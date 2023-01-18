ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Parties lay out their priorities for Oregon's 2023 session

By Peter Wong
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N6YBM_0kJ4XN4B00

Senate Democrats speak alone; Democrats and Republicans share the stage for the House, but offer differing goals as the clock starts on the 2023 session.

Comments / 1

Related
Beaverton Valley Times

Rep. Stout removed from committees

Oregon state Rep. Brian Stout was removed from all legislative committee assignments this week, just days after a judge declined to dismiss a protective order filed by a woman who accused Stout of sexual abuse and a week after he was sworn into office.
OREGON STATE
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
701
Followers
2K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 https://www.beavertonvalleytimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy