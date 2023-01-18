ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneak Peek: Canajoharie family competes on Family Feud

By Cassie Hudson
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Excitement is growing for The Logan family from Canajoharie to compete on Family Feud on Monday, January 23. Ahead of the episode airing, we spoke to the family to learn more about their experience.

Local family to compete on Family Feud

Ariannah Logan, a third grade teacher at East Hill Elementary School in Canajoharie, said their journey to be on the show started back in 2020. Her mother, Kamille, saw a Family Feud Facebook post looking for upstate families to participate and shared it in the family chat as a joke. Ariannah decided it was worth a shot, applied and three days later they got the call.

Filming for the show took place in May 2022 in Atlanta. The longtime fans of the show described the experience as once-in-a-lifetime.

Christina Arangio and Cassie Hudson visit Her Strength in Latham

“I can tell you it’s nothing like when you’re sitting on your couch playing Family Feud! It’s totally different, your nerves are crazy,” said Ariannah.

Family Feud, now hosted by Steve Harvey, first premiered in 1976. The show was originally hosted by Richard Dawson and is currently announced by Rubin Ervin.

WETM 18 News

