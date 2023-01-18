ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers


endpts.com

Breaking: FDA squashes accelerated hopes for Eli Lilly’s Alzheimer’s drug as agency asks for more data

The FDA flashed a red light on Eli Lilly’s investigational Alzheimer’s drug donanemab, spurning hopes of two new medications for the disease this month. The Big Pharma put out word after the markets closed Thursday saying the US regulator denied the accelerated approval “based on limited number of patients with 12-month drug exposure data” in the submission. “No other deficiencies were identified,” Lilly said in a statement.
endpts.com

How small can you ‘omic? New startup wants to profile the tiny space between neurons to study Alzheimer’s

Single cell omic startups have popped up left and right, promising to improve drug discovery by processing large amounts of data from analyzing cells one at a time. But in a recent study published in Nature Biotechnology, researchers go smaller than a single cell — mapping out the RNA transcripts contained in a single synapse, or the tiny gap between two neurons — and say the approach can be used to study Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.
endpts.com

Off Editas’ shelves, iNK cell therapies float to Shoreline

Editas Medicine is offloading its iNK cell franchise and licensing out some gene editing tech to a private biotech that counts BeiGene and Gilead’s Kite as friends. Shoreline Biosciences is buying EDIT-202 and another undisclosed iNK program as part of the deal. MiNK Therapeutics had also been vying for the preclinical solid tumor cell therapy, Endpoints News reported last fall.
endpts.com

BeiGene's Brukinsa wins CLL approval after topping Imbruvica in head-to-head trial

The FDA greenlit BeiGene’s Brukinsa for use in chronic lymphocytic leukemia, an approval that should substantially expand the market for the drug in the US after it topped the current leading therapy in a trial. The approval, which is for relapsed/refractory and first-line treatment for adults with CLL as...
endpts.com

Sun Pharma buys out Concert, and its alopecia drug, for $576M

Concert Pharmaceuticals and its alopecia drug have found a new home. Mumbai-based Sun Pharma announced early Thursday that it will acquire Concert for $576 million in cash, getting a new foothold in both the alopecia and US markets. The deal valued Concert at $8 per share (roughly a 16% premium on Wednesday’s closing price) and also included a $3.50 CVR dependent on the alopecia drug hitting certain milestones.
endpts.com

Martin Shkreli is back in the crosshairs of the federal government for not staying out of pharma

An Alzheimer’s rejection; Our #JPM23 dispatches; Count Moderna in for RSV; Biotech layoffs persist; and more. Welcome back to Endpoints Weekly, your review of the week’s top biopharma headlines. Want this in your inbox every Saturday morning? Current Endpoints readers can visit their reader profile to add Endpoints Weekly. New to Endpoints? Sign up here.
endpts.com

Ipsen's pancreatic cancer drug bests decade-old standard of care

Ipsen’s cancer drug Onivyde, when combined with chemotherapy, performed better than standard of care at extending the lives of patients with a certain pancreatic cancer. The biopharma said the trial results mark the first time an investigational drug has shown better overall survival and progression-free survival as a first-line treatment than standard of care for patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC). This year, about 64,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which has the worst five-year survival rate, according to the American Cancer Society.

