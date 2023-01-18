Read full article on original website
3 Reasons the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is Worth the Wait
Find out why the 2024 Toyota Tacoma is going to be so good, it's worth waiting until then to buy one. The post 3 Reasons the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Is Worth the Wait appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoblog
2024 Toyota Tacoma caught testing again in new spy shots
Toyota's replacement for its midsize Tacoma truck was spotted testing in the wild again this week as we creep ever closer to its expected debut some time this year. Toyota's little pickup has gotten quite long in the tooth, so while it's hard to discern much new from what we're seeing here, any progress is good news in our books.
torquenews.com
Toyota Engine Oil Switching Advice You Must Follow Warning
Is it okay to switch the type of engine oil you use in your Toyota? Here’s the latest on a Toyota engine oil question one owner asked a Toyota expert if in fact whether they were ruining their engine by doing this. Plus, find out what is the maximum number of miles you really should wait before changing your oil and why manufacturers mislead owners about this point; and, why Toyota is now switching to SAE 0W-16 oil!
Top Speed
Three Used Budget Mid-Sized Pick-Up Truck Alternatives To A Toyota Tacoma
If you are hunting around for a decent used pick-up, chances are pretty good that your reason for doing so is to use it as a work truck. In the slight chance it is not, then you probably chose this mode of transportation because it made financial sense for you to do so. Great, now you get to drive around as some farm hand from out west and all you needed it for was to get you from point A to point B.
msn.com
2023 Toyota Prius - Photos From Every Angle
Slide 1 of 6: The 2023 Toyota Prius for international markets is here. It gets 220 hp from a plug-in hybrid 2.0-liter inline-four paired to a 13.6-kWh battery. There's also new looks inside and out, with optional solar roof panels to boot. Though the U.S.-market car hasn't been unveiled yet, we expect Toyota to release more information on what's coming Stateside later this week from the L.A. Auto Show.Head on over here for all the details.
Futurism
Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed
PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
New video of Bay Bridge 8-car crash shows Tesla abruptly braking in 'self-driving' mode
Newly released surveillance video of November's eight-car crash on the Bay Bridge shows a Tesla suddenly braking, as cars pile up behind it. The Tesla's driver says his car was in "full self-driving" mode.
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic
Chevy is keeping this 1950s relic for the cabin of the new 2024 Silverado HD. What relic sticks around? The post The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
MotorTrend Magazine
Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver
Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
What’s the Best Vehicle for Driving Through a Winter Storm?
If you are reading this in the United States right now, odds are good that you’re either in the middle of a winter storm or you will be soon. Perhaps you aren’t traveling for the holidays — or perhaps you’ve already arrived at your holiday destination. But if you’re going to be on the road in the days to come, it begs the question — what would be the best vehicle for that purpose?
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
What Do the Letters GMC Stand For?
Here's a look at the history behind the GMC automaker, and what the letters of the brand's name actually mean and stands for. The post What Do the Letters GMC Stand For? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest New Hyundai Car Is the Most Affordable SUV Available
With the discontinuation of the Accent sedan, the most affordable new Hyundai vehicle is the 2023 Venue subcompact crossover SUV. The Venue is also the cheapest SUV in the U.S. The post Cheapest New Hyundai Car Is the Most Affordable SUV Available appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful
Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
A Tesla driver took a 6,392-mile road trip using Autopilot and Full Self-Driving software — there were some hiccups
Tim Heckman, a site reliability engineer, said the autonomous software is a "lifesaver" during long road trips, but also a "stressful drive" at times.
How to quickly defrost your icy car windshield
How to rid your car windshield of ice using DIY methods.
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
