Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New discount retail store opens in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News LinkChattanooga, TN
Related
foodmanufacturing.com
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
WDEF
UTC Police Department Hosts Cell Phone Charity Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – UTC’s Police Department is holding a cell phone drive next week for survivors of relationship abuse. The school’s police department is partnering with the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. The charity drive starts the 23rd and...
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Hamilton Co. Students Network with Area Employers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — You’re never too young to network. That’s what some Hamilton County middle and high school students are doing with local companies, as they “Get Future Ready.”. It’s one way they’re driving our economy forward. “The Chamber’s involvement with ‘Get Future...
WTVCFOX
Sewage from Chattanooga raising stink with residents in one middle Tennessee county
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. — You do your business in the bathroom, flush the toilet, and probably don't give what you're sending down the pipes a second thought. But that sewage is on the minds of some exasperated residents in one middle Tennessee county. On Thursday we learned sewage from...
WTVC
840 new jobs coming to Bradley County with snack, sandwich assembly line facility
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — 840 new jobs are coming to Bradley County. SK Food Group is building a new sandwich assembly and food-handling facility in Cleveland, investing $205.2 million. The 525,000-square-foot facility will be located at Lot 1 of the Spring Branch Industrial Park, west of Cleveland. The company...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Community Donates $67,000+ To Connect For Good To Help End Homelessness
Connect For Good, led by EPB with the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition and the City of Chattanooga, raised $67,295, all of which directly funded the Flexible Housing Fund to help those experiencing homelessness secure permanent housing. “We are incredibly grateful to Chattanoogans for opening their hearts to support permanent housing...
chattanoogapulse.com
CNE Encourages Area Employers To Enroll In Small Dollar Loan Program
Having the funds needed to handle life’s unexpected events can be stressful, which is why Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise is working to educate local businesses about its Small Dollar Loan program through the Community Loan Center of Southeast Tennessee. Operated by CNE, the Community Loan Center of Southeast Tennessee allows...
WTVC
Asian Food and Gifts of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Ahead of their Lunar New Year Celebration, Asian Food and Gifts in Hixson wanted to tell us about their big celebration coming up. Owner Paul Del Carmen and his daughter, Eliza, are always posting recipes and more on their facebook page.
WTVC
Level Up Arcade and Billiards
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Do you ever get the urge to pop in some quarters and try to get the high score? If so, then grab your quarters and head on over to Level Up Arcade. Owner Char Welch is here to tell us all about it. Their Facebook has all their upcoming event information.
Firefighters battle fire at Tullahoma nursing home
The Tullahoma Fire Department fought a fire at Life Care Center late Friday night. Officials say there are no reported injuries.
WDEF
New SK Food Plant Brings Excitement to Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Hundreds of new jobs are soon coming to Cleveland and Bradley County. Tennessee Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced that, “It is my pleasure to announce on behalf of Governor Lee and the state of Tennessee to welcome SK Food Group. They’re going to invest more than 205 million dollars to construct its fourth production facility right here in Cleveland, Tennessee.”
WTVC
Kelly Cooper Homes: A house tour in your home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Before we showcase another nearby home for sale, we wanted to sit down with the woman making it possible. Kelly Cooper has years of experience and wants to get you in the home you deserve. See more online here: Chattanoogahomelistings.com or give her a call at...
WTVC
Pedestrian struck on I-24 near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE:. TDOT cameras report that the right eastbound lane is back open. A pedestrian was hit on I-24 east near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night, TDOT cameras show. The incident happened at mile marker 177.2. TDOT cameras report that the right eastbound lane is blocked at...
chattanoogapulse.com
UTC Police Department To Hold Cell Phone Drive To Benefit Victims Of Abuse
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Police Department is hosting a charity donation drive from Jan. 23-28 to collect electronic devices for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. The donation drive is a partnership between the UTC Police Department, the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families,...
WTVCFOX
Wamp, Taylor will both now pay their own expenses in extended legal battle
The pending legal fight between Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp and County Attorney Rheubin Taylor took a new turn Wedesday morning. It's now one that both will have to pay for. Previously, we told you how commissioners voted against picking up the bill for legal representation for the Mayor. That's...
wvlt.tv
DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
WTVCFOX
Fentanyl and guns found in Dunlap home, Sequatchie County Sherriff's Office
Dunlap, Tenn. — The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office arrested six people in a two-day drug bust operation. According to the sheriff's office, officers observed what they believed to be a drug transaction on Houston Street in Dunlap. They pulled the car over on Highway 111 and arrested three individuals.
Tennessee Valley Authority seeks comments for proposed multi-county Appalachia transmission project
The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) asked for public comments this week on transmission system reliability improvements it proposed for the Appalachia area in Polk County, Tenn., and Cherokee County, N.C. Currently, the agency has proposed ... Read More » The post Tennessee Valley Authority seeks comments for proposed multi-county Appalachia transmission project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Jan. 24
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 24. Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Ronald Baldwin – Revoked DL/Alias Capias, Registration, Insurance. Stacey Ball – Possession Xanax/For Capias, Drug Paraphernalia/For Capias. Contavis Davis – Aggravated Burglary/For Cap,...
WDEF
Puppies Take Flight to their New Homes
WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — On Tuesday, 11 rescue puppies flew to their new homes in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The puppies were previously located at the Whitfield County Animal Shelter, according to a press release. Animal shelter employees took the puppies to the Dalton Airport and turned them over to...
Comments / 0