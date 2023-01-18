Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Shenandoah Sentinel
State Police investigating hit-and-run in Beaver Meadows
BEAVER MEADOWS, Carbon County – State Police at Hazleton are seeking a vehicle that side-swiped a parked car in this borough. The incident happened some time between 8am and 5pm on Jan. 11 at Plum and Penrose Streets. Troopers said an unknown vehicle travelling on Plum side-swiped a legally...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
One injured in city crash
HAZLETON, Luzerne County – One person was injured in a vehicle accident earlier today in the city of Hazleton. Hazleton Police said they were called to the area of 15th and Peace Streets for the crash. Officers said a 2005 Honda Odyssey, driven by Lorivatte Marmol Lopez failed to...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Two from town accused of shoplifting at Hazle Twp. Walmart
HAZLE TWP., Luzerne County – Two people from Shenandoah are facing retail theft charges after separate incidents at the Walmart here this month. On Jan. 12 just before 5pm, State Police at Hazleton were called to the Walmart on Airport Road for a reported retail theft. Troopers said Bethy...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Two injured in Turkey Run crash
TURKEY RUN – Two people were injured in a broadside collision at the entrance to the Gold Star Plaza Saturday night. The crash happened around 8pm at the intersection of the Gold Star Highway (Route 924) and Gold Star Plaza in Shenandoah’s Turkey Run section. Borough Police at...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Frackville man cited in Cressona crash
CRESSONA – A Frackville man was cited for a traffic violation and driving with a suspended license after a crash in Cressona. The crash happened just after noon Monday at Sillyman and Pottsville streets in the borough. State Police at Schuylkill Haven said Williams Armstead Jr., 24, of Frackville,...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
No injuries in Route 924 collision near Harwood
HAZLE TWP., Luzerne County – No one was hurt when State Police at Hazleton said a Freightliner truck crossed into the path of another vehicle Monday afternoon. The crash happened at the Route 924 and the I-81 ramp around 2:30pm Monday. Troopers said Kevin Stoddard, 54, of Jamesville, New...
Police investigate $200 ATM theft at Weis Market
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a suspect they say stole $200 from an ATM at Weis Market in Monroe County. According to Pocono Township Police Department, the man pictured below entered the Weis Market in Tanersville on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Police say the suspect took $200 from the ATM that […]
Pa. school bus, truck involved in fiery crash
A fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer and school bus closed a section of Interstate 78 West Friday morning in Lehigh County, Pennsylvania State Police said. The crash was reported just before 9 a.m. on I-78 West at mile marker 48.2 in Upper Macungie Township, between exit 49A Route 100 South and exit 45. Crews reported a truck fire and called for a hazardous materials team to respond.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Dead pit bull found dumped in Centralia
CENTRALIA – State Police at Bloomsburg are investigating after a dead pit bull was found in this Columbia County borough. Troopers were called to Centre and Laurel Streets in the borough around 3pm on Jan. 8 for the incident. Information was released today. A 75-90lb pit bull or pit...
No danger to public in Easton death under investigation, police say
Easton police along with the Northampton County District Attorney’s and Coroner’s offices were investigating an unattended death Saturday morning in the city, police said. Authorities were called about 8 a.m. to a home in the 1000 block of West Lafayette Street after a body was discovered on the property, Lt. Matthew Gerould said.
Police looking to ID suspect in Luzerne County armed robbery
WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The White Haven Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. According to the White Haven Police Department, there was an armed robbery at the Uni-Mart gas station in Foster Township, Friday at 2:40 P.M. Police say the suspect is a light skin Hispanic male with a black mustache and […]
Shots fired at communication tower caused nearly $6K worth of damage
RANSOM TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information on who may have fired multiple gunshots at a communications tower in Ransom Township. According to a press release, the incident happened between November 3rd, 2022, and January 5th, 2023 when an unknown person fired four gunshots at the Capital Area Communications […]
Pennsylvania state trooper arrested following alleged road rage incident
Witnesses say he forced another vehicle off the road near Longwood Gardens and pointed his gun at other cars.
Man threatens mass shooting at Pa. bus stops, police say
A Carbon County man is being held without bail in Northampton County Prison, accused of threatening a mass shooting at LANTA bus stops. The 39-year-old from Weissport sent the threats to LANTA via Facebook Messenger and in a comment on the transportation authority’s Carbon Transit Facebook page, Bethlehem police said.
Local man arrested after police investigate claims of shooting
Williamsport, Pa. — A Williamsport man is facing misdemeanors charges after allegedly calling Lycoming County Emergency Services claiming someone had shot at him. Multiple units from the Williamsport Bureau of Police arrived near the 100 block of West Third Street just after 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 12. Once in the area, police located the caller, who then claimed he was being followed. Mikahil Gregory Jones, 31, of Williamsport said a...
Former Northumberland County official charged with theft
KULPMONT, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man has been charged with theft after police say he used a county gas card for personal use. According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, William Kuzmick, the roadmaster for Coal Township, is said to have used the county gas card on multiple occasions for his […]
Man wanted in Northumberland County
WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man in Northumberland County who is wanted on multiple charges. Police in Watsontown say they are looking for 35-year-old Rick Waugaman, from Milton. He is a white male, about 5’11 weighing 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes officials say. Police say Waugaman […]
abc27.com
13 year old dies in Berks County fire
READING Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has died after a fire in Reading, Berks County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to the Reading Police Department, fire and police officials responded to the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m. for a structure fire.
Man accused of stealing credit card information
Middleburg, Pa. — A Lewisburg man used a victim's credit card number and charged $755 of items at various stores and websites, police say. Jason David White, 37, of Lewisburg, now faces a felony access device charge and misdemeanor theft by deception. The victim contacted police last August when he realized there were nine unauthorized charges on his credit card, according to Officer Chad Thomas of Middleburg Police. ...
PSP find link between dead minor and bank robbery
WOMELSDORF BOROUGH, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they were conducting a search regarding a bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday when a young man, connected to the robbery, was found dead inside his home. According to PSP, a white male walked into the Fulton Bank at 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway in Womelsdorf […]
Comments / 1