UPDATE 5-P&G raises sales forecast on price hikes, sees volumes fall
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Tide detergent maker Procter & Gamble Co raised its full-year sales forecast on Thursday and said it plans to continue raising prices despite a drop in sales volumes, warning that high commodity costs were pressuring profits. P&G's sales volumes fell 6% in its second quarter ended...
Ames National: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AMES, Iowa (AP) _ Ames National Corp. (ATLO) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $4.4 million. The Ames, Iowa-based bank said it had earnings of 49 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $15.3 million, topping...
CNH Industrial Strike
BancFirst: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ BancFirst Corp. (BANF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $57.1 million. The bank, based in Oklahoma City, said it had earnings of $1.70 per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
LTR share price momentum- how are developments faring?
Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) is a Tier-1 battery minerals producer. LTR is making progress with its downstream strategy, aiming to develop and implement a value-maximising pathway to unlock Kathleen Valley asset’s full value. As per ongoing optimisation, there is a chance to expand initial plant capacity, with an updated capital...
UK's chancellor warns not to expect tax cuts in March budget -FT
(Reuters) - UK's Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned Conservative MPs not to expect tax cuts in his March Budget, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Some Conservatives want to start reducing taxes now, but Hunt told MPs this week it would be irresponsible to do so in his March budget at a time of high inflation, the report said, citing people briefed on the discussions.
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/20/2023
A rally for tech stocks applied some salve on Wall Street’s rough week, one dominated by worries about a weakening economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.9% Friday, but still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three. The Nasdaq added 2.7% and the Dow rose 1%. Google’s...
Yum Brands Ransomware
FILE - A logo on a sign is displayed above a branch of KFC in the Surbiton suburb of south west, London, on Feb. 21, 2018. KFC's parent company Yum Brands says a ransomware attack forced it to close several hundred restaurants in the United Kingdom this week. A government filing posted Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, says the attack impacted information technology systems. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
Waller: Fed can likely slow runoff as balance sheet nears 10% to 11% of GDP
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve can probably start to slow its runoff of the balance sheet once its holdings of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities decline to around 10% to 11% of gross domestic product, Fed Governor Chris Waller said Friday. "We'll start slowing as we approach...
Oil prices rally to highest close since Dec. 1 on China optimism
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices settled 1% higher on Thursday, extending a recent rally built around rising Chinese demand, while the market wrote off a second straight week of large builds in U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude futures gained $1.18, or 1.4%, to settle at $86.16 per barrel, while U.S. West...
EarlyBirds arming up businesses with digital twins to fight against carbon emissions
EarlyBirds’ open innovation ecosystem platform has been working effectively for businesses from diverse industries. The global warming issues make it more apt for businesses engaged in building digital twins which can lower carbon emissions in urban areas. EarlyBirds helps businesses plan solutions and achieve net zero targets through its...
Oil settles up more than 1% on China demand outlook, second weekly gain
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil settled up about $1 a barrel on Friday and notched a second straight weekly gain as China's economic prospects brightened, boosting expectations for fuel demand in the world's second-biggest economy. China's lifting of COVID-19 restrictions should bring global demand to a record high this year, the...
