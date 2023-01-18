ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seminole, TX

yourbasin.com

Basin Bites: Tall City Bistro makes eating healthy & fresh easy

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Tall City Bistro is the perfect spot to get fresh, homemade food on the go. “We make everything here, we don’t buy anything. I’m really picky, when I go somewhere I need fresh,” said owner Manny Garcia. The restaurant is located in...
MIDLAND, TX
AOL Corp

5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track. More:...
MIDLAND, TX
Hobbs News-Sun

New details emerge in Vanessa Najera murder

The Hobbs man accused of murdering his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend and who fled to Mexico, is back in Lea County. Tony Guadalupe Navarrete, 36, of Hobbs, was charged in Nov. with the first-degree murder of Vanessa Najera, of Hobbs. He was extradited from Cuidad Juarez, Mexico back to Lea County on Jan. 10.
HOBBS, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander accused of hitting ex in head with metal rod

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week in connection with an alleged assault that happened in October of last year. Pete Diaz Jr., 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on October 18, 2022, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect in Midland AMBER Alert arrested in New Mexico

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- 29-year-old Zach Smith, a suspect wanted in connection with a child abduction in Midland, was arrested Tuesday night in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He has been charged with Kidnapping and Continuous Family Violence.  According to the Midland Police Department, around 5:00 p.m. on January 17, officers were called to a home shared by […]
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Midland, Texas History: What Used To Be At Midland Drive and Illinois?

Anybody that is new to town, here is the history of the intersection of Midland Drive and Illinois Ave. Where the Goodwill and School on the northeast corner are located, the building originally was built for a Safeway grocery store which later became a Furr's grocery store when Furr's bought out all of the Safeway locations in this area in the late 80s. After the closing of Furr's that is when they split it in half and turned it into the school and Goodwill.
MIDLAND, TX
seminolesentinel.com

The 2023 Gaines County Junior Livestock Show

The 2023 Gaines County Junior Livestock Show got underway Wednesday at the Gaines County Civic Building. The show will end Saturday with the auction of show animals and naming of winners. Results and photos of the show will be in Wednesday’s edition of The Seminole Sentinel.
cbs7.com

Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Midland residents file objections toward city

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland residents in the Legacy West neighborhood are upset after the city sent out notices that they were planning to build more homes in an already overpopulated area. Upon hearing the complaints this community has made to the city, one thing Ramon Sanchez mentioned was that he...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Midland-Odessa projected to lead in GDP in Texas for the next five years

MIDLAND-ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A projection made by the Perryman Group predicts that Midland and Odessa will lead Texas in annual growth in real gross domestic product over the next five years. President of the Perryman Group, Ray Perryman, says Midland-Odessa’s gross domestic product is fueled by the gas and oil...
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Residents on Edge In Midland Where Skeletal Remains Are Found

Residents are on edge after remains were found in an east Midland neighborhood. A couple of weeks ago a skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas Ave. in Midland, this past Saturday, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden which has caused residents in the area naturally to be on edge.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD: Suspects in coin machine burglaries hit at least 12 locations

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is still searching for suspects connected to a series of burglaries involving coin operated machines and is asking for help from the community to identify the people involved.  According to the department, on January 7, the man and woman pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the […]
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

More human remains found in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again canvassed the area near the 1700 block of E. Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022. During today’s search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St. The remains will be […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of firing at truck full of people after argument

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly opened fire on a truck carrying four people he’d shared drinks with earlier in the night. Jose Martinez, 34, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on January 16, […]
MIDLAND, TX

