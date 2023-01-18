YUMA - Main Library in Yuma has been encouraging the public to come out and join them for Memory Café. The library wanted to host an event for people with Alzheimer’s, dementia, or other memory loss and their caregivers. The event will be on February 4th, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Official's for the event say attendees can enjoy some social time and theme-based activities.

