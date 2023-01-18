Read full article on original website
These are the biggest snowfalls recorded in North Dakota history
(STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular. Despite […]
These 10 Animals Are On North Dakota’s Endangered Species List
Similar to the national endangered species list, there is one that is specific to North Dakota.
North Dakota Grazing Lands Coalition pushes for the restoration of grasslands
This technique will help farmers restore the grasslands and help heal their land. One way farmers can do that is by planned rotational grazing.
The 5 Best Things About February In North Dakota!
Things to look forward to next month in North Dakota, so you don't go stir-crazy!
North Dakotans need to take their vitamins, study finds
It's already a well-known fact that due to the unfortunately harsh winters we face up here in North Dakota, getting our fill of every essential vitamin -- especially Vitamin D -- can be difficult. But a recent study has revealed that this isn't the only part of a healthy body that ND residents need to pay more attention to.
Is North Dakota The Coldest State & Which Is 2023’s Coldest City??
The worst is still to come! -- Sorry, that's not very optimistic. Winter is blowing by, but January and February tend to be the coldest months, so bundle up. North Dakotans are a bunch of very warm and friendly folks, but our winters are brutal. World Population Review looked at the temperatures and ranked each state.
Frost and lack of sunlight leads to power outages across the state
As of 3:30 p.m. on Friday, there were a little over 1,100 reported power outages to Burke-Divide Electric Cooperative.
1,100 North Dakotans still without power as ice builds up on power lines and snaps poles
(KXNET) — Here is a roundup of the power outages reported in western North Dakota as of 4:15 p.m. The majority of outages have been caused by the weight of ice build-up on power lines, pulling down lines and poles: Northern Plains Electric Cooperative: 45 customers out of 11,810 are still without power, mainly in […]
North Dakota lawmakers consider changes in retirement benefits for some peace officers
(The Center Square) - Members of North Dakota agencies testified in favor of a bill that would move their peace officers to the public safety retirement system at a House Government and Veterans Affairs Committee hearing on Friday. House Bill 1183 would classify peace officers that work for departments such...
KNOX News Radio
AG bans Nu Life from doing business in ND
The North Dakota Attorney General’s office has issued a Cease and Desist Order against Nu Life Institute and Edward Baca III of Las Vegas banning Nu Life from conducting business in North Dakota. The A-G’s Consumer Protection Division began investigating the business when it received a complaint involving an...
keyzradio.com
What North Dakota City Has the Most Crime?
Here are the top 10 North Dakota cities with the most crime, according to available data. The city’s annual crime rate is 2,312 incidents for every 100,000 people. Minot has a lower overall crime rate than the country as a whole, and is 2% higher than the overall crime rate in North Dakota.
Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota
Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
Agriculture Online
Advice for a beginning farmer
Justin Zahradka, a young farmer from Lawton, North Dakota, has always wanted to farm and raise cattle for as long as he can remember. Editor, Lorrie Boyer talks with Justin to hear his advice on beginning a farm operation in North Dakota.
keyzradio.com
Top 5 Cities In North Dakota With High Crime Index
North Dakota has a lot to offer. We have tons of great farmland, beautiful countrysides and wonderful small towns that have people that are just "North Dakota nice." There are some towns where things are not so nice, and have crime rates that are not so good. Let's take a look at the top 5 cities in North Dakota with the worst crime index. This top 5 comes from USA.com.
Will ND Ever Relax On The “Thanksgiving No Alcohol?”
This has always perplexed me since I first moved to North Dakota almost 9 years ago. Coming out from San Diego, California back in 2014, I moved to Fargo, North Dakota. Obviously, I knew I was going to be in for a culture shock - of course, the weather was going to throw me a HUGE curve ball, and one of the, I guess you call it a myth, was that North Dakotans loved their alcohol. I mean, after all, Mother Nature sometimes forces you to stay at home, to STAY indoors - and to pass the time away ( what seems like an eternity ) there usually is some drinking involved. So when Thanksgiving rolled around, I was surprised to hear about one of North Dakota's laws: This is straight from ndlegis.gov "5-02-05. Dispensing prohibited on certain days - Penalty. A person may not dispense or permit the consumption of alcoholic beverages on a licensed premises between two a.m. and eight a.m., on Christmas Day, or after six p.m. on Christmas Eve. In addition, a person may not provide off sale after two a.m. on Thanksgiving Day or between two a.m. and eight a.m. on Sundays. A person that violates this section is guilty of a class A misdemeanor"
kxnet.com
ND Legislature: Liquor changes
Someone You Should Know: North Dakota veterans honored …. Someone You Should Know: North Dakota veterans honored in California by family.
Times-Online
School Meal Bill Introduced in North Dakota Legislature
BISMARCK, ND - Legislators have introduced two bills regarding school meals:. HB 1494 would eliminate lunch shaming in North Dakota.
kxnet.com
What causes the fog?
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We can see fog all throughout the year. But we quite often see it after rain or snow if the conditions are just right. Any precipitation offers the moisture needed for the fog to form. While there are many types of fog, there are two...
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live in Minnesota May Surprise You
There are positives and negatives about living anywhere, but you know, there are just some places where the bad really outweighs the good (yes, even here in Minnesota). This article from NewsBreak lists the top 5 worst places to live in Minnesota, and I am here to share them with you. After collecting and analyzing crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered, here are the 5 worst.
KFYR-TV
House Bill 1151, baiting for deer
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - At the start of the week, there were eighteen pieces of legislation introduced regarding the North Dakota Game and Fish. One will experience its first hearing Friday inside the Coteau room. As News Director J.R. Havens tells us, House Bill 1151 may be one of the most heated debates at the session this year.
