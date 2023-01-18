ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manchesterinklink.com

Manchester School District announces 2023 graduation ceremony details

MANCHESTER, NH – On Friday, Manchester School District announced details for its 2023 high school graduations. Ceremonies for all four of the District’s high schools will be held on Saturday, June 17, at the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester. “We are so excited to honor the Class of...
MANCHESTER, NH
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury Select Board name change becomes official

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Jan. 10, 2023 at town hall to discuss home rule petition approvals and potential grant funding. Member Jay Kelly was absent. The board discussed home rule petitions signed into law by former governor Charlie Baker before he left office. Three articles were adopted at special Town Meeting in October of 2021 to authorize a home rule petition to change “board of selectmen” to “select board,” as well as replace other gendered phrases with neutral designations, such as “chairman” to “chair.”
TEWKSBURY, MA
New Hampshire Bulletin

From ball fields to a farming hub, proposals for Lakes Region property varied widely

The four offers the state received for the 220-acre former Laconia State School property ranged widely, from a request the state donate the site for community sports fields to proposals of multi-use developments, each with a unique focus. One pitch came with financial demands. The Department of Administrative Services, which is overseeing the sale of […] The post From ball fields to a farming hub, proposals for Lakes Region property varied widely appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
LACONIA, NH
WHAV

Retired Haverhill Police Chief DeNaro Asks State to Overturn Local Board’s Denial of Disability Pension

Retired Haverhill Police Chief Alan R. DeNaro has asked the state to overturn the November decision of the Haverhill Retirement Board to deny him a disability pension. Retirement Administrator David Van Dam confirmed Thursday the Haverhill Retirement Board voted Nov. 8 to deny DeNaro’s application for a publicly undisclosed health issue. The former chief filed his appeal to the state Contributory Retirement Appeal Board within the two-week period allowed following the city’s decision.
HAVERHILL, MA
WMUR.com

Concord casino proposal approved by planning board

CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
CONCORD, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Executive Council Approved Shelter In State Building

A state-owned building in Manchester is going to be used as a homeless shelter for the next three-years. The Executive Council approved the measure yesterday. The city will be responsible for maintenance and housekeeping at Tirrell House on Brook Street. The initial plan is to house 16 women there as part of the effort to ease the city’s homeless crisis.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Billerica parents say snow day decision not an overreaction

BILLERICA - There was just enough snow in the driveway to haul out the snow blower in Billerica. However, the main streets and side roads were down to pavement for most of the day. The town was one of several communities with just a couple of inches to snow to call off school. "I'd rather be safe than sorry. Let the kids have the day and the teachers have the day," said Billerica parent Erin Carroll. Dorrie Cerasale, supervising her children and their friends in her Billerica front yard, says she had to call out of work. ...
BILLERICA, MA
newportdispatch.com

Fatal fire in Milford, NH

MILFORD — A fatal fire broke out in Milford on Friday. The fire took place at a home on Leisure Way at around 11:45 p.m. Witnesses observed smoke and fire visible through a window of a mobile home and there was a report that there was an individual trapped inside.
MILFORD, NH
CBS Boston

I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security

SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newportdispatch.com

Nashua, Hudson police arrest 12 in coordinated round-up

NASHUA — Police say 12 individuals were arrested for various crimes as part of a coordinated round-up by the Hudson Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division. These individuals were as follows:. Shawnda Tuff, age 25, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Democratic New Hampshire lawmakers propose big hike in minimum wage

CONCORD, N.H. — A big boost in the minimum wage is being proposed by New Hampshire lawmakers. Democratic state representatives want to establish a state minimum wage of $13.25 cents an hour, but opponents say small businesses could struggle to make ends meet under that mandate. With the cost...
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

1 dead after house fire in Milford, N.H.

MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started. 
MILFORD, NH
nhbr.com

New Merrimack distribution center on target for end-of-year completion

Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year on an over 300,000-square-foot distribution center on a 43-acre site in Merrimack. The Boston office of commercial real estate developer Trammell Crow Company and JV partner Diamond Realty Investments recently acquired the site for construction of the Class A industrial facility planned at 50 Robert Milligan Parkway in Merrimack after receiving $32.6 million in financing from Santander Bank.
MERRIMACK, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy