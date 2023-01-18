ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hollywood Gossip

Joy-Anna Duggar Proudly Violates Family Dress Code In Latest Baby Bump Selfie!

Joy-Anna Duggar is commonly regarded as one of her parents’ favorites. Whether or not that’s strictly true, there’s no denying that she’s done an excellent job of conforming to their expectations. Joy married young and immediately started popping out kids, which are the most important activities...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar: I Was Raised In a Cult. My Parents Used Fear to Control Me.

For months now, fans and critics of the Duggar family have been eagerly anticipating Jinger Duggar’s upcoming memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Jinger has long been considered the most “rebellious” of her parent’s children, and many hope that she’ll speak her truth like never before in the book.
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reveals She Doesn't Believe Kody Truly 'Realizes' Her Worth

Meri Brown appears to be slowly coming to terms with her split from Kody and his apparent lack of appreciation for her over their more than 30 years of marriage.In a sneak peek for the next installment of the Sister Wives: One on One special, the mother-of-one — she shares 27-year-old Leon with the 53-year-old — reveals an epiphany she had about the Brown family patriarch. "I don't think Kody realizes the s**t that I am," she jokes to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan with a playful flip of her hair. "And if he hasn't realized it so far, you know,...
Life and Style Weekly

Savannah Chrisley Admits She Doesn’t ‘Have a Great Relationship’ With Chase’s Fiance Emmy Medders

Family drama? Savannah Chrisley admitted she doesn’t “have a great relationship” with her brother Chase Chrisley’s fiancée, Emmy Medders, while her future sister-in-law appeared on her “Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley” podcast. "It had to do with Chase, y'all," Savannah, 25, explained during the Tuesday, December 27, episode to which Emmy, 26, agreed, "He's always in...
In Touch Weekly

Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Breaks Silence After Being Accused of Abuse: ‘I’m So Grateful’

Speaking out. Sister Wives star Meri Brown has broken her silence after Paedon Brown made a shocking allegation that she abused Kody Brown’s kids during their childhoods. “Spent birthday #52 with a couple of my favorite people in the world. Many laughs, lots of good conversations, and tons of good food!” Meri, 52, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 16. “On days like these, I’m reminded again of the humanity of people with good and honest hearts, the friends who have your back and stand up for you, and general goodness in the world.”
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama

TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
The Hollywood Gossip

Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...

Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
HollywoodLife

Ireland Baldwin, 27, Announces She’s Pregnant With Her 1st Child With Sonogram Photo

Ireland Baldwin revealed she is going to be a mom! The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, 27, took to her Instagram on New Year’s Eve to announce her pregnancy with boyfriend André Allen Anjos, the Grammy-winning musician also known as RAC. Alongside a snap of their sonogram, Ireland celebrated the news of the couple’s first child with a cheery message for her fans by writing, “Happy New Year!”
Mary Duncan

“I want a baby, but not one like that,” man says to wife in front of friend’s crying infant

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Having a child is very hard - all parents know this for certain. Sure, there is joy and fulfillment and satisfaction in being a parent, but mostly it’s a lot of work, a lot of grief, a lot of worrying and caring for a little person who wouldn’t for a second regard your needs, because as a child that is not their job.
HollywoodLife

Jinger Duggar Vuolo Says Growing Up Was ‘Harmful’ Under Parents’ ‘Cult-Like’ Religious Beliefs

Jinger Duggar Vuolo is not holding back when it comes to reflecting on growing up in a fundamentalist Christian home, which she has drastically separated herself from over the years. The former Counting On star, 29, admitted she believes that her strict upbringing under her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar was “harmful” in an interview with PEOPLE published on Wednesday, Jan. 18. “Fear was a huge part of my childhood. I thought I had to wear only skirts and dresses to please God,” she further explained. “Music with drums, places I went or the wrong friendships could all bring harm.”
HollywoodLife

‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: She ‘Quit Breathing’

Tammy Slaton‘s health took a turn for the worse during a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the hit TLC series, 1000-lb. Sisters, obtained by PEOPLE. The trailer started off with Tammy, 36, announcing that she plans to go to rehab. The next clip showed an ambulance sitting outside a hospital with the lights on and sirens blaring. “Tammy quit breathing”, the voice of a worried family member said before her sister, Amy Slaton, added, “Her body shut down.”
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Kody Reveals Why He ‘Favors’ Robyn Over Other Wives, Exes React to Not Being ‘Loyal Enough’ and More Tell-All Bombshells

Taking sides? Sister Wives’ Kody Brown denied he has a “favorite” wife — but he confessed to favoring fourth wife Robyn Brown amid drama with his other three spouses. “It’s not about a favorite, it’s about finding favor,” Kody, 53, said during part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8. “The […]
