Where to Watch and Stream Doña Bárbara Free Online
Cast: Génesis Rodríguez Edith González Christian Meier Katie Barberi Arap Bethke. Doña Bárbara is a Spanish-language telenovela produced by the United States-based television network Telemundo, Sony Pictures Television International and RTI Colombia. Edith González and Christian Meier star in this adaptation of the 1929 novel by Venezuelan author Rómulo Gallegos.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 16 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
What fate awaits the heroes now? Will Deku be able to recover from the injuries he sustained in the war? Find out all the answers in My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 16 with all the information you need right here!. Table of contents. Here's What Happened Before My Hero...
Babylon review – Damien Chazelle’s messy, exhausting tale of early Hollywood
Despite star wattage from Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, the La La Land director’s overcooked portrait of a nascent Tinseltown is more hysterical than historical. In the opening act of Damien Chazelle’s hyperventilating, splashboard portrait of early Hollywood, an elephant shits explosively straight on to the screen, covering us in a veritable sewage farm of sloppy excreta. Over the next three hours (believe me, it feels longer) we’ll be treated to a man chomping down on live rats in the bowels of hell, a giant alligator snapping at the heels of subterranean revellers to the monkey/chimp refrain of Aba Daba Honeymoon, and a rattlesnake sinking its fangs into Margot Robbie’s neck before having its head cut off with a knife. We’ll also get to watch an actor pee on a Fatty Arbuckle-style partygoer (“Playtime with potty time!”) and see Robbie projectile-vomiting all over someone’s nice suit, extravagantly despoiling a Klikó rug in the process. All this is delivered in shrieking, hyperactive tones that make Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge! look like one of the slower works of Hungarian auteur Béla Tarr. Subtle it is not. Nor is it good.
Anne Hathaway’s ‘Eileen’ Is Dark, Explosive, and Has One Helluva Ending
Eileen’s first image is through a car windshield as the vehicle’s interior fills with smoke. Consider that haze a multifaceted metaphor—for pent-up desire, lethal suffocation, and liberating concealment—as well as a potential case of the Chekhov gun principle.That said, a real firearm also plays a part in William Oldroyd’s adaptation of Otessa Moshfegh’s book of the same name, which premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival. The film interweaves elements from his prior Lady Macbeth, Todd Haynes’ Carol, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho and various 1940s noirs and 1950s melodramas into something sultry, sinister, and wholly surprising.In snowy 1960s...
Avatar 2 Star Reveals “Least Favorite Thing” About Diving Training As A Teen
Avatar: The Way of Water continued its theatrical run, and soon soared past Spider-Man: No Way Home at the box office, with Avatar 2 garnering $ 1.928 billion. Upon its theatrical extension, the Avatar sequel also gets its own 30-day cinema run in China theaters, which will definitely increase the chances of the film reaching $ 2 billion.
Outlander Season 8 News & Update: Starz Officially Ends Time-Travel Drama, but It’s Not the End for the Frasers
Outlander Season 8 officially marks the end of the beloved time-travel romance series. The popular series will get a final eighth season on Starz, which will have 10 episodes. The upcoming seventh season will have a longer run of 16 episodes. Outlander Season 8 Will Not Be The End Of...
The Last of Us Song Gets 200% More Streams After Episode 1's Successful Premiere
We already know that The Last of Us was on for an epic start, thanks to the awesome first episode that set the tone for the new HBO series. Not surprisingly, it's also turning out to be a major boost for Depeche Mode. Never Let Me Down Again, the song that plays in the final moments of the episode, has gained 200% more streams since the premiere.
Attack on Titan Fans Are Making Fun of Never-ending Final Season
Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 finally has a release date, though it will be split into two. Following this reveal, Attack on Titan fans began making fun of the seemingly never-ending Final Season. While The Final Season Part 3 is still going to be the anime’s last...
Mayans MC Season 5 News & Update: What Lead to the Show’s End, According to JD Pardo
It was confirmed earlier this month that Mayans MC Season 5 would mark the end of the FX series, to the dismay of fans. Though the announcement came as a surprise, actor JD Pardo explained that the choice was made after much consideration and collaboration. Mayans MC Season 5 Ending...
Dragon Ball Super Season 2: When Will New Episodes Come Out?
The Dragon Ball Super anime series may have ended its run back in March 2018, but Akira Toriyama's ongoing manga series has continued. Fans are now wondering if the anime series will return with new Dragon Ball Super Season 2 episodes. The popular action shonen is very much alive thanks...
Cloverfield Director Explains Why The Monster Attacked New York
There is little doubt that Cloverfield was one of the scariest sci-fi horror flicks ever released and it had a lot to do with the found-footage concept. But it also introduced a truly terrifying monster that went on a rampage all over New York City. But why destroy the Big Apple? Director Matt Reeves explains the alien's motivations.
Cowboy Bebop Announces 25th Anniversary Limited Edition Blu-ray Box Set
Cowboy Bebop is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and the franchise has prepared the perfect way to celebrate. A special limited-edition Blu-ray box set is set to drop just in time for the anime's anniversary. Crunchyroll announced its April 2023 home video lineup which includes Cowboy Bebop The Complete...
Is Missing a Sequel to Searching?
It's always a treat to watch a film that manages to innovate its storytelling. And this is largely what lead to the success of Searching, a 2018 mystery thriller film that made use of technology to create the entire movie. The movie, which stars John Cho, came up with the...
The Last of Us Fans Think Abby Has Been Cast in HBO Series
HBO's The Last of Us series has just begun but it looks like people are already setting their sights on the future. For instance, fans believe that the show has already cast Abby Anderson although the character isn't expected to appear in the first season of the adaptation. For non-gamers,...
The Last of Us Broke A Video Game Taboo, Show Co-Creator Reveals
WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for The Last of Us Episode 1, so if you haven't watched the episode, read at your own risk!. Neil Druckmann is a huge advocate when it comes to storytelling in video games. As the screenwriter for The Last of Us, he ensured that the chosen adaptation form the Naughty Dog game would receive would be rightful in terms of sharing what the video game industry has turned out to be now. In light of that, Druckmann also shared that The Last of Us definitely broke some video game taboos.
The Strongest Characters in The Misfit of Demon King Academy (So Far!), Ranked!
There are many strong characters in The Misfit of Demon King Academy. Among the heroes and demons, only one stands at the top, with powers so strong that even death cannot permanently destroy them! From Anos Voldigoad to the Hero Kanon, these are the strongest characters (so far) in The Misfit of Demon King Academy!
Where to Watch and Stream Marvel's Cloak & Dagger Season 2 Free Online
Best sites to watch Marvel's Cloak & Dagger - Last updated on Jan 19, 2023. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Marvel's Cloak & Dagger online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Marvel's Cloak & Dagger on this page.
The Last of Us Game Director Demands Unionization Following HBO Not Crediting Him
The Last of Us premiere night was a booming success. On its first episode, HBO crashed down upon many viewers and fans hyped the long anticipated show, which garnered 4.7 million viewers, landing the show number 2 on HBO’s biggest premieres. However, amid the success of the first episode, The Last of Us game director Bruce Straley demands unionization for the video game industry following HBO not crediting him in the show.
Marvel's Nova Project Receives Promising Update
Several months ago, we learned that Marvel Studios is developing a Nova project for Disney+ although it is unknown whether it is going to be a TV series or a special presentation similar to what they did with Werewolf by Night. There are also no plot details regarding the character that it will focus on.
Marvel Fans are Just Learning About Ke Huy Quan's Involvement in First X-Men Film
Ke Huy Quan's career resurgence is taking the world of entertainment by storm and it's serving as an inspiration not only for fans but for his colleagues in the industry. The Everything Everywhere All at Once star used to be one of the hottest prospects in Hollywood back in the '80s, until his acting career took a backseat that saw him work behind the scenes for most of his tenure.
