Read full article on original website
Related
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
7-Year-Old Boy Dies Fighting For Air After His Dads Girlfriend Has Left Him In A Cold Bath To Die
A Florida woman was arrested on the charge of child neglect after she allegedly left her boyfriend’s 7 –year-old son in a cold bath for 12 hours before his death. Reports say the woman who was later identified as 33-year-old Shantay Belcher made a 911 call and reported about her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son Kyrie Gordon was “Unresponsive”
After being thrown out of a moving car by his father when he was 10 years old, this dad faces his fear of abandonment
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. “I was only 10 years old. My dad got so upset because of something I said and he threw me out of the moving car. He left me on the side of the road and drove off. My mom was there and could not say anything or else she would be beaten. I had no idea where I was and was completely disoriented. To date, I can’t really recall how I eventually made it home. That part of my memory is completely gone.”
When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval
After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
My daughter, 14, is banned from going to the toilet during class – she’s traumatised after having an accident
A MUM has pulled her daughter out of school after she was refused toilet breaks during her period. The woman has claimed teachers at St James' Catholic High School in Stockport refused her daughter, 14, access to the toilet on numerous occasions. The 14-year-old has reportedly suffered a number of...
msn.com
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
msn.com
Mental health blogger Beth Matthews dies after ingesting poison she ordered from Russia
A British mental health blogger and accomplished yachtswoman died at a secure psychiatric facility after she ingested a poisonous substance she bought from Russia — telling staff it was protein powder. Beth Matthews, 26, was not supposed to open her mail at The Priory Cheadle Royal hospital in 2022...
Wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital, police say
A 76-year-old woman allegedly shot and killed her terminally ill husband at a Daytona Beach, Florida, hospital following a pact police said the couple made several weeks ago. Officers were called to AdventHealth Daytona Beach Saturday for a report of a person shot, the police department said in a news release on Twitter.
Can victims of crime hope for justice from a crumbling system? | Yvonne Roberts
As every police force in England and Wales begins reviewing abuse allegations against its officers, the underfunded legal system is already buckling under a vast backlog
msn.com
Teacher who bragged about stabbing her boyfriend gets 15 years in jail
Slide 1 of 5: A teacher who bragged to her neighbor that she had stabbed her partner who later died of his injuries has been jailed for 15 years. Carrie McGuinness was laughing when she told her neighbor that she had 'just stabbed' Steven Davies, 39, at his home in Glyncoch, near Pontypridd last June. Cardiff Crown Court heard that McGuinness, 34, was seen by a neighbor with a black eye and a cut across the bridge of her nose after the incident. When asked what had happened, the mother-of-two told her neighbor: 'He beat me up', and added that he was 'in the house. I just stabbed him' when asked where Mr Davies was.
Comments / 0