Santa Cruz County, CA

CBS San Francisco

22-day storm totals: 35.38 inches of rain in Boulder Creek, 15 feet of snow at Donner Summit

SAN FRANCISCO -- The numbers continue to roll in on the 22-day historic deluge that left behind damaged homes, shattered businesses, unstable hillsides and rain-swallowed rivers.The latest batch has come from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.When all was said and done, nearly 3 feet of rain -- 35.38 inches -- fell in the Santa Cruz Mountain community of Boulder Creek.  Oakland set a 22-day record with around 1.5 feet of rain or 18.33 inches while it was also a record-setter at San Francisco International with 1.27 feet of 15.28 inches."The AVERAGE over the ENTIRE STATE in that time...
BOULDER CREEK, CA
KEYT

Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kion546.com

Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts

A cold front will blast in from the north Sunday with gusty winds and reinforcing cool temperatures. We'll then slowly warm up through mid-week with highs reaching back above normal. Rain may hold of for another week or two. AIR QUALITY: Good. **COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**. … for the immediate coast,...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs

In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage

(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
HOLLISTER, CA
abc10.com

One more storm to sweep through California Wednesday night before dry period begins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The atmosphere is throwing one more storm at California before a much needed break from the rain and snow sets in Thursday. This won't be the same type of storm that's caused the widespread flooding the state has experienced lately. This system is dropping down from the north and will be relatively moisture-starved due to the lack of connection to an atmospheric river. The tailing cold front of a system stretching nearly all the way to Alaska will dip into Northern California Wednesday night, bringing valley rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds to the region.
CALIFORNIA STATE

