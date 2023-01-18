ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, MN

klfdradio.com

Peanut Butter & Milk Festival Committee Firming up Plans for Their Alabama Guests

The 51st annual Peanut Butter & Milk Festival will be held in Meeker County February 4th through the 11th. The Peanut Butter & Milk Festival Committee members are firming up plans for the annual event as 9 guests from Hartford, Alabama – Litchfield’s sister city – will visit the area, learning about the dairy industry and enjoying outdoor winter activities.
LITCHFIELD, MN
klfdradio.com

Ricky Maurer Family Benefit

A benefit to aid the Ricky Maurer Family will be held on Saturday at the Litchfield Eagles Club from 1-to-5 p.m. There will be a silent auction, bake sale and a sloppy joe meal. Ricky’s son, Larry Maurer, says the meal is $12. He says they’ve received all kinds of...
LITCHFIELD, MN
willmarradio.com

Willmar paper blasts county board for vote on official newspaper for 2023

(Willmar MN-) The West Central Tribune of Willmar this week blasted three members of the Kandiyohi County Board for choosing The Lakes Area Review of Spicer as it's official newspaper for 2023. In an editorial Wednesday, the paper asked why Board Chair Roger Imdieke and Board Members Dale Anderson and Duane Anderson would chose the Spicer paper, which is a weekly paper with no online presence, and with coverage limited to the northern half of Kandiyohi County, to publish it's legal notices. The Willmar paper has a print edition twice-a-week and a daily online edition, as well as a digital edition and the Willmar Reminder. The Lakes Area Review bid was lower than the West Central Tribune's, and on KWLM's Open Mic this week, Imdieke said Kandiyohi County is not unique in choosing a smaller publication to be their official paper...
WILLMAR, MN
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners on edge after part of new Monticello townhome development collapses

MONTICELLO, Minn. – Homeowners in a new Monticello townhome development have some major concerns after a big part of the structure collapsed earlier this week.No one was hurt when the decorative gables fell down, exposing the home wrap and framing. But a WCCO Investigation shows prior inspections point to what could have been the problem.Glen Hansmann and his neighbors just moved into the four-unit townhome this summer. He says the builder, Texas-based LGI Homes, blamed the collapse on heavy snow -- but he's not buying it."The builder says it was just too much snow, but they were structurally sound, and...
MONTICELLO, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?

Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

2 area women injured in separate crashes Wednesday

Two area women were injured Wednesday in separate crashes. A Courtland woman was hospitalized following a crash just south of New Ulm. The state patrol says a car and an SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided near Shag Rd at about 2:30 p.m. The SUV...
NEW ULM, MN
marshallradio.net

Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies

ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
MANKATO, MN
KARE 11

Several shots fired in Minnetonka standoff

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement were sent to an apartment complex in Minnetonka on Saturday morning with a report that "several shots" had been fired. An official from the Minnetonka Police Department said they received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and...
MINNETONKA, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota surgeons divided on latest trend in cosmetic surgery

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Corinne Carrasco said she has been self-conscious of her "round" cheeks her entire life. The 31-year-old makes YouTube videos for her 18,000 subscribers from her home in Plymouth. She said it's been her biggest insecurity. "I always struggled with my chubby cheeks," Carrasco said. "No matter...
BURNSVILLE, MN
KEYC

Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm

Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The MN Dept. of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm, the owner of multiple restaurants in Southern MN was charged with 29 tax-related felonies. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/18/2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. KEYC News...
NEW ULM, MN
klfdradio.com

2-Vehicle Crash

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon on Highway 15 in Round Grove Township – south of Brownton – in McLeod County. The two vehicles were both southbound and collided. A 1998 Mazda 626 was driven by 35-year-old Michael John Pierson of Brownton, and a 2010 International semi was driven by 56-year-old Darrell Edward Naber of Lake Lillian. Naber was not injured. Pierson was taken to Hutchinson Health by Allina Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office and Brownton Fire Dept. also responded.
MCLEOD COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Deadly Minivan-Cargo Van Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway

St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a minivan and a cargo van near St. Cloud. The collision was reported around 8:20 Saturday morning on Highway 23 about 15 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville. The preliminary State Patrol report indicates the two vehicles collided head-on.
SAINT CLOUD, MN

