22-day storm totals: 35.38 inches of rain in Boulder Creek, 15 feet of snow at Donner Summit
SAN FRANCISCO -- The numbers continue to roll in on the 22-day historic deluge that left behind damaged homes, shattered businesses, unstable hillsides and rain-swallowed rivers.The latest batch has come from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center.When all was said and done, nearly 3 feet of rain -- 35.38 inches -- fell in the Santa Cruz Mountain community of Boulder Creek. Oakland set a 22-day record with around 1.5 feet of rain or 18.33 inches while it was also a record-setter at San Francisco International with 1.27 feet of 15.28 inches."The AVERAGE over the ENTIRE STATE in that time...
KEYT
Biggest snowfalls recorded in California history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
kion546.com
Wind & Coastal Flood Alerts
A cold front will blast in from the north Sunday with gusty winds and reinforcing cool temperatures. We'll then slowly warm up through mid-week with highs reaching back above normal. Rain may hold of for another week or two. AIR QUALITY: Good. **COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY**. … for the immediate coast,...
NBC Bay Area
Before and After: Storms Fill Up Bay Area Reservoirs
In a matter of weeks, reservoirs across the Bay Area have gone from noticeably low to nearly full, if not spilling over, thanks to a parade of powerful storms. Take a look at the before-and-after images below to see how drastically different some reservoirs look after the recent rainfall. Photos:...
Courthouse News Service
Unlocking ‘nature’s storm drains’ to harness floods and combat California’s drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — As weeks of rain that brought relief from California’s historic drought give way to what may be weeks of dry weather, some scientists think a solution to saving precious water may lie in canals buried deep within the Central Valley — formed after the last Ice Age.
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
Drone footage shows dramatic improvement in California reservoir levels
In the wake of the atmospheric rivers that have brought an onslaught of rain, wind and snow to California over the last few weeks, short-term drought conditions and reservoir levels have improved, but the Golden State is not in the clear yet when it comes to the long-term drought, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
Landslide caught on camera at Point Reyes beach after CA storms saturate soil
The dramatic landslide was caught on camera Tuesday by a brave beachgoer near Alamere Falls. Nobody was hurt, but rangers say to avoid traveling there for at least a week.
Extreme drought eliminated across CA as state shows continued improvement
The latest drought monitor shows continued improvement across California, but it's still "too early to tell if the wet weather is enough to end the drought."
King Tides Are Back. Here's How To Safely See Them And Why They're A Glimpse Into The Future
Tides are forecast to be at the highest just before 9 a.m. Sunday.
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
KCRA.com
'A game-changer': San Joaquin Valley farmers help replenish groundwater by flooding their fields
CERES, Calif. — For farmers throughout California, dealing with drought is one of many stressors. San Joaquin County almond farmer Christine Gemperle says it's something she thinks about every single day. "I guess I've had anxiety over it, sometimes despair," Gemperle said. She and her brother Eric have been...
Willits News
Photos: Before and after satellite photos of the Bay Area after string of atmospheric rivers
The wettest three-week period the Bay Area has seen in more than 160 years has brought a medley of colors to the region as seen from space. A series of atmospheric rivers have left behind white snow-capped mountains to teal coastal waters created by runoff from overflowing waterways. The natural-color...
Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
abc10.com
One more storm to sweep through California Wednesday night before dry period begins
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The atmosphere is throwing one more storm at California before a much needed break from the rain and snow sets in Thursday. This won't be the same type of storm that's caused the widespread flooding the state has experienced lately. This system is dropping down from the north and will be relatively moisture-starved due to the lack of connection to an atmospheric river. The tailing cold front of a system stretching nearly all the way to Alaska will dip into Northern California Wednesday night, bringing valley rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds to the region.
California Reports 1 in 5 New Cars Sold in 2022 were Zero-Emission Vehicles
If you’re seeing more electric vehicles on the roads in San Diego, it’s not an optical illusion. The Governor’s office announced this week that zero-emission vehicles, which include battery electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel-cell vehicles, made up 18.8% of sales in 2022. “California continues to lead the...
College wrestler missing after friends say he jumped into California ocean for 'polar plunge'
A San Francisco State University wrestler is missing after jumping into Esplanade Beach for a "polar plunge," friends and authorities said. Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, of Santa Monica, went for a swim Thursday morning with two other men when a wave hit him and pulled him away from the shore, the Pacifica Police Department said in a news release.
New project trying to save California's storm water from being flushed out to ocean
CERES, Calif. — It’s a constant battle in California when it comes to managing floodwater in big storms but also saving enough for the dry season. The recent cycle of storms brought both beneficial rain but hazardous conditions. It's a classic example of large atmospheric rivers. The benefits...
