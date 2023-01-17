Minooka Community High School’s Melissa Wallace honored as dance coach of the year

The Minooka Community High School logo, which the district is in the process of trademarking. (Provided image)

Coach Melissa Wallace and the Dance Team (Provided by Minooka High School)

MINOOKA – Minooka Community High School Principal, Mrs. Jamie Soliman, and Athletic Director, Mr. Robert Tyrell, are excited to share the news that Melissa Wallace, head coach of the MCHS Varsity Dance Team, has been named the 2021-22 Illinois State Section 4 Coach of the Year by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).

“It truly is an honor to be nominated, let alone receive this award,” said Wallace, head coach for the Varsity Dance Team. “This is something that cannot be accomplished without being surrounded by an amazing team and supportive school. It is a recognition of what we have all accomplished through the years. I am truly humbled to receive this award,” Wallace continued.

Wallace, who started in MCHS in 2010 as the JV dance coach and also co-founded the Orchesis Dance Company, has been the head varsity dance coach for the past eight years. Under Wallace’s leadership, the team has accomplished 7 Conference Championships, 8 Sectional Championships, and made the top 10 at 8 State Finals, with the most recent in 2022. This year will mark her 13th year coaching the MCHS Dance Team.

The NFHS, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, is the national leader and advocate for high school athletics as well as fine and performing arts programs. Within their 51-member state associations (including Washington, D.C.), they serve 19,500 high schools and more than 12 million young people.