UK's chancellor warns not to expect tax cuts in March budget -FT
(Reuters) - UK's Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has warned Conservative MPs not to expect tax cuts in his March Budget, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. Some Conservatives want to start reducing taxes now, but Hunt told MPs this week it would be irresponsible to do so in his March budget at a time of high inflation, the report said, citing people briefed on the discussions.
Davos 2023-Starmer says no new UK oil and gas fields under a Labour government
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Britain's opposition leader Keir Starmer said on Thursday there would be no investment in new oil and gas fields in Britain under a Labour government if his party is elected to govern, which would be a big change from current UK energy policies. Starmer said during...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Business minister boasted Britishvolt was Brexit success story months before collapse
Electric car battery firm planned to build large facility in Northumberland with government funds if it found investors
UK, Ireland agree on importance of restoring N.Ireland government
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and Ireland agreed to continue their bilateral cooperation and on the importance of restoring the devolved government in Northern Ireland, a joint communique from the two sides said on Thursday. "The UK and Irish Governments agreed on the critical importance of restoring to full operation all...
UK junior doctors vote for strike action in England, union says
LONDON (Reuters) - Junior doctors in England have voted for strike action in a dispute over pay, HCSA, a hospital doctors' union, said on Friday. "This result underlines the huge anger among Junior Doctors at the staffing turmoil and years of pay decline they have been subjected to," HCSA President Dr Naru Narayanan said in a statemnt.
Airbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud
LONDON (Reuters) - Airbus has carried out design changes to A350 passenger jets amid a $2 billion dispute with Qatar Airways over surface damage, which spilled over to a debate on security on Thursday. The two companies have been fighting in court for months over the safety impact of flaking...
Mineral Resources Says Reiterate Norwest Shareholders Should Accept Its Takeover Offer
* REITERATES NORWEST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD ACCEPT ITS TAKEOVER OFFER
Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine attacked, fire breaks out - source
LIMA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Glencore's massive Antapaccay copper mine in Peru faced its latest disruption on Friday, as a fire spread through a nearby worker housing area which is believed to have been started by protesters, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Video footage published by the...
LTR share price momentum- how are developments faring?
Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) is a Tier-1 battery minerals producer. LTR is making progress with its downstream strategy, aiming to develop and implement a value-maximising pathway to unlock Kathleen Valley asset’s full value. As per ongoing optimisation, there is a chance to expand initial plant capacity, with an updated capital...
Waller: Fed can likely slow runoff as balance sheet nears 10% to 11% of GDP
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve can probably start to slow its runoff of the balance sheet once its holdings of Treasury and mortgage-backed securities decline to around 10% to 11% of gross domestic product, Fed Governor Chris Waller said Friday. "We'll start slowing as we approach...
Ransomware shuts hundreds of Yum Brands restaurants in UK
A ransomware attack forced the parent company of KFC and Taco Bell to close several hundred restaurants in the United Kingdom this week. A government filing posted Thursday says the attack impacted information technology systems. Yum Brands said the attackers took company data, but that there is no evidence customer data was stolen.
Oil prices rally to highest close since Dec. 1 on China optimism
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Oil prices settled 1% higher on Thursday, extending a recent rally built around rising Chinese demand, while the market wrote off a second straight week of large builds in U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude futures gained $1.18, or 1.4%, to settle at $86.16 per barrel, while U.S. West...
Fed's Waller, citing "good news," backs quarter-point increase at next meeting
(Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller, one of the leading inflation hawks and an advocate last year of aggressive rate increases, supports scaling back to quarter-point rate hikes at the Fed's next meeting, all but cementing another step down in the pace of the central bank's monetary tightening.
Cass: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $9.3 million. The St. Louis-based company said it had profit of 67 cents per share. The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $48.9 million in the period. For the year, the company reported...
Ukraine says it's time to review price cap on Russian oil
(Reuters) - Ukraine's foreign minister said on Thursday it was time to review the $60 per barrel price cap imposed on Russian seaborne oil, on the grounds that the current market price for Russia's Urals oil blend was below that level. The Group of Seven countries, Australia and the European...
Big Issue struggling to stay afloat amid cost of living crisis, says founder
The Big Issue narrowly avoided going bust during the pandemic, its founder has said, as sales continue to be hit by the cost of living crisis. For the first time in the magazine’s over 30-year history, Covid meant that people who are homeless or long-term unemployed were not able to sell it on the streets, and its leadership had to rapidly rethink the model of the social business.
French court orders Uber to pay some $18 million to drivers, company to appeal
PARIS (Reuters) - French court on Friday ordered Uber to pay around 17 million euros ($18.43 million) in damages and lost salaries to a group of drivers who argued they should have been treated like employees rather than self-employed, both parties to the case told Reuters. "This is a huge...
Oil settles up more than 1% on China demand outlook, second weekly gain
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil settled up about $1 a barrel on Friday and notched a second straight weekly gain as China's economic prospects brightened, boosting expectations for fuel demand in the world's second-biggest economy. China's lifting of COVID-19 restrictions should bring global demand to a record high this year, the...
