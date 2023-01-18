Read full article on original website
Montgomery County-owned venue will host Kyle Rittenhouse rally against censorship
CONROE, Texas — The “Rally against Censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse has found a new venue in Conroe, days after a local brewery pulled out of the event. The Jan. 26 event will now be held at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center, a Montgomery County-owned facility.
‘CONNECT AFTER 4’ THURSDAY AT BANK OF BRENHAM
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly networking event this (Thursday) evening. “Connect After 4”, formerly known as "Connect After 5", will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. at Bank of Brenham, located at 501 South Austin Street. Chamber members can visit with one another...
APPRAISAL DISTRICT BOARD MEETS TUESDAY
The Washington County Appraisal District Board of Directors are scheduled to meet on Tuesday morning. They will be holding an election of officers that includes the Chair, Vice-Chair, and Secretary. Other agenda items include the 2021-2022 audit, the 2021-2022 budget carryover, and the 2023-2024 budget. The board is also scheduled...
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEET TUESDAY
The Washington County Commissioners Court is holding their next meeting on Tuesday morning. Among the agenda items is the approval of a Lease to Own Satellite EMS Crew Quarters by Washington County for the EMS Department. According to EMS Director Kevin Deramus, the agreement is between the county and the...
City of College Station lauches update to Wellborn Community Plan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station planning & development officials are looking into growth and development opportunities in the Wellborn community. The city will be updating its Wellborn Community Plan which will now be referred to as the Wellborn District Plan. Project Manager Naomi Sing says the city is...
BRENHAM ISD ROUNDTABLE PROGRAM 1-19-2023
WASHINGTON COUNTY GO TEXAN FUNDRAISER THIS WEEKEND
The best BBQ-ers in the area will be gathering this weekend for the annual Washington County Go Texan Cookoff Fundraiser. The fundraiser will once again be held at the La Bahia Hall on Highway 237 in Burton. The cookoff starts tomorrow (Friday), and runs through Saturday. Categories include chicken, pork...
REUNION AND CONFERENCE COMING TO LA GRANGE
The Texas Antique Gas Engine Reunion and the Texas Blacksmithing Conference are coming to La Grange next weekend. The reunion and the conference are going to be held Friday, January 27, thru Saturday, January 28, at the Texas Czech Heritage and Cultural Center at 250 West Fairgrounds in La Grange.
A neighborhood from 1981: Learn about this month's featured neighborhood for the Spring, Klein area
A house located at 13002 Mission Valley Drive. (Courtesy HAR) The Champions neighborhood includes the subdivisions of Champions north, east, south and west, and is zoned to Cy-Fair ISD. Median home value: $412,000*. Homes on the market: 10**. Homes under contract: 3**. Median annual property taxes: $10,261. Median price per...
BLINN ANNOUNCES NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH SAM HOUSTON STATE
The Blinn College District and Sam Houston State University announced a new transfer partnership on Friday that will allow students to earn their associate degrees from Blinn before seamlessly completing their bachelor’s degrees at Sam Houston State. The partnership includes pathways to bachelor’s degrees in:. agriculture, animal science,...
JOB FAIR FOR PART-TIMERS WEDNESDAY AT BLINN-BRENHAM STUDENT CENTER
Residents searching for part-time employment can discover opportunities at a job fair on Wednesday in Brenham. The free job fair will be held inside the atrium of the Blinn College Student Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brenham | Washington County Economic Development Specialist Teresa Rosales says hosting events...
BRENHAM MAYOR’S RACE TO BE CONTESTED
There will be a contested race for mayor of Brenham. Keith Hofmann filed on Wednesday to run for mayor, along with Ward 3 Councilmember Atwood Kenjura. Hofmann, formerly of Houston, was the chief executive officer for VeraLink Solutions, LLC and launched an independent oil and gas company. He studied finance at the Freeman School of Business at Tulane University.
Gringo's confirms location in Tomball for Grand Parkway Town Center location
Construction on The Grand Parkway Town Center in Tomball is slated to begin sometime in February. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Construction on The Grand Parkway Town Center in Tomball is slated to begin sometime in February, said Andrew Alvis, NewQuest vice president and development partner, in an email Jan. 9. The...
February outlook released: Here’s how our ‘snowiest’ month looks
Meteorological winter started warmer and drier than normal in December and that trend has continued into January, as is typical with a La Nina winter in Texas.
PrimoHoagies opens first Texas location in Montgomery
PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. The new eatery is located at 810 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, Montgomery. The restaurant offers Italian hoagies that are piled with meats, cheeses and a blend of spices, according to a Jan. 17 release.
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
Can you guess which Texas college is the hardest to get into?
BRENHAM PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION MEETING
Swearing-ins and elections of officers will highlight the next meeting of the City of Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission. The commission will open the meeting by administering the oaths of office Dr. Deanna Alfred, M. Keith Behrens, Darren Heine and Calvin Kossie. In addition to that, they are going to...
These Central Texas towns have standout barbecue joints worth visiting
Here's where to find the juiciest brisket in Central Texas.
Central Texas weather: Wet days ahead
There's some significant rain chances coming our way this week, with temperatures dropping into the high 50s and lower 60s. FOX 7 Austin meteorologist Carlo Falco has your forecast.
8 PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eight people pled guilty in District Court this week and were sentenced by Judge Reva Towslee Corbett. Kevin Jerome Nunn, 39 of Brenham, was sentenced to four years in prison for Tampering with Physical Evidence. Norman Wayne Gantt, 35 of Bryan, was sentenced to three years in prison for Assault...
