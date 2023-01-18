Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Early Life of Henry David ThoreauMint MessageConcord, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Related
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester School District announces 2023 graduation ceremony details
MANCHESTER, NH – On Friday, Manchester School District announced details for its 2023 high school graduations. Ceremonies for all four of the District’s high schools will be held on Saturday, June 17, at the SNHU Arena in downtown Manchester. “We are so excited to honor the Class of...
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury Select Board name change becomes official
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Jan. 10, 2023 at town hall to discuss home rule petition approvals and potential grant funding. Member Jay Kelly was absent. The board discussed home rule petitions signed into law by former governor Charlie Baker before he left office. Three articles were adopted at special Town Meeting in October of 2021 to authorize a home rule petition to change “board of selectmen” to “select board,” as well as replace other gendered phrases with neutral designations, such as “chairman” to “chair.”
From ball fields to a farming hub, proposals for Lakes Region property varied widely
The four offers the state received for the 220-acre former Laconia State School property ranged widely, from a request the state donate the site for community sports fields to proposals of multi-use developments, each with a unique focus. One pitch came with financial demands. The Department of Administrative Services, which is overseeing the sale of […] The post From ball fields to a farming hub, proposals for Lakes Region property varied widely appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Retired Haverhill Police Chief DeNaro Asks State to Overturn Local Board’s Denial of Disability Pension
Retired Haverhill Police Chief Alan R. DeNaro has asked the state to overturn the November decision of the Haverhill Retirement Board to deny him a disability pension. Retirement Administrator David Van Dam confirmed Thursday the Haverhill Retirement Board voted Nov. 8 to deny DeNaro’s application for a publicly undisclosed health issue. The former chief filed his appeal to the state Contributory Retirement Appeal Board within the two-week period allowed following the city’s decision.
WMUR.com
Concord casino proposal approved by planning board
CONCORD, N.H. — The Concord Planning Board approved a proposal Wednesday night for the construction of a 45,000-square-foot casino and hotel. A company called Big Step put forth its plan to construct a charitable gaming hall, hotel, restaurant and a parking lot at 7 Break O Day Drive in the Gateway Performance District.
whdh.com
Eye-popping property taxes in Lunenburg spark outrage from homeowners as town officials investigate
LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Tucked away a good distance from one of the most expensive real estate markets in the country, residents in Lunenburg are dealing with a shocking spike in their property taxes and have been demanding answers. The Worcester County town, a few miles off Route 2 by...
thepulseofnh.com
Executive Council Approved Shelter In State Building
A state-owned building in Manchester is going to be used as a homeless shelter for the next three-years. The Executive Council approved the measure yesterday. The city will be responsible for maintenance and housekeeping at Tirrell House on Brook Street. The initial plan is to house 16 women there as part of the effort to ease the city’s homeless crisis.
Billerica parents say snow day decision not an overreaction
BILLERICA - There was just enough snow in the driveway to haul out the snow blower in Billerica. However, the main streets and side roads were down to pavement for most of the day. The town was one of several communities with just a couple of inches to snow to call off school. "I'd rather be safe than sorry. Let the kids have the day and the teachers have the day," said Billerica parent Erin Carroll. Dorrie Cerasale, supervising her children and their friends in her Billerica front yard, says she had to call out of work. ...
Haverhill Residents Shape Proposed Water Street Rebuild; Plans Subject to Revision
(Additional photograph below) Public input last Monday night on a possible future rebuild of a stretch of Water Street in the Haverhill’s Riverside neighborhood, is already shaping the project. A number of residents gathered at St. John the Baptist Church gave feedback on the potential project that would provide...
newportdispatch.com
Fatal fire in Milford, NH
MILFORD — A fatal fire broke out in Milford on Friday. The fire took place at a home on Leisure Way at around 11:45 p.m. Witnesses observed smoke and fire visible through a window of a mobile home and there was a report that there was an individual trapped inside.
I-Team: Mass. taxpayers footing the bill for former Gov. Baker's continued security
SWAMPSCOTT -- Day and night for more than two weeks, Massachusetts State Police troopers on overtime have been providing security outside former Governor Charlie Baker's Swampscott home. Folks who spoke with the WBZ-TV I-Team were outraged."He's no longer on the Mass payroll. I would not be supportive of it as a taxpayer," one person said. Another added, "I don't understand why he has anything at all if he's not in office anymore." Baker took the lone walk out of the State House on January 4 and became a private citizen. But, since then the I-Team found state troopers in marked and unmarked...
WCVB
Hundreds in Massachusetts town fuming over massive property tax increase
LUNENBURG, Mass. — The assessor for the Massachusetts town of Lunenburg is receiving blowback from hundreds of angry residents over a massive increase in their property taxes. Some Lunenburg residents with lakefront homes in the town have seen their property value increase by 135%, and with tax bills due...
Wilmington Apple
NEIGHBOR NEWS: Controversial 300-Unit 40B Proposal Withdrawn; Wamesit Lanes Receives Bomb Threat
TEWKSBURY, MA — Ever wonder what’s making news next door in Tewksbury? The Tewksbury Carnation has the answer!. Below is a collection of top Tewksbury stories that were recently published on Tewksbury’s new hyperlocal news site. Top Tewksbury Stories:. Johnson: ‘Impossible to Do What We Do Without...
newportdispatch.com
Nashua, Hudson police arrest 12 in coordinated round-up
NASHUA — Police say 12 individuals were arrested for various crimes as part of a coordinated round-up by the Hudson Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Nashua Police Department’s Narcotics Intelligence Division. These individuals were as follows:. Shawnda Tuff, age 25, of Hudson, New Hampshire, was arrested...
WMUR.com
Democratic New Hampshire lawmakers propose big hike in minimum wage
CONCORD, N.H. — A big boost in the minimum wage is being proposed by New Hampshire lawmakers. Democratic state representatives want to establish a state minimum wage of $13.25 cents an hour, but opponents say small businesses could struggle to make ends meet under that mandate. With the cost...
1 dead after house fire in Milford, N.H.
MILFORD, N.H. -- One person is dead after a fire at a home in Milford, New Hampshire.The State Fire Marshal said the blaze broke out around 11:45 p.m. Friday night at a home on Leisure Way.When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames burning inside a mobile home. They entered the home, and while putting out a fire, they found a person who was already dead.A cause of death has not been determined, and the person has not been publicly identified by police.Investigators are now working to find out how that fire started.
nhbr.com
New Merrimack distribution center on target for end-of-year completion
Construction is expected to be completed by the end of the year on an over 300,000-square-foot distribution center on a 43-acre site in Merrimack. The Boston office of commercial real estate developer Trammell Crow Company and JV partner Diamond Realty Investments recently acquired the site for construction of the Class A industrial facility planned at 50 Robert Milligan Parkway in Merrimack after receiving $32.6 million in financing from Santander Bank.
NHPR
'The middle will hold': New NH Senate President Bradley banks on record of compromise
While the 2022 elections were full of surprises, one thing in New Hampshire felt inevitable: Jeb Bradley’s ascension to the presidency of the state Senate. It followed a 40-year transit through New Hampshire politics for Bradley that includes service at every level of government, including Congress. Over nearly 15...
Mass. company accused of dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill says charges are baseless
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Massachusetts construction company charged with illegally dumping thousands of tons of contaminated fill in Rhode Island during a highway construction project says it has done nothing wrong. The Rhode Island attorney general’s office announced Wednesday that Barletta Heavy Division, Inc., of Canton, is charged with...
Charter Spectrum says cable cost increases are due to programmers raising fees
A survey of Worcester residents revealed some Charter Spectrum cable subscribers are considering canceling the service because of cost increases, but a spokesperson for the company said it’s not to blame for larger bills. “Charter is committed to keeping costs as low as possible for our customers, but even...
Comments / 0