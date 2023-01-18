ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Mexican president says he'll consider 'El Chapo' request

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Mexico’s president said Wednesday his government will consider a plea by imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to be returned to Mexico , presumably to serve out his sentence.

Guzman, 64, was sentenced to life behind bars in the United States for a drug conspiracy that spread murder and mayhem for more than two decades.

Guzman has lived in poor conditions in prison since his 2019 conviction, said José Refugio Rodríguez, a Mexican lawyer who claims to represent him. Rodríguez told local media that Guzman hasn't had adequate access to sunlight, visits, good food or medical care.

The Mexican Embassy in Washington said in its Twitter account that it had received an email from Rodríguez about the issue and had turned it over to Mexico's Foreign relations Department.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said “we will review it,” adding: “You always have to keep the door open when it comes to human rights.”

The U.S. and Mexico have a prison transfer agreement that allows inmates convicted in one country to serve out their sentence in their home country under certain circumstances. But given Guzman's crimes, his sentence and the risks he purportedly still poses, many doubt the agreement would apply in his case.

Echo Romeo
3d ago

of course Mexico wants to help. This is even a corrupt idea. Life in prison means he will die in prison. el chapo chose that life. he knew the consequences. his son is next and the so is the rest of the family and anyone else who want to be in this business.

