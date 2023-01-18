PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. (Courtesy PrimoHoagies) PrimoHoagies had its grand opening on Jan. 19 for the very first Texas location in Montgomery. The new eatery is located at 810 Pine Market Ave., Ste. 160, Montgomery. The restaurant offers Italian hoagies that are piled with meats, cheeses and a blend of spices, according to a Jan. 17 release.

