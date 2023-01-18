ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Comments / 0

Related
yumadailynews.com

Main Library in Yuma host Memory Café, no charge to attend

YUMA - Main Library in Yuma has been encouraging the public to come out and join them for Memory Café. The library wanted to host an event for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other memory loss and their caregivers. The event will be on February 4th, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Official's for the event say attendees can enjoy some social time and theme-based activities.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

PMH board meeting outlines plans moving forward

BRAWLEY — On Wednesday, January 18, board members and healthcare personnel convened for their monthly meeting at Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley. Attendees filled every seat in the auditorium and those limited to standing room only lined the perimeter. President Catalina Alcantra-Santillan was quick to mention the board’s attempt...
BRAWLEY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Hospital Management Partners tenders resignation notice to ECRMC Board

EL CENTRO — Hospital Management Partners (HMP), on contract for temporary services for Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, tendered their termination notice to the El Centro Regional Medical Center Board of Trustees on January 14, 2023, effective January 29, 2023. During the ECRMC Board of Trustees meeting...
EL CENTRO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Yuma, AZ

Yuma is a developing city rich in culture, history, and natural beauty. Located in the southwest region of Arizona, this city in Yuma County rivals both Phoenix and Tucson in terms of growth and development. With so much to experience in Yuma, it's easy for visitors to find activities that...
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

The Beat, January 8 - January 17

OCOTILLO — According to Sheriff’s logs, an alleged burglary occurred at a location in Ocotillo Sunday, January 8. It was reported that forcible entry was made into the property and that several tools were taken. No suspect information was reported. Deceased person. EL CENTRO — As per police...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

Holtville Rib Cook-Off Returns After 4-year Hiatus

HOLTVILLE — A smaller but popular-as-ever Holtville Rib Cook-Off made its triumphant return here at Hot Rods & Beer on Saturday, Jan. 14. The former Holtville Rib Cook-off was previously organized by the Holtville Athletic Club, and it was last held in 2019 after a 28-year run. But a...
HOLTVILLE, CA
thedesertreview.com

D.A. busts local restaurant for fraud over PPP loans

IMPERIAL COUNTY – Samuel Vega, Annmarie Mendibles, Carlos Contreras, and Juan Diego Tom, owners of Las Palmitas Taco Shops in Imperial County, are charged in a state indictment for fraudulent receipt of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans issued during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to allegations, the FBI received information...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy