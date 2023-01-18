ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Missouri?

Missouri, famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more, is home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. A lake is a body of water that exists entirely naturally—with no human interference. In contrast, a reservoir, also known as a man-made lake, is either entirely due to human construction or is augmented by it. Humans construct dams and water management systems for several reasons: energy production, irrigation for agricultural purposes, and water usage for urban areas. Missouri is no exception to humanity’s predilection for constructing dams on rivers of every size. Here, we’ll learn about the largest man-made lake in Missouri.
kbsi23.com

Calling all Missouri deer hunters!

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- New changes lie ahead for Missouri deer hunters this year. “One of those is that we’re going to have an early firearms antlerless portion this year,” said Rachel Webster of the Missouri Department of Conservation. The early firearms antlerless portion, in addition to the...
fourstateshomepage.com

Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports

MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
darnews.com

Welcome Corps presents opportunity for Southeast Missouri hospitality to shine

Watching refugee caps over the last several years has been depressing. After a steady decline through the 2000s, America lowered the limit of refugees admitted from 85,000 in 2016 to only 18,000 in 2020. I was brought up to believe compassion, justice, and diversity were part of the American identity, so watching this felt like a betrayal.
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals

Some of Missouri’s animals’ last moments are spent in a gas chamber, suffocating in carbon dioxide – but a bill by Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, would bar shelters from using this type of euthanasia. “Humanely treating our animals in our shelters is something that’s very important for us in the state,” Schwadron said. “And […] The post Missouri lawmaker works with Humane Society to stop use of gas to kill shelter animals appeared first on Missouri Independent.
abc17news.com

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Missouri history

Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Wednesday Evening Weather

Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. Rain and clouds move out this evening, but clouds return by tomorrow. Agape Boarding School closes its doors for the final …. Agape Boarding School closes its doors for the final time. Three killed after wrong-way crash on...
abc17news.com

Tracking snow tonight, another system to watch next week

TODAY: We kick off the weekend dry, with clouds gradually filling back in. Temperatures still reach the mid-40s this afternoon thanks to warm southerly winds. TONIGHT: Light rain will arrive at the earliest at 6 p.m. in western Missouri, quickly switching to snow in our far northern counties. A more gradual changeover is expected further south, with precip favoring rainfall in Jefferson City and areas southward.
KMOV

How you can save 40 cents off a gallon of gas on Friday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Circle K will offer 40 cents off per gallon of gas for a few hours on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Between 3 and 6 p.m., participating locations will offer the discount in honor of Circle K Fuel Day. Circle K has over 300 locations between Missouri, Illinois and Iowa.
fourstateshomepage.com

Missouri scratchers player scores $1M prize

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — One lucky Missouri Lottery player in St. Louis County recently scored a million-dollar prize from a scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip in the 2700 block of Dunn Road. The winner, who played the “Millionaire Blowout” game, officially claimed their prize at the Missouri Lottery office in St. Louis on Jan. 12.
KICK AM 1530

This Town Has Been Named The Friendliest in Missouri

If you're looking for one of the friendliest towns in Missouri we've found it. Just west of St. Louis, you'll find Dardenne Prairie, Missouri which was just named by Travelpulse, the friendliest town in Missouri. To be honest, I have not heard of Dardenne Prarie, but they were the town described I want to check out this town.
KMOV

Contract made for Missouri opioid monitoring program

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A $1.4 million contract has been made with Bamboo Health for the Missouri Opioid Monitoring Program that was signed into law in Missouri in 2020. Bamboo Health already oversees the opioid monitoring program in St. Louis County. The goal of the program is to stop patients from getting several prescriptions from different doctors.
