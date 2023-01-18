ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ty D.

Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US

Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel Nebraska

This Chinese billionaire has lost over 90% of his fortune

The past few years have not been great for the super-rich in China, particularly those who built their fortune in the country's once red-hot property market. The net worth of Hui Ka Yan, chairman of real estate developer China Evergrande, has plunged nearly 93%, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Once the second-richest person in Asia, Hui's wealth has fallen from $42 billion at its peak in 2017 to about $3 billion, Bloomberg said.

