ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minooka, IL

Minooka Community High School’s Melissa Wallace honored as dance coach of the year

By Shaw Local News Network
Morris Daily Herald
Morris Daily Herald
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sSjrX_0kJ58KYj00
The Minooka Community High School logo, which the district is in the process of trademarking. (Provided image)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BduFU_0kJ58KYj00
Coach Melissa Wallace and the Dance Team (Provided by Minooka High School)

MINOOKA – Minooka Community High School Principal, Mrs. Jamie Soliman, and Athletic Director, Mr. Robert Tyrell, are excited to share the news that Melissa Wallace, head coach of the MCHS Varsity Dance Team, has been named the 2021-22 Illinois State Section 4 Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).

“It truly is an honor to be nominated, let alone receive this award,” said Wallace, head coach for the Varsity Dance Team. “This is something that cannot be accomplished without being surrounded by an amazing team and supportive school. It is a recognition of what we have all accomplished through the years. I am truly humbled to receive this award,” Wallace continued.

Wallace, who started in MCHS in 2010 as the JV dance coach and also co-founded the Orchesis Dance Company, has been the head varsity dance coach for the past eight years. Under Wallace’s leadership, the team has accomplished 7 Conference Championships, 8 Sectional Championships, and made the top 10 at 8 State Finals, with the most recent in 2022. This year will mark her 13th year coaching the MCHS Dance Team.

The NFHS, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is the national leader and advocate for high school athletics as well as fine and performing arts programs. Within their 51-member state associations (including Washington, D.C.), they serve 19,500 high schools and more than 12 million young people.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Forest Park Review

Chicago West Side meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park

Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop that has been based in Chicago for over 80 years, is planning to move to Forest Park’s Industrial Drive corridor. The company processes and sells meat to grocery stores and restaurants in bulk, and residents can take advantage of its online store and a physical butcher shop. Purely Meats is currently based in Chicago’s West Humboldt Park, at 4345 W. Division St., and it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, at 4848 W. Madison St. But before it can start operations in Forest Park, the village council will need to allow meat processing in I-2 industrial zoning districts.
FOREST PARK, IL
Travel Maven

These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois

What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
SKOKIE, IL
South Suburban News

There's Fireworks Over Fireworks in Tinley Park

TINLEY PARK-PARK DISTRICT ANNOUNCES ITS INTENT TO CANCEL ANNUAL FOURTH OF JULY EVENTS. The Tinley Park-Park District today announced that it will cancel its annual Fourth of July events, including the firework show, in light of the Village of Tinley Park’s recent decision to create duplicate events and a firework show the day prior on July 3rd, 2023. At its board meeting Tuesday, the Village voted to create a new firework show on July 3rd, despite the Park District’s longstanding firework show on July 4th at McCarthy Park. For over 40 years, the Park District has hosted this event, which the community has come to expect and enjoy. The Village’s decision forced the Park District to make the difficult decision to cancel its event in order to save taxpayer dollars instead of paying for two duplicate firework shows. The Park District extends its deepest gratitude to the Tinley Park community for supporting the July 4th event for so many years. Questions about the new July 3rd event can be directed to the Village of Tinley Park per a press release issued earlier today.
TINLEY PARK, IL
Chicago magazine

Grading the Mayoral Debate

All nine candidates for mayor of Chicago debated Thursday night. While we wish they could have appeared on the Hollywood Squares set, with Mayor Lightfoot in the Paul Lynde seat, they in fact stood behind podiums in the studios of ABC7, which broadcast the debate. Here’s how we think each candidate fared, as far as advancing or diminishing his or her campaign.
CHICAGO, IL
addictedtovacation.com

8 Short Road Trips Around Chicago That Are Worth The Drive

There are lots of day trips that you can take from Chi-town whenever you want to recharge. Here are the best destinations for short day trips from Chicago. The best road trips from Chicago whenever you want to reset and recharge include Dunes National Park, Milwaukee in Wisconsin, Starved Rock State Park, Lake Geneva in Wisconsin, Galena in Illinois, Madison in Wisconsin, Michigan City in Indiana and Zion in Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Orland Square | Shopping mall in Orland Park, Illinois

In the suburb of Orlando Park, southwest of Chicago, you can visit the Orland Square Mall. Its commercial offer is headed by Macy's and JCPenney department stores. There is a bit of everything in this mall in Chicago, as there are also several well-known fashion and accessory brands such as American Eagle, Coach, Guess, Eddie Bauer and the Victoria's Secret underwear store. You should also visit the Rally House store to find clothes and all kinds of items from the city's sports teams.
ORLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

5 teens injured in roll over crash in McHenry County

GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - A 17-year-old Algonquin girl is in serious condition, and four other teenagers were hospitalized, following a single-vehicle crash in unincorporated Grafton Township Saturday night. Police say a 2013 Infiniti G37 was traveling west on Conley Road just before 9 p.m. when it passed another vehicle traveling...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Smoking light fixture at restaurant leads to fire department response in Oswego

A smoking light fixture at the TGI Fridays restaurant in Oswego led to a response by the Oswego Fire Protection District Friday night. The district says that the restaurant staff had the situation under control by the time firefighters arrived on scene to check the building out and no further action was needed. It happened at around 10:30.
OSWEGO, IL
Morris Daily Herald

Morris Daily Herald

Morris, IL
396
Followers
23
Post
24K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Morris Daily Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy