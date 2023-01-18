Ipsen’s cancer drug Onivyde, when combined with chemotherapy, performed better than standard of care at extending the lives of patients with a certain pancreatic cancer. The biopharma said the trial results mark the first time an investigational drug has shown better overall survival and progression-free survival as a first-line treatment than standard of care for patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC). This year, about 64,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which has the worst five-year survival rate, according to the American Cancer Society.

1 DAY AGO