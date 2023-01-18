ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

New Pittsburgh Courier

McAuley Ministries awards 13 grants totaling over $1.6 million to nonprofits

Marisol Valentin, McAuley Ministries executive director. Grants support advocacy, capacity building, community development, education, and health and wellness initiatives. McAuley Ministries, Pittsburgh Mercy’s grant-making foundation, awarded in the final quarter of 2022 13 grants totaling over $1.6 million to support advocacy, capacity building, community development, education, and health and wellness initiatives in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, Uptown, and West Oakland communities, the New Pittsburgh Courier has learned.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Honoring the life of a trailblazer: Vivian Hewitt, Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh’s first Black librarian

MARIVIEN HEWITT LASCHON, a granddaughter of the late Vivian Hewitt, with Marivien’s 3-year-old daughter, Lulu. (Photo by J.L. Martello) Who was the first Black librarian employed at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh?. Vivian Hewitt, of course. The historic feat occurred in 1944, at the library’s Hill District branch, which,...
