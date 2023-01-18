(Willmar MN-) The West Central Tribune of Willmar this week blasted three members of the Kandiyohi County Board for choosing The Lakes Area Review of Spicer as it's official newspaper for 2023. In an editorial Wednesday, the paper asked why Board Chair Roger Imdieke and Board Members Dale Anderson and Duane Anderson would chose the Spicer paper, which is a weekly paper with no online presence, and with coverage limited to the northern half of Kandiyohi County, to publish it's legal notices. The Willmar paper has a print edition twice-a-week and a daily online edition, as well as a digital edition and the Willmar Reminder. The Lakes Area Review bid was lower than the West Central Tribune's, and on KWLM's Open Mic this week, Imdieke said Kandiyohi County is not unique in choosing a smaller publication to be their official paper...

WILLMAR, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO