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 20-year-old Kobe Holland was arrested on January 11, 2023, for Attempted First-Degree Murder and 21-year-old Ladamien Moffit was arrested on January 18, 2023, for Carrying a Firearm on School Property and Contributing to the Delinquency of a […]
Monroe homeowner finds unknown individuals attempting to burglarize residence; suspects arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officers of the Monroe Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Thomas Avenue on Thursday, January 19, 2023, around 7:26 PM. The homeowner advised authorities that unknown individuals were currently inside the residence and no one was supposed to be inside the […]
Monroe PD’s shooting investigation lands man in jail for allegedly possessing firearm and over 2 pounds of narcotics
Officials went on to interview 18-year-old Kadarrious Payton and he allegedly admitted that the narcotics and firearm belonged to him.
Union Parish woman wanted for Extortion and Filing False Police Report, deputies say
In August 2022, Joanna D. Allen contacted the Union Parish Sheriff's Office to report that her vehicle was stolen.
Union Parish hit and run suspect captured in Ouachita Parish during traffic stop
The Union Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that Turnbow was arrested by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office.
Man dies in tree-cutting accident on West Deborah Drive, Monroe authorities confirm
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, a man has died due to a tree-cutting accident that took place. Officials confirmed that the tree-cutter mistakenly cut himself with a chainsaw. Authorities are not releasing the name of the deceased or the company he was employed with. The deceased’s family has not been notified of the incident […]
Louisiana Woman Wanted for Allegedly Falsely Reporting Vehicle Stolen and Attempting to Extort Ten Money from an Acquaintance. Union Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana woman allegedly falsely reported her vehicle stolen and tried to extort more than ten times the amount paid for the vehicle by a salvage yard. She is now wanted for arrest on charges of Extortion and Criminal Mischief.
Wanted felon leads authorities on high-speed chase in Ouachita Parish; crashes vehicle
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, around 1 PM, the West Monroe Police Department attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle that was driven by Aubrey Blane Powell. Powell, who was wanted on numerous warrants by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Union […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made on domestic call
A Choudrant man was arrested Wednesday after an investigation by the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies met with a woman who said Walter C. Freeman, Jr., 62, had struck her with a broomstick and pushed her down at their residence. When she fell, she suffered a deep cut on her forearm and an injury to her head.
UPDATE (01-19-2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, officials confirmed that Lester Ramsey Jr. was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began […]
KNOE TV8
Man wanted on felony charges leads West Monroe, Ouachita officers on chase
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were led on a chase today, Jan. 19, 2023, by a man who was wanted on felony warrants from OPSO, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshall’s Office. WMPD says they...
Deputies: Traffic stop lands Monroe man behind bars for possessing meth, ecstasy, and firearm
Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested 37-year-old Vincent Donzel Nappier Jr. after a routine traffic stops leads to narcotics possession and a stolen vehicle.
Police Asking for Help Locating Louisiana Man After Alleged False Report of a Shooting at a Mall
Police Asking for Help Locating Louisiana Man After Alleged False Report of a Shooting at a Mall. According to the Monroe Police Department, officers investigated an alleged fake allegation of a shooting at the Pecanland Mall on January 12, 2023. An arrest warrant for terrorizing has been issued for Curtis Lee Lewis as a result of the investigation.
KNOE TV8
Lester Ramsey, Jr. sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Monroe man
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lester Ramsey, Jr. has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of the 2020 homicide of a Monroe man. The sentencing hearing began in Oct. of 2022 and concluded on Jan. 17, 2023. During the trial of State of Louisiana v....
lincolnparishjournal.com
Two arrested on campus
Two men were arrested on drug charges on the Grambling State University campus Tuesday evening after they were stopped for having passengers riding on the hood of the car. A GSU Police officer stopped a 2005 Ford Mustang after seeing two women lying on the hood of the car while it was in motion on the street.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Student caught with stolen gun on campus
A Grambling State University student from Baton Rouge was arrested Monday after he was found in a women’s dormitory in possession of a stolen handgun. GSU police officers responded to Bowen Hall to assist housing staff with a walkthrough after midnight Monday morning. Upon reaching the third floor, several males in violation of visiting hours in the women’s dorm were seen leaving a room. As officers entered, they smelled marijuana in the air.
KTBS
Louisiana man survives after fentanyl overdose
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Fentanyl. It's a highly addictive drug found all over the country and in our own backyard. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says the chemicals are from China. Then, Mexican cartels are mass producing fentanyl, which is trafficked to the United States. Just two milligrams can kill you.
UPDATE: Monroe Police Department locates man wanted for numerous charges
UPDATE (1/14/2023): Jeremiah Coleman has been located by authorities. Thank you to the public for your assistance in locating this individual. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — There has been an arrest warrant issued for Jeremiah Coleman for Aggravated Burglary, Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property, Simple Criminal Damage to Property, and Attempted Manslaughter. […]
