Read full article on original website
Related
klfdradio.com
Peanut Butter & Milk Festival Committee Firming up Plans for Their Alabama Guests
The 51st annual Peanut Butter & Milk Festival will be held in Meeker County February 4th through the 11th. The Peanut Butter & Milk Festival Committee members are firming up plans for the annual event as 9 guests from Hartford, Alabama – Litchfield’s sister city – will visit the area, learning about the dairy industry and enjoying outdoor winter activities.
klfdradio.com
Ricky Maurer Family Benefit
A benefit to aid the Ricky Maurer Family will be held on Saturday at the Litchfield Eagles Club from 1-to-5 p.m. There will be a silent auction, bake sale and a sloppy joe meal. Ricky’s son, Larry Maurer, says the meal is $12. He says they’ve received all kinds of...
Charges: Teacher at Catholic school in New Ulm smoked weed with students
Cathedral High School. Courtesy of Google Streetview. A teacher at a Catholic high school in New Ulm allegedly smoked weed with his students on multiple occasions, according to criminal charges. Brady P. Waibel, 32, of New Ulm, is charged in Brown County District Court with fifth-degree drug possession and two...
willmarradio.com
Willmar paper blasts county board for vote on official newspaper for 2023
(Willmar MN-) The West Central Tribune of Willmar this week blasted three members of the Kandiyohi County Board for choosing The Lakes Area Review of Spicer as it's official newspaper for 2023. In an editorial Wednesday, the paper asked why Board Chair Roger Imdieke and Board Members Dale Anderson and Duane Anderson would chose the Spicer paper, which is a weekly paper with no online presence, and with coverage limited to the northern half of Kandiyohi County, to publish it's legal notices. The Willmar paper has a print edition twice-a-week and a daily online edition, as well as a digital edition and the Willmar Reminder. The Lakes Area Review bid was lower than the West Central Tribune's, and on KWLM's Open Mic this week, Imdieke said Kandiyohi County is not unique in choosing a smaller publication to be their official paper...
Homeowners on edge after part of new Monticello townhome development collapses
MONTICELLO, Minn. – Homeowners in a new Monticello townhome development have some major concerns after a big part of the structure collapsed earlier this week.No one was hurt when the decorative gables fell down, exposing the home wrap and framing. But a WCCO Investigation shows prior inspections point to what could have been the problem.Glen Hansmann and his neighbors just moved into the four-unit townhome this summer. He says the builder, Texas-based LGI Homes, blamed the collapse on heavy snow -- but he's not buying it."The builder says it was just too much snow, but they were structurally sound, and...
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
Southern Minnesota News
2 area women injured in separate crashes Wednesday
Two area women were injured Wednesday in separate crashes. A Courtland woman was hospitalized following a crash just south of New Ulm. The state patrol says a car and an SUV were both southbound on Highway 15 when the vehicles collided near Shag Rd at about 2:30 p.m. The SUV...
Support for family after 'brilliant' mother-of-five dies of toxic shock
The Plymouth community is raising support for a local teacher after his wife and mother of their five children died suddenly due to toxic shock syndrome. Heidi Keiser died Saturday after the sudden onset of streptococcal toxic shock, which led to sepsis and organ failure, according to family members. Her...
Walz shares second part of his One Minnesota Budget on climate change and more
Governor Tim Walz unveiled the next portion of his $4.1 billion two-year One Minnesota Budget today. This portion of the budget will look to provide paid family and medical leave, support small businesses, and reduce climate impacts.
marshallradio.net
Southern Minnesota Restaurant Owner Charged with 29 Tax-Related Felonies
ST. PAUL –The owner of a few restaurants in Southern Minnesota has been charged with 29 tax-related felonies. According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Juan Manuel Ocampa-Bunola of New Ulm is accused of fraudulently filing sales and individual income tax returns. Ocampo-Bunola is the CEO of Las Loma...
Law enforcement agencies around Minnesota tap Hennepin County’s facial recognition software
WCCO TV’s David Schuman reports law enforcement agencies around Minnesota are turning to help from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office’s controversial facial recognition technology. The agency is the only one in the state with such technology, and Minneapolis has banned the use of it due to concerns.
Several shots fired in Minnetonka standoff
MINNETONKA, Minn. — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement were sent to an apartment complex in Minnetonka on Saturday morning with a report that "several shots" had been fired. An official from the Minnetonka Police Department said they received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and...
Minnesota surgeons divided on latest trend in cosmetic surgery
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Corinne Carrasco said she has been self-conscious of her "round" cheeks her entire life. The 31-year-old makes YouTube videos for her 18,000 subscribers from her home in Plymouth. She said it's been her biggest insecurity. "I always struggled with my chubby cheeks," Carrasco said. "No matter...
KEYC
Winter Storm Update: Wednesday 3:30pm
Owner of Plaza Garibaldi; La Terraza charged with 29 tax-related felonies. The MN Dept. of Revenue says Juan Manuel Ocampo-Bunola of New Ulm, the owner of multiple restaurants in Southern MN was charged with 29 tax-related felonies. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 1/18/2023. Updated: 13 hours ago. KEYC News...
klfdradio.com
2-Vehicle Crash
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Wednesday afternoon on Highway 15 in Round Grove Township – south of Brownton – in McLeod County. The two vehicles were both southbound and collided. A 1998 Mazda 626 was driven by 35-year-old Michael John Pierson of Brownton, and a 2010 International semi was driven by 56-year-old Darrell Edward Naber of Lake Lillian. Naber was not injured. Pierson was taken to Hutchinson Health by Allina Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The McLeod County Sheriff’s Office and Brownton Fire Dept. also responded.
Deadly Minivan-Cargo Van Crash on Rural Minnesota Highway
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a minivan and a cargo van near St. Cloud. The collision was reported around 8:20 Saturday morning on Highway 23 about 15 miles west of St. Cloud near Paynesville. The preliminary State Patrol report indicates the two vehicles collided head-on.
Benton County Authorities Investigating Storage Locker Burglary
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Authorities are asking for your help identifying several suspects who broke into a storage facility in Sauk Rapids. The Benton County sheriff's office was called Wednesday to Pikus Mini Storage at 830 Frost Road Northwest. The victim told police someone had broken into his rented...
At least one dead in head-on crash in Stearns County
At least one person has died following a head-on crash in Stearns County Saturday morning. The crash happened at 8:20 a.m. on Hwy. 23 in Munson Township when an eastbound Toyota Sienna van collided head-on with a westbound Chevy Express van. The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed the crash was...
State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash on Highway 23
RICHMOND (WJON News) -- At least one person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Stearns County Saturday morning. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. on Highway 23 between Richmond and Roscoe. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan going east and a cargo van going west on Highway 23 hit each other head-on near County Road 123.
Comments / 0