Chattanooga, TN

foodmanufacturing.com

SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

UTC Police Department Hosts Cell Phone Charity Drive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – UTC’s Police Department is holding a cell phone drive next week for survivors of relationship abuse. The school’s police department is partnering with the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. The charity drive starts the 23rd and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Community Donates $67,000+ To Connect For Good To Help End Homelessness

Connect For Good, led by EPB with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition and the City of Chattanooga, raised $67,295, all of which directly funded the Flexible Housing Fund to help those experiencing homelessness secure permanent housing. “We are incredibly grateful to Chattanoogans for opening their hearts to support permanent housing...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

CNE Encourages Area Employers To Enroll In Small Dollar Loan Program

Having the funds needed to handle life’s unexpected events can be stressful, which is why Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise is working to educate local businesses about its Small Dollar Loan program through the Community Loan Center of Southeast Tennessee. Operated by CNE, the Community Loan Center of Southeast Tennessee allows...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Asian Food and Gifts of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ahead of their Lunar New Year Celebration, Asian Food and Gifts in Hixson wanted to tell us about their big celebration coming up. Owner Paul Del Carmen and his daughter, Eliza, are always posting recipes and more on their facebook page.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Level Up Arcade and Billiards

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Do you ever get the urge to pop in some quarters and try to get the high score? If so, then grab your quarters and head on over to Level Up Arcade. Owner Char Welch is here to tell us all about it. Their Facebook has all their upcoming event information.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

New SK Food Plant Brings Excitement to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hundreds of new jobs are soon coming to Cleveland and Bradley County. Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced that, “It is my pleasure to announce on behalf of Governor Lee and the state of Tennessee to welcome SK Food Group. They’re going to invest more than 205 million dollars to construct its fourth production facility right here in Cleveland, Tennessee.”
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

Kelly Cooper Homes: A house tour in your home

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Before we showcase another nearby home for sale, we wanted to sit down with the woman making it possible. Kelly Cooper has years of experience and wants to get you in the home you deserve. See more online here: Chattanoogahomelistings.com or give her a call at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pedestrian struck on I-24 near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TDOT cameras report that the right eastbound lane is back open. A pedestrian was hit on I-24 east near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night, TDOT cameras show. The incident happened at mile marker 177.2. TDOT cameras report that the right eastbound lane is blocked at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

UTC Police Department To Hold Cell Phone Drive To Benefit Victims Of Abuse

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Police Department is hosting a charity donation drive from Jan. 23-28 to collect electronic devices for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. The donation drive is a partnership between the UTC Police Department, the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families,...
wvlt.tv

DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
TENNESSEE STATE
Daily Energy Insider

Tennessee Valley Authority seeks comments for proposed multi-county Appalachia transmission project

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) asked for public comments this week on transmission system reliability improvements it proposed for the Appalachia area in Polk County, Tenn., and Cherokee County, N.C. Currently, the agency has proposed ... Read More » The post Tennessee Valley Authority seeks comments for proposed multi-county Appalachia transmission project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
eastridgenewsonline.com

Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 24

The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 24. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Ronald Baldwin – Revoked DL/Alias Capias, Registration, Insurance. Stacey Ball – Possession Xanax/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Contavis Davis – Aggravated Burglary/For Cap,...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Puppies Take Flight to their New Homes

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — On Tuesday, 11 rescue puppies flew to their new homes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The puppies were previously located at the Whitfield County Animal Shelter, according to a press release. Animal shelter employees took the puppies to the Dalton Airport and turned them over to...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA

