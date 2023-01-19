Starmount bests Cardinals in back-and-forth affair Cardinals hold off Elkin late, salvage tri-match split ...

BOONVILLE — Thursday night’s wrestling match between Starmount and East Wilkes very much resembled an old grandfather clock where the pendulum of momentum swung back and forth multiple times.

RONDA — An East Wilkes reserve came through when his number was called on Friday night during its 39-36 win over Elkin in the regular-season finale tri-match for both wrestling squads.

MORAVIAN FALLS — Starmount’s girl’s basketball team entered last Wednesday night’s nonconference tilt in need of a win before it resumed Northwest 1A Conference play.

BOONVILLE — The chants of “we want Darren” started midway through the first half of Starmount’s 62-36 win against Elkin in boy’s basketball action on Friday night.

RONDA — “I just need one (point).”

Forbush High School inducted its 2022-23 Hall of Fame class during it’s Dec. 22, 2022 home basketball game. The new inductees were Chad Greene, Isaac McMillan and former Forbush Principal, the late Thomas Wooten.

East Wilkes, Forbush and Starmount boy’s basketball teams all hit the road for holiday tournaments last week and had varying results in their respective games.

EAST BEND — Kamen Smith fulfilled a dream of playing college football last Wednesday morning when he signed a National Letter of Intent with North Carolina State University. But on Tuesday night, the Wilkes Central senior took care of business on the basketball court and helped the Eagles to an 82-40 win over Forbush. Smith — one of four Eagles in double figures — led the way with a game-high 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

EAST BEND — A strong start, coupled with proficient 3-point shooting, helped Forbush jumped back into the win column with a 66-27 win over Wilkes Central last Tuesday night in girls basketball.

ELKIN — The Elkin boy’s basketball team picked up a much-needed 61-55 win over West Wilkes last Tuesday night in the inaugural Rid-A-Bug Classic on Claude Eldridge Court, inside N.H. Carpenter Gymnasium. The victory — the Buckin’ Elks’ third of the winter — snapped a three-game losing skid. They had also dropped four of their previous five games, which included a pair of Northwest 1A Conference tilts.

Earlier this month, the Forbush High School cheerleading team competed in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Cheerleading Competition in Raleigh and came home with a first place prize.

EAST BEND — The Fo...