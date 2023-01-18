Basket Weaving Class at the Public Library of Anniston

Photo by Calhoun Journal

January 18, 2023

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, January 19th at 9:00 am the Public Library of Anniston will host a Basket Weaving Class. Join them for another basket weaving class here at the Library! $40.00 non-refundable registration fee. Register at the Main Circulation Desk. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

