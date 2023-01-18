Marisol Valentin, McAuley Ministries executive director. Grants support advocacy, capacity building, community development, education, and health and wellness initiatives. McAuley Ministries, Pittsburgh Mercy’s grant-making foundation, awarded in the final quarter of 2022 13 grants totaling over $1.6 million to support advocacy, capacity building, community development, education, and health and wellness initiatives in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, Uptown, and West Oakland communities, the New Pittsburgh Courier has learned.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO