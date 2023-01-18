Read full article on original website
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
Considering Starting a New Medication for Anxiety or Depression? Here Are 7 Crucial Questions to Ask First
Rates of depression and anxiety rose from 11 percent to 40 percent between 2020 and 2021, leading many to talk to their healthcare provider about taking prescription medication to manage it—some for the first time. Dr. Alyssa Wood, DO, MBA, a double board certified doctor in adult psychiatry and...
Study finds those with ADHD are more likely to experience anxiety, depression
BOSTON -- A new study finds that people with ADHD may be at higher risk of poor mental health than people with other neurodevelopmental conditions.Autism has been linked to mental health conditions like anxiety and depression. Interested in finding out whether the same is true for ADHD, researchers looked at more than 500 adults in the UK. They found that those with ADHD symptoms were more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits. Scientists hope that more research in this area will lead to greater mental health resources to support people with ADHD.
MindBodyGreen
What Brain Imaging Reveals About People With Suicidal Thoughts
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Suicide is highly complex, and there is no single or simple answer as to why some people become ensnared in suicidal thoughts and behaviors. But our brain imaging work at Amen Clinics reveals that at least part of the answer lies in the brain.
BBC
Antidepressants exit must happen in stages, says medical watchdog
Reducing an antidepressant dose should be done in stages, with help from a medical professional, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). It says this helps manage withdrawal symptoms that can occur from the drugs. NICE has published new information that sets out how mental health...
Oddee
How Many People Suffer From Mental Illness?
Mental health is a real global issue, and deserves to be taken seriously... We often talk about mental illness as if it’s a rare, spontaneously occurring event. But the reality is, mental illness is somewhat common. Approximately one in four adults suffers from a diagnosable mental health disorder, and most of the rest of us at least virtually everyone occasionally suffer from symptoms of depression, anxiety, and other common afflictions.
Refinery29
The Problem With Saying ‘We All Have Mental Health’
It’s often said that attitudes towards mental health are changing for the better and yet what we mean by the term 'mental health' remains vague. While 'health' normally implies an absence of illness, 'mental health' is an umbrella term encompassing both wellness and distress. The campaign slogan 'we all have mental health' has only added to this confusion. Though a well-intentioned attempt to combat stigma, it conflates a whole spectrum of human experiences and fails to raise awareness of any specific condition.
Adults with ADHD traits have higher risk of having anxiety and depression
People with high levels of ADHD symptoms are more likely than people with high levels of autistic features to feel anxious and hopeless, according to a recent study by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK. This study is the first to demonstrate that ADHD has greater predictive...
MedicalXpress
Older adults with asthma at high risk for depression during the COVID-19 pandemic
A recent, prospective study of approximately 2,000 older adults in Canada published online this month in the journal Respiratory Medicine found that older adults with asthma were at high risk of depression during the COVID-19 pandemic. For older adults with asthma who had experienced depression in the past, the numbers...
verywellmind.com
What Is Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-i)?
It is considered the most effective non-medical intervention to manage insomnia. The American College of Physicians (ACP) considers CBT-i as the first line of defense against insomnia and recommends that it be tried before medication. The therapy has five main components:. Consolidation of sleep. Stimulus control. Utilization of relaxation techniques.
psychologytoday.com
Eight Lifestyle Interventions for Major Depression
Lifestyle-related modifications can contribute to clinical depression, both making depression work or helping to prevent or alleviate symptoms. There is a lot of advice regarding lifestyle factors, but the evidence-base is surprisingly limited, making decision-making challenging. Some factors have stronger data, including physical activity/exercise, work-related factors, sleep, mindfulness-based/relaxation, among others.
Suicidal Thoughts? Call 988
We have to talk about it. Asking someone if they are having suicidal thoughts will not give them the idea of ending their life. Instead, it creates an environment where they will feel safe asking for ...
MedicalXpress
Mental health: It's not always good to talk
Few of us would question the need to break the silence around mental illness. Countless campaigns have drilled into us that such silence is harmful and that we should try to break it wherever we find it. Britain Get Talking is one such campaign. It launched with a splash on...
Healthline
The Nuanced Difference of Insomnia vs. Hypersomnia
Sleep disorders are incredibly common and can run the gamut from not being able to fall asleep to sleeping for too long. , anywhere from 50 to 70 million American adults live with one or more sleep disorders. These conditions can prevent people from achieving the essential restorative sleep that’s needed to not only function properly but to maintain proper health.
psychreg.org
The Importance of Therapy in Treating Depression
Depression is a mental disorder characterised by persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and loss of interest in activities. Depression causes physical symptoms such as changes in appetite and sleep patterns. According to the World Health Organization, the prevalence of depression in India is estimated to be around 6.5%. The prevalence of depression is more in urban areas and women are more likely to suffer from depression as compared to men. According to a study funded by WHO, in India, around 36% of women suffer from depression as compared to 12% of men.
