NBC Connecticut
New Britain Avenue in West Hartford Closed After Crash
Both sides of New Britain Avenue are closed in West Hartford Friday morning. Police said a commercial vehicle hit wires near 1031 New Britain Ave. The road is closed in both directions from South Street to New Park Avenue and police advise drivers to seek alternate routes through the area.
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closes Route 83 in Somers
Route 83 in Somers has been closed for hours after a crash. The road is closed at Billings Road after a vehicle hit a pole, according to CTRoads.org. The crash was reported at 12:13 a.m. Friday.
Eyewitness News
I-84 east closed in Hartford because of jackknifed tractor trailer
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Part of Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Hartford because of a jackknifed tractor trailer. State police said the highway is shut down in the area of exit 50. The tractor trailer is leaking fluids and DEEP is cleaning up the spill, police said. Authorities said...
NBC Connecticut
One Hospitalized After Accident During Construction in Wilton
One person has been taken to the hospital after an accident in Wilton Friday morning. Police said there was an accident at a structure on Cannon Road that is under construction. One worker was taken to an area hospital and another was treated at the scene. Officials from the Wilton...
NBC Connecticut
State Police Responding to Several Crashes on I-84 in Hartford
State police have responded to several crashes on Interstate 84 in Hartford and they are urging drivers to use extra caution. State police said crashes were reported at 9:37 a.m., 9:39 a.m., 9:46 a.m. and 9:54 a.m. EMS also responded to the crash at 9:37 a.m. The crashes have happened...
NBC Connecticut
Woman Dies Following Multi-Car Crash in Bridgeport
A woman has died after a multi-car crash in Bridgeport Friday night. It all started just before 6:30 on Linen Avenue when a Nissan Pathfinder that was traveling west rear ended a Honda CRV. The force of the collision forced the CRV forward and into at least three parked vehicles...
Eyewitness News
Rt. 83 closed in Somers after car crashes into utility pole
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A car collided with a utility pole in Somers late Thursday night. Police say a vehicle crashed on Rt. 83 in Somers in the area of Billings Rd. around 11:45 P.M. No injuries have been reported. The road remains closed at this time due to utility...
East Hartford Woman, 33, Killed After Compact SUV Crashes Down Embankment In Glastonbury
Connecticut State Police are investigating an overnight crash that left a 33-year-old woman dead. It happened around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in Hartford County. A 2015 Nissan Rogue was traveling in Glastonbury on Route 2 westbound, east of Exit 8, in the left lane of two when the driver lost control of vehicle, according to Connecticut State Police.
Eyewitness News
Multiple injuries after fire at multi-family home, reports of propane explosion
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire on the corner of Bunker Ave. and Broad St. in Meriden left multiple people injured. But before the fire department arrived, three men, bystanders, saw the flames and knew something needed to be done. “I was at the car wash and I just happened...
Tractor-trailer strikes wires in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A commercial tractor-trailer struck wires on a telephone pole in West Hartford on Friday morning. The crash took place on New Britain Avenue, according to a Tweet from the West Hartford Police Department. New Britain Avenue is closed in both directions from South Street to New Park Avenue while first […]
NBC Connecticut
Person Dies After Crashing Into Tree in Woodbridge
A person has died after a motor vehicle accident in Woodbridge Friday night. Police said they were called to a crash in the area of Route 114 near the intersection of Old Racebrook Road at about 6:30 p.m. Authorities said they saw a vehicle traveling north that had veered off...
NBC Connecticut
Route 320 Reopens in Willington
Route 320 was closed in Willington after a crash, but it has reopened. State police said there was a two-car crash on Eldredge Road just after 10:40 a.m. and at least one person was taken to the hospital. No information was available on the extent of the injuries. Route 320...
Bristol Press
Pedestrian struck by car in Bristol
BRISTOL – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a car Thursday. The accident was reported at about 9:20 a.m., in the area of 1461 Farmington Ave. Police were dispatched on the report of an accident involving a pedestrian. According to police, one person – whose identity...
Building collapse causes injuries in Wilton
WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A building that was under construction collapsed in Wilton on Friday, causing at least one person to have injuries. The building collapsed between 8:30 and 9 a.m., according to the Wilton Fire Department. It was located on Cannon Road. Fire department officials said that no one was trapped inside the building […]
NBC Connecticut
Multiple Firefighters Injured Battling 3-Alarm Meriden Blaze
Sirens blaring on North Broad Street in Meriden as fire crews rushed to the scene of a home bursting with flames Saturday afternoon. Before firefighters arrived, bystanders sprung into action. “I opened the gate and went to the side door, and I started banging on the screen door, which was...
One dead in six-car crash in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One woman died in a six-car accident on Linen Avenue in Bridgeport on Friday night, according to police. A bystander called 911 and reported the accident, saying the parties involved in the accident were still on scene arguing. Medical services responded to aid an unconscious elderly woman, who was later pronounced […]
DoingItLocal
Stratford News: Devon Bridge Rollover
2023-01-20@7:49pm–#Stratford CT– Firefighters called for a rollover crash with entrapment on the Devon Bridge. The person was freed from the car and turned over to EMS with unknown injuries. This news report is made possible by:
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 1 Injured in Early Morning Shooting in New Haven
A man was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in New Haven. Officers responded to a parking lot at 296 Whalley Avenue around 1 a.m. and found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
Police identify man killed in EH hit-and-run
EAST HARTFORD — Police have identified George Tetteh-Quarshie, 70, of East Hartford as the man killed in a hit-and-run on Wednesday night. Police responded to the intersection of Main and Pitkin streets at around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a man who was struck by an automobile. Police...
Connecticut man identified as trucker driver who died in I-287 crash
State police say Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was driving a tractor-trailer on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when he lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes.
