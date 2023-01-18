ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Autoblog

2024 Toyota Tacoma caught testing again in new spy shots

Toyota's replacement for its midsize Tacoma truck was spotted testing in the wild again this week as we creep ever closer to its expected debut some time this year. Toyota's little pickup has gotten quite long in the tooth, so while it's hard to discern much new from what we're seeing here, any progress is good news in our books.
torquenews.com

Toyota Engine Oil Switching Advice You Must Follow Warning

Is it okay to switch the type of engine oil you use in your Toyota? Here’s the latest on a Toyota engine oil question one owner asked a Toyota expert if in fact whether they were ruining their engine by doing this. Plus, find out what is the maximum number of miles you really should wait before changing your oil and why manufacturers mislead owners about this point; and, why Toyota is now switching to SAE 0W-16 oil!
Top Speed

Three Used Budget Mid-Sized Pick-Up Truck Alternatives To A Toyota Tacoma

If you are hunting around for a decent used pick-up, chances are pretty good that your reason for doing so is to use it as a work truck. In the slight chance it is not, then you probably chose this mode of transportation because it made financial sense for you to do so. Great, now you get to drive around as some farm hand from out west and all you needed it for was to get you from point A to point B.
msn.com

2023 Toyota Prius - Photos From Every Angle

Slide 1 of 6: The 2023 Toyota Prius for international markets is here. It gets 220 hp from a plug-in hybrid 2.0-liter inline-four paired to a 13.6-kWh battery. There's also new looks inside and out, with optional solar roof panels to boot. Though the U.S.-market car hasn't been unveiled yet, we expect Toyota to release more information on what's coming Stateside later this week from the L.A. Auto Show.Head on over here for all the details.
Futurism

Tesla Semi That Pepsi Just Bought Already Needs to Be Towed

PepsiCo is one of the earliest adopters of Tesla's creatively named "Semi" all-electric semi-truck. Receiving its first units in December, PepsiCo has already put the Semis to use on the road. But hardly a month later, a sad looking Semi has already been spotted getting towed, raising questions over how the pilot program is going if the machines are already having mechanical difficulties.
Top Speed

Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete

Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
MotorTrend Magazine

Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
InsideHook

What’s the Best Vehicle for Driving Through a Winter Storm?

If you are reading this in the United States right now, odds are good that you’re either in the middle of a winter storm or you will be soon. Perhaps you aren’t traveling for the holidays — or perhaps you’ve already arrived at your holiday destination. But if you’re going to be on the road in the days to come, it begs the question — what would be the best vehicle for that purpose?
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like

This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
MotorBiscuit

Cheapest New Hyundai Car Is the Most Affordable SUV Available

With the discontinuation of the Accent sedan, the most affordable new Hyundai vehicle is the 2023 Venue subcompact crossover SUV. The Venue is also the cheapest SUV in the U.S. The post Cheapest New Hyundai Car Is the Most Affordable SUV Available appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Motorious

Honest Dodge Commercial Is A Little Too Truthful

Dodge has become one of the most iconic auto manufacturers in America for a lot of reasons. Whether it’s the fact that they built the hellcat, some of the coolest classic cars in history or the Dodge nameplate, Or because of the ratty reputation when it comes to customers, most people will tell you that the brand appeals to them in some way shape or form. Recently, A channel called Dytastic recently uploaded an update to one of their older videos called an honest dodge commercial. So, what’s new with this brand of hilarious marketing strategy?
24/7 Wall St.

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150

The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]

