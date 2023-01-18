ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Pete Lakeman

30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment

In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Comfy, Safe Couch

After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
Ceebla Cuud

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
msn.com

Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico

A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
msn.com

Teacher who bragged about stabbing her boyfriend gets 15 years in jail

Slide 1 of 5: A teacher who bragged to her neighbor that she had stabbed her partner who later died of his injuries has been jailed for 15 years. Carrie McGuinness was laughing when she told her neighbor that she had 'just stabbed' Steven Davies, 39, at his home in Glyncoch, near Pontypridd last June. Cardiff Crown Court heard that McGuinness, 34, was seen by a neighbor with a black eye and a cut across the bridge of her nose after the incident. When asked what had happened, the mother-of-two told her neighbor: 'He beat me up', and added that he was 'in the house. I just stabbed him' when asked where Mr Davies was.

Comments / 0

Community Policy