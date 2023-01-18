At the January 12, 2023 Broadband Council Meeting, Sarah Riley said that the Operations and Maintenance Agreement (or O&M Agreement) between the county and the Internet Service Provider (ISP) CityNet has now been finalized and is public record. Riley said this agreement, which specifically relates to the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) Grant Project, will serve as a blueprint agreement for future broadband agreements in the county, and will likely serve as a blueprint for other counties to use as well in their broadband projects. She described the agreement as “one of our biggest accomplishments as a Broadband Council, a significant milestone.”

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV ・ 3 DAYS AGO