Anniston, AL

Basket Weaving Class at the Public Library of Anniston

 3 days ago

Photo byCalhoun Journal

January 18, 2023

Local Events

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, January 19th at 9:00 am the Public Library of Anniston will host a Basket Weaving Class. Join them for another basket weaving class here at the Library! $40.00 non-refundable registration fee. Register at the Main Circulation Desk. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

For more information, please contact the organizers.

Anniston, AL
