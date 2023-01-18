ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Kyle Rittenhouse denounces ‘the woke mob’ after Las Vegas hotel cancels his event

By Andrew Buncombe
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407ErM_0kJ4Jydw00

Kyle Rittenhouse , the young man who was controversially aquitted of all charges after claiming he acted in self defence when he shot three people in Kenosha , Wisconsin, has condemned the so-called “woke mob” after several of his planned events were cancelled by the venues.

Mr Rittenhouse, 20, has been something of a hero of the gun rights movement and makes regular appearances at both private and public events, since he was cleared by a Wisconsin jury.

Two of the people he shot died, and a third was seriously injured, amid disturbances and high tensions that followed the August 2020 shooting by police of a Black man, Jacob Blake.

Speaking to Sebastian Gorka, a right-wing populist who briefly served in the administration of Donald Trump and is now a conservative media personality, Mr Rittenhouse complained that two events he was due to appear at had been cancelled.

One had been due to be held at a brewery in Texas, while another, a “private reception”, was scheduled to take place in the The Oak Room inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at the Venetian, in Las Vegas.

Mr Gorka, who has his own podcast, “America First”, and also hosts a weekend programme called The Gorka Reality Check on NewsMax TV, asked Mr Rittenhouse what had happened.

”I was supposed to be giving a speech at Southern Star Brewery with Defiance Press, and they booted us because the woke mob found out I posted about it,” Mr Rittenhouse told Mr Gorka, who was apparently hosting his programme from a gun show.

“I tried to promote it to get people to come and hear about censorship and the Second Amendment and they didn't like that.”

Mr Rittenhouse went on to say that the Texas event had now been rearranged.

“But just recently, as of this morning, the Oak Room room at the Venetian canceled us and bent to the woke mob, saying we aren't going to host you guys anymore,” he said.

While Mr Rittenhouse has become a hero to the gun rights lobby and speaks at events across the nation, Las Vegas also has its own place in the debate about America’s gun culture.

In October 2017, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd attending the Route 91 Harvest music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. He fired more than 1,000 bullets with the help of a bumpstock. A total of 60 people were killed and more than 860 inured, in what became the deadliest mass shooting committed by an individual in US history.

Neither the Oak Room or the Southern Star Brewing Company immediately responded to inquiries from The Independent .

However, in a statement to Fox News, Grand Canal Shoppes confirmed the event at the Oak Room had been cancelled.

“Our tenant informed us that they have canceled the event. We do not speak on behalf of our tenants, but want to emphasize this event did not align with our property’s core event guidelines,” it said in a statement.

In a post on Twitter, the Southern Star Brewing Company said it would no longer be hosting Mr Rittenhouse of his right-wing “Rally Against Censorship”.

CEO Dave Fougeron told Newsweek the company had been inundated with threats and harassment.

“The threats we have received so far have been mostly on our Squarespace account, where people can leave burner or made-up email addresses,” he said.

“We were receiving about 50 of these messages per hour. Most of them were just name-calling, but some of them were people wishing us bodily harm and property damage.”

Comments / 527

Elizabeth Blake
3d ago

First of all, he wasn't legally old enough to have access to weapons. A friend of his purchased a weapon for him. Secondly, his mother drove him to Kenosha. Thirdly, he wouldn't have had to "protect" himself if he hadn't gone to Kenosha in the first place. One shouldn't go somewhere if there is a possibility of trouble to begin with. (think of the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago. There was trouble there and then too, remember?) To me, Kyle Rittenhouse is a LOWLIFE PUNK!!!!!

Reply(92)
215
Willam Pace
3d ago

You can't blame businesses if they don't want to attract violent people and that's what This type of event would attract The kid needs to realize what he did has the consequences And they're gonna be life long

Reply(49)
142
DorothyAnn Green
3d ago

Take it for what it really is Kyle. More people are disgusted by what you did than hail you as a hero. It's not woke. It's called standards. I'd no more want to hear Kyle speak than I would an animal or child abuser . Listening to them brag on their criminality.

Reply(20)
115
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip

People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Washington Examiner

Las Vegas casino thinks it's too good for Kyle Rittenhouse

Hell hath no fury like the Left's and Democrats' scorn for Kyle Rittenhouse. Now, a casino in Sin City, an area known for its hedonism and moral depravity, feels that a teenager who acted in self-defense to fend off attackers is too much of an ethical conundrum to appear at the venue. It canceled an event Rittenhouse was having because it allegedly didn't align with the corporation's values.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Washington Examiner

Kyle Rittenhouse finds new venue for Texas rally days after Vegas event is canceled

Kyle Rittenhouse announced a new venue for an anti-censorship rally in Texas on Wednesday just days after his "private reception" event in Las Vegas was canceled. The Texas event is touted as the "Rally Against Censorship" and was initially slated to take place on Jan. 26 at the Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas, according to a tweet by Rittenhouse.
CONROE, TX
Advocate

Gay Adult Film Star Shawn Wolfe Dead at 35

Gay adult film star Shawn Wolfe has died of a reported drug overdose. The death of Wolfe, whose real name was Shawn Paul Bertrand, Jr., was revealed last week in a heartfelt Facebook post by his mother, Valerie Wellner. Bertrand was 35. "We are completely devastated at the overwhelming loss...
SEATTLE, WA
Upworthy

Black family receives million-dollar home that was confiscated from them during Jim Crow era

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 13, 2021. It has since been updated. Just under a hundred years ago, a Black couple in California was forced to surrender their beachfront resort property in Manhattan Beach, a town in the southern part of the state best known for its scenic expanse. At the time, the area was home to dozens of Black families, and the couple's lodge was filled with the energy and music of Black entertainers. Unfortunately, owners Charles and Willa Bruce were forcefully torn away from the property by city officials owing to strict racial segregation and harassment from white neighbors and the supremacist group Ku Klux Klan. Now, their descendants are likely to receive the property, Los Angeles County officials have stated. Working with lawmakers, the officials plan to return the property, estimated to be worth $75 million, CNN reports.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Black Enterprise

Mall of America Faces Blacklash After Ethiopian Man Ordered to Remove ‘Jesus Saves’ Shirt

Mall of America is facing massive backlash after a video including an Ethiopian man named Paul Shoro went viral over the weekend. The scrutiny stemmed from a security guard demanding Shoro remove his “Jesus Saves” shirt after receiving complaints from other shoppers. Although the security guard didn’t publicly address what particular items on Shoro’s shirt disrupted the shoppers’ experience, many can assume it was because of what was written on the back.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland

The failed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, has spent a lot of time hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s personal Disneyland, and she seems to have fallen completely under the spell of the enraptured proselytes who populate the former president’s conspiracy driven Shangri-la. Lake used to reside in the real world, the...
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
328K+
Post
530M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy