Main Library in Yuma host Memory Café, no charge to attend
YUMA - Main Library in Yuma has been encouraging the public to come out and join them for Memory Café. The library wanted to host an event for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other memory loss and their caregivers. The event will be on February 4th, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Official's for the event say attendees can enjoy some social time and theme-based activities.
Community members establish memorial for fallen officers
Community leaders are continuing their efforts to ensure that fallen members of law enforcement and their families are never forgotten.
PMH board meeting outlines plans moving forward
BRAWLEY — On Wednesday, January 18, board members and healthcare personnel convened for their monthly meeting at Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley. Attendees filled every seat in the auditorium and those limited to standing room only lined the perimeter. President Catalina Alcantra-Santillan was quick to mention the board’s attempt...
Farmers in Imperial County Brace for Less Water as Colorado River Runs Dry
Across the sun-cooked flatlands of the Imperial Valley, water flows with uncanny abundance. The valley, which straddles the U.S.-Mexico border, is naturally a desert. Yet canals here are filled with water, lush alfalfa grows from sodden soil and rows of vegetables stretch for miles. Within this grid of greenery, near...
Hospital Management Partners tenders resignation notice to ECRMC Board
EL CENTRO — Hospital Management Partners (HMP), on contract for temporary services for Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, tendered their termination notice to the El Centro Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees on January 14, 2023, effective January 29, 2023. During the ECRMC Board of Trustees meeting...
Los Algodones: A tourist destination for winter visitors
Los Algodones has become a popular tourist destination for winter visitors in recent years.
El Centro, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in El Centro. The Palo Verde High School basketball team will have a game with Southwest High School - El Centro on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
Classic car show to be held in Yuma on Sunday
Westwind RV & Golf Resort is inviting the public to events they're holding this weekend.
15 Free Things to Do in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a developing city rich in culture, history, and natural beauty. Located in the southwest region of Arizona, this city in Yuma County rivals both Phoenix and Tucson in terms of growth and development. With so much to experience in Yuma, it's easy for visitors to find activities that...
The Beat, January 8 - January 17
OCOTILLO — According to Sheriff’s logs, an alleged burglary occurred at a location in Ocotillo Sunday, January 8. It was reported that forcible entry was made into the property and that several tools were taken. No suspect information was reported. Deceased person. EL CENTRO — As per police...
Rollover in Calexico sends three people to hospital
A rollover in Calexico sends at least three people to the hospital.
Holtville Rib Cook-Off Returns After 4-year Hiatus
HOLTVILLE — A smaller but popular-as-ever Holtville Rib Cook-Off made its triumphant return here at Hot Rods & Beer on Saturday, Jan. 14. The former Holtville Rib Cook-off was previously organized by the Holtville Athletic Club, and it was last held in 2019 after a 28-year run. But a...
Yuma hit and run still remains unsolved
Alan Cunningham's family and friends should be with him celebrating his golden birthday. Instead, they're still searching for justice.
D.A. busts local restaurant for fraud over PPP loans
IMPERIAL COUNTY – Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras, and Juan Diego Tom, owners of Las Palmitas Taco Shops in Imperial County, are charged in a state indictment for fraudulent receipt of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans issued during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to allegations, the FBI received information...
More wind and colder temperatures for Friday
A fast-moving weather system arriving tomorrow morning will bring a chance of light precipitation and locally breezy/windy conditions to the region.
Five men shot in Yuma, suspects on the run
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to two different attempted homicide calls during the early Saturday morning hours.
Two detained in human smuggling attempt
A rollover in Calexico sends at least three people to the hospital.
Yuma man charged with murder outside bar heading to trial
The Yuma man charged with murdering a man at a local bar back in February of 2021 is heading to trial, with dates finally set.
