Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?
Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
kbsi23.com
Calling all Missouri deer hunters!
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- New changes lie ahead for Missouri deer hunters this year. “One of those is that we’re going to have an early firearms antlerless portion this year,” said Rachel Webster of the Missouri Department of Conservation. The early firearms antlerless portion, in addition to the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports
MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
darnews.com
Welcome Corps presents opportunity for Southeast Missouri hospitality to shine
Watching refugee caps over the last several years has been depressing. After a steady decline through the 2000s, America lowered the limit of refugees admitted from 85,000 in 2016 to only 18,000 in 2020. I was brought up to believe compassion, justice, and diversity were part of the American identity, so watching this felt like a betrayal.
kjluradio.com
Central Missouri under Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight ... through Wednesday for some areas
Mid-Missouri is under a Hazardous Weather Outlook tonight through Wednesday. The National Weather Service reports precipitation begins Saturday night. The following counties can expect a mix of rain and snow with trace to a half inch of snow expected: Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Moniteau, Montgomery, and Osage counties.
Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals
Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
abc17news.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
The Legend of the Missouri Werewolf Might Be Truer Than You Think
The legend of a Missouri werewolf has been passed down so many times, I can practically repeat it from memory. However, it's very possible there is more truth to this long-told legend than you might think based on eyewitness testimony. If you think I'm alone in my Missouri werewolf beliefs,...
Ozarks First.com
Jamie's Wednesday Evening Weather
Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. Agape Boarding School closes its doors for the final …. Agape Boarding School closes its doors for the final time. Three killed after wrong-way crash on...
abc17news.com
Tracking snow tonight, another system to watch next week
TODAY: We kick off the weekend dry, with clouds gradually filling back in. Temperatures still reach the mid-40s this afternoon thanks to warm southerly winds. TONIGHT: Light rain will arrive at the earliest at 6 p.m. in western Missouri, quickly switching to snow in our far northern counties. A more gradual changeover is expected further south, with precip favoring rainfall in Jefferson City and areas southward.
Dollar General Market Opened in Missouri
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
KMOV
How you can save 40 cents off a gallon of gas on Friday
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas for a few hours on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Between 3 and 6 p.m., participating locations will offer the discount in honor of Circle K Fuel Day. Circle K has over 300 locations between Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.
stlpublicradio.org
‘Recovery Friendly Workplaces’ are breaking the stigma of drug rehabilitation
The economic burden of drug addiction is immense. Research from the Missouri Hospital Association put the nationwide economic cost of the opioid crisis — attributable to overdose deaths and individuals with opioid use disorder — at $685 billion in 2017, or 3.5% of GDP. Those costs can be...
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri scratchers player scores $1M prize
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One lucky Missouri Lottery player in St. Louis County recently scored a million-dollar prize from a scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip in the 2700 block of Dunn Road. The winner, who played the “Millionaire Blowout” game, officially claimed their prize at the Missouri Lottery office in St. Louis on Jan. 12.
This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri
If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
Missouri lawmaker pushes to lower state’s personal property tax assessment rate
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – One Missouri lawmaker has renewed a push to decrease the state’s personal property tax assessment rate. State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-District 23) recently introduced SB 8, which proposes the concept of annually reducing Missouri’s assessment percentage of personal property taxes over the next half-century.
northwestmoinfo.com
Parson’s Budget Proposal Includes $15 Million to Create Rural MO Hospital Hubs
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces that the state is switching to an endemic phase of handling COVID-19 during news conference on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri. Parson declared that "the COVID-19 crisis is over" in Missouri. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (MISSOURINET) – Governor...
KMOV
Contract made for Missouri opioid monitoring program
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A $1.4 million contract has been made with Bamboo Health for the Missouri Opioid Monitoring Program that was signed into law in Missouri in 2020. Bamboo Health already oversees the opioid monitoring program in St. Louis County. The goal of the program is to stop patients from getting several prescriptions from different doctors.
