ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Comments / 0

Related
kafe.com

Cherry Point company reaches settlement over propane emissions

FERNDALE, Wash. – A Cherry Point petroleum company has reached a multi-million-dollar settlement for air-borne pollution it released over six years. The Northwest Clean Air Agency alleged in 2021 that Petrogas had made changes to its facility that resulted in hundreds of tons of propane emissions each year from 2014 to 2020.
FERNDALE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Possibility of snow, strong winds in places across Whatcom County

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Environment Canada weather forecasters issued a special weather statement today, Saturday, January 21st, for areas along the US-Canada border and beyond forewarning of periods of snow over areas above 650 feet. The weather statement says 3/4 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible in...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KGMI

Significant king tides expected along Washington coast

SANDY POINT, Wash. – The last significant king tide cycle for this winter could bring coastal flooding to parts of Whatcom County. The Sheriff’s Department of Emergency Management says king tides are expected early each day from Saturday through next Thursday, January 26th. King tides are especially hazardous...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Several crashes on I-5 followed a localized hailstorm near Ferndale

FERNDALE, Wash. — A several mile section of I-5 was the scene of multiple non-injury crashes, between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, January 18th. About the same time an active localized weather system was passing east over parts of the Ferndale, Custer and Blaine areas dumping measurable hail and was responsible for at least 1 lightning strike east of I-5.
FERNDALE, WA
whatcom-news.com

4 transported from I-5 rollover crash in Ferndale, 2 to Harborview

FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5 near the W Smith Road overpass about 10:20pm on Friday, January 20th, due to a report of a rollover crash. According to a press memo from Washington State Patrol, a grey 2014 Toyota Sienna passenger van...
FERNDALE, WA
kafe.com

Bellingham rolls out new mental health crisis program

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – The City of Bellingham has rolled out a new program to address mental health crises. The Alternative Response Team, or ART, will be sent to non-violent behavioral health incidents. The team is comprised of behavioral health specialists and nurses. ART was created in an effort to...
BELLINGHAM, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

UPDATE: New information released in Lake Stevens shooting

LAKE STEVENS, Wash., January 19, 2023—The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team (START) released new details in its ongoing investigation on the shooting involving a Lake Stevens officer and an alleged carjacking suspect that occurred on January 13, 2023, in the 9600 Block of 20th Street SE in Lake Stevens.
LAKE STEVENS, WA
989kbay.com

WWU Police investigating dorm fire

A small fire led to a brief evacuation at a Western Washington University dorm building. Officials said smoke was seen coming out of the 7th floor of Buchanan Tower West around 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19th. The fire was discovered in an outdoor stairwell and police evacuated residents from...
BELLINGHAM, WA
kafe.com

Infant and three adults injured in I-5 DUI crash

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – A driver fleeing a traffic stop caused a crash that sent an 11-month-old child and three adults to the hospital Friday night. The State Patrol reports a Whatcom County Sheriff’s deputy tried to pull Robert F. Dodge of Ferndale over for an infraction a little after 10 p.m., but he fled the scene.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

69-year-old Sequim woman arrested for dealing fentanyl and meth

SEQUIM, Wash. — A 69-year-old Sequim woman was arrested Wednesday for allegedly dealing fentanyl and methamphetamine. Nona Deanda was booked into Clallam County jail on charges of four counts of delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, according to the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team (OPNET).
SEQUIM, WA
beckersasc.com

Washington physician facing lawsuit over patient misconduct

James Grierson, MD, of Marysville, Wash., has been sued by a former patient for sexual misconduct, HeraldNet reported Jan. 20. Renton, Wash.-based Providence, where Dr. Grierson worked at the time, was also included in the suit filed this month. Dr. Grierson's license was suspended by the state's Department of Health...
MARYSVILLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy