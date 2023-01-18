ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

redriverradio.org

LA Governor's Race Totals 6 Candidates So Far

LA GOV RACE- As of now there are six candidates in the race for Louisiana Governor. The latest entry is State Representative Richard Nelson Republican from district 89. Nelson launched his campaign for Louisiana governor on Wednesday and released his announcement in a video on social media. “I’m Republican but...
WAFB

Louisiana accepts 2022 income tax returns beginning Monday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) - Louisiana will start accepting 2022 state income tax returns on Monday. It’s the same day the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting federal returns. The department said in a news release this week that Louisiana taxpayers can file and pay online using the department’s...
theadvocate.com

Louisiana's January ducks down, but better than 2022

With the duck season rounding third and heading home for the last days of another 60-day season, the final survey from the State Waterfowl Study group showed a decline in the number of ducks from December’s estimate to January’s count for hunters in both East and West waterfowl zones.
louisianaradionetwork.com

Nungesser calls for Gurvich to resign from LAGOP

It ruffled some feathers when the state Republican Party endorsed Attorney General Jeff Landry for governor before any other GOP candidates announced their intentions. Lt Governor Billy Nungesser, who’s opted to seek re-election had some harsh words for party leader Louis Gurvich on the Newell Normand’s show on WWL Radio in New Orleans.
theadvocate.com

Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
iheart.com

Louisiana Department Of Corrections Hosts Digital Job Fair Today

The Louisiana Department of Corrections is offering a virtual job fair today. Recruiting more employees is one thing, but the department says keeping them is the real challenge. Correctional centers nationwide have had problems with retention, but the Louisiana agency says pay increases, employee mentorship, and other methods are helping...
brproud.com

Louisiana program wants to help first responders, teachers buy a home

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Housing Corporation is launching Keys to Service, a program to help first responders and teachers buy a home. “We’re doing our part to be able to take some of those prohibited moves away from home ownership and be able to make sure that those public servants, those that take care of our community, we take care of them and help them be able to build community right here in the communities that they serve,” said Joshua Hollins, executive director of the Louisiana Housing Corporation.
Lake Charles American Press

Jim Beam column: GOP leader ‘goes off deep end’

When is the last time you can remember when a political party leader told one of its members they couldn’t run for public office? I’ve been in this news business for over 62 years and the Louisiana Republican Party now holds that unbelievable distinction. Louis Gurvich, chairman of...
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Public Service Commission ensures Entergy has skin in the game

During a busy day at the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the Commission secured a $180 Million savings for Entergy customers and laid the groundwork for ensuring Entergy refunds around $600 Million to customers. Louisianans, unfortunately, are no stranger to storm costs. In February of 2022, when the Commission approved Entergy...
Lake Charles American Press

Homeownership assistance program launched for teachers and first responders

Teachers and first responders may qualify for down payment assistance, and the program is not limited to first-time home buyers. Louisiana Housing Corporation has launched Keys for Service, a first-of-its-kind homeownership assistance program, to provide down payment assistance for active, full-time law enforcement officers, firefighters, paramedics and certified teachers. “The...
TheDailyBeast

No Charges Filed For Louisiana Officers After Death In Custody

A Louisiana prosecutor has announced that no charges will be filed against the officers involved in the December 2021 in-custody death of 28-year-old Eric Nelson. In a Friday press release, the District Attorney for the 22nd District said “the evidence does not meet the standard needed for criminal prosecution” in connection with the Dec. 19, 2021 incident. Nelson was arrested by the Bogalusa Police Department on outstanding warrants—and police say that he tried to escape into the woods before he was eventually tased. But in a November 2021 family civil lawsuit, EMTs said that Nelson had fallen while walking to the station and video shows officers pulling him onto the concrete, before dragging him toward the building. The lawsuit says Nelson was left there for about five minutes before emergency medical services were called. Read it at WWL-TV
BOGALUSA, LA

