ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Guy Fieri Details the Nerve-Racking Time He Cooked for Al Pacino at Sylvester Stallone’s House

By Eliza Thompson
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ghIqD_0kJ5tAsZ00

Flavortown fanboy! Guy Fieri has cooked for plenty of famous names over the years, but one celebrity left him more starstruck than usual: Al Pacino .

Stars' Viral Food Moments

Read article

The restaurateur, 54, got the chance to meet the Oscar winner, 82, while cooking for a party at Sylvester Stallone 's house that was also attended by Arnold Schwarzenegger . "I'm there and I'm cooking ... [and] Sly says, 'Hang on,'" the Emmy winner exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 17, while promoting his partnership with King's Hawaiian. "I'm like, 'Who is coming through this door?' They're building this up so big, in walks Al Pacino."

The Food Network personality noted that he doesn't often feel "starstruck," but meeting Pacino was a different story. "I am a humongous Godfather fan, I am a humongous Scarface man," Fieri explained to Us . "I mean, Al Pacino! Dog Day Afternoon , you name it. I've seen every movie."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hlU8J_0kJ5tAsZ00
Guy Fieri, Al Pacino and Sylvester Stallone AFF-USA/Shutterstock; Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock; MM/ABACA/Shutterstock

The Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host served him in the kitchen after Stallone, 76, made the introduction. "[Al] takes a few bites and I am just — I don't know what to do," Fieri recalled. "I said, 'Uh, Al, how is it?' And he looks up and he goes, 'Woo!'"

How Much Money Do Food Network Stars Make? See Their Salaries

Read article

Fieri added that he was impressed by what a "genuine" person Pacino was. "Growing up, watching this guy and then seeing what a nice, gentle, cool dude [he was]," the Guy's Grocery Games host continued. "And when somebody likes what you make, it's pretty special."

As for how Fieri connected with Stallone, the chef explained that they met in Beverly Hills a year before the Rocky star invited him to the aforementioned party. The Tulsa King actor only wanted him to attend in a guest capacity, but Fieri insisted on cooking.

"[Sylvester] says, 'Bring it.' He says he's gonna invite a few friends though, if that's OK," Fieri recalled. "I'm like, 'It's his house! I'm there. And I'm cooking.'"

Buh-Bye! Celebrities and Celebrity Chefs Reveal the Food Trends They're Over

Read article

The Best Thing I Ever Ate alum is an expert when it comes to prepping snacks for football viewing parties, even though his team of choice — the Las Vegas Raiders — is out of Super Bowl Contention. King's Hawaiian rolls are a key ingredient for his game day menu, which includes his Nacho Average Torta Sliders.

The bakery is currently running a contest called the King's Hawaiian Slider Sunday Showdown, and one lucky winner will receive $1 million and a trip to Super Bowl LVII. "A million dollars will change somebody's life," Fieri told Us of the sweepstakes. "It's about positive energy. ... That is the same kind of feeling and energy that the food is about."

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Jason Momoa says Al Pacino flipped him off, and he creeped out Liam Neeson

Sometimes even the biggest stars have embarrassing encounters with their heroes. Jason Momoa, who’s probably best known for playing Aquaman in the DC superhero movies, has recounted times when he met Al Pacino and Liam Neeson in less-than-perfect circumstances. The anecdotes were delivered during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel...
Parade

Al Pacino's Net Worth In 2023 Makes Him 'The Godfather' of Hollywood

Al Pacino’s net worth reflects the fact that he is one of the most decorated actors of all time. The Oscar winner has conquered both the small and big screen, with his iconic performances spanning decades. It’s no surprise that one of the kings of Hollywood has a bank account to match. Pacino has ...
thedigitalfix.com

How Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked Stallone into making his worst movie

When it comes to the battle of the brawns, it would be hard to separate Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, but if it’s brains you’re after, this little trick Arnie played on Sly back in the ’90s puts him in pole position. Apparently, the actors’ intense rivalry over who was the best action movie star was so heated that Stallone accepted a role in one of the worst movies ever made, just to spite his Austrian adversary.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

284K+
Followers
27K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy