Read full article on original website
Related
seminolesentinel.com
Maidens Perfect Halfway Through
The Seminole Maiden varsity basketball team beat the Monahans Lady Loboes Friday night at home 78-22. With the victory, the Maidens are now a perfect 5-0 at the halfway point of the district season. “We have five games to go,” Tri Danley, Maidens head basketball coach and athletic director said. “We need to clean up our turnovers and block out better. We have these next five games to get ready…
seminolesentinel.com
McCormick Voted Fan Favorite
Seminole senior Rylan McCormick is currently busy playing basketball for the Seminole Indians. But he must have left a lasting impression on Texas high school fans this past fall in football. McCormick was recently named to the 2022 All-Texas Fan Vote 4-A Team as a wide-receiver. He garnered 118,742 votes which is way more than the population of Seminole, so folks outside of the town had to be…
seminolesentinel.com
Indians Come Back to Beat Loboes
For the second game in a row, the Indian basketball team came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat a district opponent. Friday night in Seminole, it was the Monahans Loboes who were the latest Indian victims. The Tribe beat Monahans 64-62 with senior Hector Contreras administering the coup d’gras free throws with 1.8 seconds left in the game. The Indians trailed the whole game. They never…
seminolesentinel.com
The 2023 Seminole High School Basketball Court
The 2023 Seminole High School Basketball Court left to right: freshman Fedra Ortiz, sophomore Kilee Ivy, queen Aeriana Langley, Junior Yatziry Chavaria and senior Audri Garcia.
seminolesentinel.com
Matters of Record
Seminole Police Department Jan. 13 -- An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Main Street. Upon further investigation the driver was found to be in possession of marijuana. Jeffery Nathan Jones of Big Spring was booked into Gaines County Jail. Jan. 13 -- Officers were dispatched to the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a stolen cellphone. A report was taken. …
seminolesentinel.com
Therwhanger Era Begins; Commissioners Renew July 4th Funding
The “peaceful transition of power” dictated by the Constitution was on display at the Gaines County Courthouse on Wednesday as newly sworn-in Cindy Therwhanger took up the County Judge’s gavel for the first time to begin her four-year term in the office. Seated just to Therwhanger’s left was Benette McDonald, with whom, just a few short months earlier, she had been locked into an historic…
Comments / 0