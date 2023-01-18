Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Iranian Currency Falls to Record Low Amid Isolation and Sanctions
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's troubled currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday amid the country's increasing isolation and possible Europe Union sanctions against Tehran's Revolutionary Guards or some of its members. Ties between the EU and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to...
US News and World Report
Russia's Putin Holds Second Phone Call in Just Over a Week With Iranian President
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday, the Kremlin said, their second conversation in nine days. In a brief readout of the call, it said the two presidents discussed the situation in Syria - where both have backed President...
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
CNBC
John Kerry says thawing U.S.-China tensions could make a huge difference to climate fight
"We very much hope to be able to find the pathway to a breakthrough that could make a huge difference," Kerry told CNBC's Tania Bryer at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The U.S. and China formally resumed stalled climate talks with China late last year following a meeting...
Russians are posting footage of air-defense systems being installed on Moscow's roofs, a sign the Kremlin may fear an attack
A Pantsir-S1 missile system was seen on top of a Ministry of Defense building amid fears that Ukraine could attack Russia with long-range weapons.
CNBC
Global economic outlook may be less bad — but we're still not in a good place, IMF chief says
The IMF's Kristalina Georgieva said headline inflation was heading down and China's reopening was expected to boost global growth. The IMF is forecasting China's economy will outpace global growth of 2.7% this year, at 4.4%, after slipping below it for the first time in four decades last year. She also...
US News and World Report
Kremlin: the Sooner Ukraine Accepts Our Demands, Sooner Conflict Can End
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Thursday that the sooner Ukraine accepted Russia's demands, the sooner the conflict there could end. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would achieve its goals "one way or another" and Kyiv would be better off accepting Russia's position and settling at the negotiating table.
US News and World Report
No Need for German, U.S. Tanks to Be Sent to Ukraine Simultaneously -Defence Minister
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's new Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he did not know of any requirement that Ukraine receive U.S. and German tanks simultaneously, before a meeting on Friday at which future supplies to Kyiv will be discussed. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has not so far authorised the export...
US News and World Report
India Foreign Minister Visits Sri Lanka With Stronger Ties, China in Focus
COLOMBO (Reuters) -India's foreign minister arrives in Colombo on Thursday following his country's backing of Sri Lanka for a $2.9 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, leaving China as the island's last remaining major creditor which has yet to agree to the debt restructuring plan. India has told global lender...
US News and World Report
High Egg Prices Should Be Investigated, U.S. Farm Group Says
(Reuters) -The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) should examine high egg prices for signs of price gouging from top egg companies, a farm group said, as Americans continue to pay more than ever for the household staple. U.S. regulators, farmers, and industry have often argued in recent years about the power...
US News and World Report
Ukraine Defence Minister Says Forces Will Train on German Tanks in Poland - VOA
(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces will train on Leopard-2 battle tanks in Poland, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov was quoted as saying on Friday, even though allies failed to reach an agreement to supply the German-made vehicles to Kyiv. Reznikov spoke to Ukrainian-language Voice of America after attending a meeting at Ramtsein...
US News and World Report
Brazil's Lula Replaces Army Commander Source
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva fired the army commander, General Julio Cesar de Arruda, on Saturday, a source with knowledge of the matter said. The firing of Arruda, who had been commander since Dec. 28, was reported earlier on Saturday by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S....
ABC News
The AP Interview: Yellen says debt standoff risks ‘calamity’
DAKAR, Senegal -- DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in an Associated Press interview Saturday she expects Congress will ultimately vote to raise America's debt limit, but demands by House Republicans for spending cuts in return for backing an increase are “a very irresponsible thing to do” and risk creating a “self-imposed calamity” for the global economy.
US News and World Report
He Fled Russia's Draft, Now He's Stranded in a South Korean Airport
(Reuters) - For two months now, 23-year-old Russian Vladimir Maraktayev has been living in an airport departure lounge. On Sept. 24, having received draft papers calling him up for military service in Ukraine during Russia’s "partial mobilisation", the linguistics student left home in the Siberian city of Ulan-Ude and fled over the border into neighbouring Mongolia.
US News and World Report
Pro-Kremlin Channel Russia Today Says France Operation Closing
(Reuters) - The French arm of the Russian state-owned RT television network said on Saturday it was shutting down after authorities used European Union sanctions to freeze its bank accounts. Late last February, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, the European Union said it would ban Russia Today on the grounds...
US News and World Report
Japan PM Kishida Weighs Feb. Ukraine Visit to Hold Talks With Zelenskiy -Yomiuri
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting Kyiv in February and holding talks with Ukraine's President Volodomyr Zelenskiy, the Yomiuri newspaper said, citing Japanese government sources. As chair of the Group of Seven (G7) leading economies this year, Japan wants to show it intends to keep providing...
US News and World Report
Russia's Wagner to Send Kyiv Bodies of Soldiers Killed in Soledar - Report
(Reuters) - The private Russian military group Wagner plans to send the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers killed in fighting in the captured town of Soledar to territory held by Ukraine, a website linked to the group's founder Yevgeny Prigozhin reported on Saturday. Wagner said on Jan. 11 it had captured...
US News and World Report
Tens of Thousands of Israelis Protest Against Netanyahu Justice Plans
TEL AVIV (Reuters) -Tens of thousands of Israelis joined demonstrations on Saturday against judicial reform plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government that protesters say will threaten democratic checks and balances on ministers by the courts. The plans, which the government says are needed to curb overreach by activist...
US News and World Report
Russia's Wagner Chief Writes to White House Over New U.S. Sanctions
(Reuters) - The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner published on Saturday a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after Washington announced new sanctions on the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that Wagner, which...
