Zoe Saldana shares cute video of her 3 kids recreating a scene from 'Zoolander'

By Carson Blackwelder
 4 days ago

Zoë Saldaña's three sons may have inherited their mother's acting skills.

The " Avatar: The Way of Water " actress, 44, took to Instagram this week to share a video of her and her three kids -- twins Cy and Bowie, 8, and 6-year-old Zen -- recreating an iconic scene from the film "Zoolander."

"POV: reminding my teens they're actually still 6 and 8," she captioned the clip, dated Jan. 16, adding the hashtag "#momlife."

In the video, Saldaña's boys bump into her and turn around to lip-sync Owen Wilson's line as Hansel from the 2001 comedy, "Excuse me, brah." Their mom responds with Ben Stiller's epic comeback as the titular Derek Zoolander, "You're excused... and I'm not your brah."

The " Guardians of the Galaxy " star's post garnered attention from supermodel Naomi Campbell, "Mission Impossible" star Simon Pegg and more.

Saldaña shares her three children with husband Marco Perego, an Italian artist. The couple married in June 2013.

