Read full article on original website
Related
gcimagazine.com
Recession-proof Your Beauty Brand with Beekman 1802, Bubble & Mad Rabbit Execs
The old rules no longer apply. Influencer beauty isn't what it once was. DTC models often pale in comparison to booming retail partnerships. And the economy? Uncertainty reigns. Beauty has been a resilient category in times of economic uncertainty, and 2023 is no exception. Yet, in challenging times, business fundamentals...
gcimagazine.com
Solabia Acquires Majority Stake in BioActor B.V.
Solabia has announced the acquisition of a majority stake in BioActor B.V., a natural active ingredients company involved in the development and commercialization of clinically evaluated polyphenols extracted from edible plants and fruits. Solabia has also been present in the nutrition segment with Algatech’s microalgae-derived active ingredients, among others. This...
gcimagazine.com
Say no to the spotlight-stealing packaging
Packaging and formulation should work hand in hand to help highlight each other, not detract from one another. If one outweighs the other, it can lead to problems. Some packaging can overwhelm the senses with color, shape and design leading to impulse buying. Impulsive buying makes consumers shop for something they don’t necessarily need or pick up a product based on looks alone. These factors can lead to a bad ending for the customer and the brand.
gcimagazine.com
Thirteen Lune's New Funding to Drive Inclusive Omnichannel & Brick-and-Mortar Expansion
Beauty e-commerce retailer Thirteen Lune has raised a seed plus investment round of $8 million from The BrainTrust Fund, led by Kendra Bracken-Ferguson and Lisa Stone. This capital, along with an initial seed round led by Fearless Fund, represents $12.5 million in total funds raised. With this seed plus investment, Thirteen Lune will reach profitability in 2023.
gcimagazine.com
Makeup by Mario Receives $40M Minority Growth Investment
Makeup by Mario has received a $40 million minority growth investment from Provenance and Silas Capital. The investment will enable Makeup by Mario to further accelerate the expansion of its product assortment at Sephora in North America and abroad, augment the existing management team and significantly grow its direct-to-consumer business.
Comments / 0