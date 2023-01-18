Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
Midland residents file objections toward city
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland residents in the Legacy West neighborhood are upset after the city sent out notices that they were planning to build more homes in an already overpopulated area. Upon hearing the complaints this community has made to the city, one thing Ramon Sanchez mentioned was that he...
Midland, Texas History: What Used To Be At Midland Drive and Illinois?
Anybody that is new to town, here is the history of the intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois Ave. Where the Goodwill and School on the northeast corner are located, the building originally was built for a Safeway grocery store which later became a Furr's grocery store when Furr's bought out all of the Safeway locations in this area in the late 80s. After the closing of Furr's that is when they split it in half and turned it into the school and Goodwill.
cbs7.com
Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
Local veterans who recently passed away in need of burial funds to be honored properly
MIDLAND, Texas — A growing problem in the Permian Basin has been veterans passing away and not receiving a proper sendoff, leaving them vulnerable to be remembered without the honors they deserve. Two veterans from Midland recently passed away, and they are both labeled as “unattended veterans,” meaning they...
seminolesentinel.com
Maidens Perfect Halfway Through
The Seminole Maiden varsity basketball team beat the Monahans Lady Loboes Friday night at home 78-22. With the victory, the Maidens are now a perfect 5-0 at the halfway point of the district season. “We have five games to go,” Tri Danley, Maidens head basketball coach and athletic director said. “We need to clean up our turnovers and block out better. We have these next five games to get ready…
Grand Opening! Check Out The New Kent Kwik Into Midland Airport!
Now, when you head to the Midland International Air/Space Port you will be greeted with a brand new spacious Kent Kwik! The Midland International Airport area has been missing a CONVENIENCE store like this and NOW one is available to serve everyone coming and going to the Airport in Midland!
Suspect in Midland AMBER Alert arrested in New Mexico
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 29-year-old Zach Smith, a suspect wanted in connection with a child abduction in Midland, was arrested Tuesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has been charged with Kidnapping and Continuous Family Violence. According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:00 p.m. on January 17, officers were called to a home shared by […]
fox4news.com
Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old Midland girl found
MIDLAND, Texas - An 11-month-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been located. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Midland Police Department said the girl had been reunited with family. SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues. The alert was initially...
yourbasin.com
Basin Bites: Tall City Bistro makes eating healthy & fresh easy
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Tall City Bistro is the perfect spot to get fresh, homemade food on the go. “We make everything here, we don’t buy anything. I’m really picky, when I go somewhere I need fresh,” said owner Manny Garcia. The restaurant is located in...
AOL Corp
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track. More:...
Residents nervous about remains found in Midland neighborhood
MIDLAND, Texas — A skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas in Midland at the end of December. On Saturday morning, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden. "Only thing I can think of is while we're sleeping...
cbs7.com
Midland-Odessa projected to lead in GDP in Texas for the next five years
MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A projection made by the Perryman Group predicts that Midland and Odessa will lead Texas in annual growth in real gross domestic product over the next five years. President of the Perryman Group, Ray Perryman, says Midland-Odessa’s gross domestic product is fueled by the gas and oil...
Residents on Edge In Midland Where Skeletal Remains Are Found
Residents are on edge after remains were found in an east Midland neighborhood. A couple of weeks ago a skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas Ave. in Midland, this past Saturday, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden which has caused residents in the area naturally to be on edge.
seminolesentinel.com
Indians Come Back to Beat Loboes
For the second game in a row, the Indian basketball team came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat a district opponent. Friday night in Seminole, it was the Monahans Loboes who were the latest Indian victims. The Tribe beat Monahans 64-62 with senior Hector Contreras administering the coup d’gras free throws with 1.8 seconds left in the game. The Indians trailed the whole game. They never…
Dog returned day later after being taken from the scene of a car crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Midland couple is thankful tonight, as they have had their dog returned to them. This comes after a terrible accident, that they say led to someone stealing the dog. Exactly one week ago, Mimi Pardo, said her boyfriend were driving with their dog in the back seat along ECR 140 […]
seminolesentinel.com
The 2023 Seminole High School Basketball Court
The 2023 Seminole High School Basketball Court left to right: freshman Fedra Ortiz, sophomore Kilee Ivy, queen Aeriana Langley, Junior Yatziry Chavaria and senior Audri Garcia.
Family hopeful Midland remains won’t be identified as missing Nevada woman
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Family and friends of missing Nevada woman Caitlin Denison are hoping that remains found recently in Midland won’t be linked to the woman last seen five years ago. On December 30, 2022, the Midland Police Department began an investigation after possible human remains were found in the 1700 block of E Texas- […]
seminolesentinel.com
The 2023 Gaines County Junior Livestock Show
The 2023 Gaines County Junior Livestock Show got underway Wednesday at the Gaines County Civic Building. The show will end Saturday with the auction of show animals and naming of winners. Results and photos of the show will be in Wednesday’s edition of The Seminole Sentinel.
Is it safe to eat the fish from the ponds in C.J. Kelly Park and Beal Park?
MIDLAND, Texas — Earlier this January, trout was restocked at the ponds in C.J. Kelly Park and Beal Park. For those unfamiliar with the process, the city will be doing this more than once throughout the year. “In early January we stock both Beal Park and C.J. Kelly ponds...
More human remains found in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again canvassed the area near the 1700 block of E. Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022. During today’s search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St. The remains will be […]
