ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, TX

Comments / 0

Related
cbs7.com

Midland residents file objections toward city

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland residents in the Legacy West neighborhood are upset after the city sent out notices that they were planning to build more homes in an already overpopulated area. Upon hearing the complaints this community has made to the city, one thing Ramon Sanchez mentioned was that he...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, Texas History: What Used To Be At Midland Drive and Illinois?

Anybody that is new to town, here is the history of the intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois Ave. Where the Goodwill and School on the northeast corner are located, the building originally was built for a Safeway grocery store which later became a Furr's grocery store when Furr's bought out all of the Safeway locations in this area in the late 80s. After the closing of Furr's that is when they split it in half and turned it into the school and Goodwill.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
ODESSA, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Maidens Perfect Halfway Through

The Seminole Maiden varsity basketball team beat the Monahans Lady Loboes Friday night at home 78-22. With the victory, the Maidens are now a perfect 5-0 at the halfway point of the district season. “We have five games to go,” Tri Danley, Maidens head basketball coach and athletic director said. “We need to clean up our turnovers and block out better. We have these next five games to get ready…
SEMINOLE, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect in Midland AMBER Alert arrested in New Mexico

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 29-year-old Zach Smith, a suspect wanted in connection with a child abduction in Midland, was arrested Tuesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has been charged with Kidnapping and Continuous Family Violence.  According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:00 p.m. on January 17, officers were called to a home shared by […]
MIDLAND, TX
fox4news.com

Texas Amber Alert discontinued: 11-month-old Midland girl found

MIDLAND, Texas - An 11-month-old Texas girl at the center of an Amber Alert has been located. Shortly after midnight Wednesday, the Midland Police Department said the girl had been reunited with family. SUGGESTED: Where is Leslie Obi? Homicide investigators scour southeast Houston apartment for clues. The alert was initially...
MIDLAND, TX
yourbasin.com

Basin Bites: Tall City Bistro makes eating healthy & fresh easy

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Tall City Bistro is the perfect spot to get fresh, homemade food on the go. “We make everything here, we don’t buy anything. I’m really picky, when I go somewhere I need fresh,” said owner Manny Garcia. The restaurant is located in...
MIDLAND, TX
AOL Corp

5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track. More:...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland-Odessa projected to lead in GDP in Texas for the next five years

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A projection made by the Perryman Group predicts that Midland and Odessa will lead Texas in annual growth in real gross domestic product over the next five years. President of the Perryman Group, Ray Perryman, says Midland-Odessa’s gross domestic product is fueled by the gas and oil...
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Residents on Edge In Midland Where Skeletal Remains Are Found

Residents are on edge after remains were found in an east Midland neighborhood. A couple of weeks ago a skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas Ave. in Midland, this past Saturday, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden which has caused residents in the area naturally to be on edge.
MIDLAND, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Indians Come Back to Beat Loboes

For the second game in a row, the Indian basketball team came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat a district opponent. Friday night in Seminole, it was the Monahans Loboes who were the latest Indian victims. The Tribe beat Monahans 64-62 with senior Hector Contreras administering the coup d’gras free throws with 1.8 seconds left in the game. The Indians trailed the whole game. They never…
SEMINOLE, TX
seminolesentinel.com

The 2023 Gaines County Junior Livestock Show

The 2023 Gaines County Junior Livestock Show got underway Wednesday at the Gaines County Civic Building. The show will end Saturday with the auction of show animals and naming of winners. Results and photos of the show will be in Wednesday’s edition of The Seminole Sentinel.
KLST/KSAN

More human remains found in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again canvassed the area near the 1700 block of E. Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022. During today’s search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St. The remains will be […]
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy