seminolesentinel.com
Therwhanger Era Begins; Commissioners Renew July 4th Funding
The “peaceful transition of power” dictated by the Constitution was on display at the Gaines County Courthouse on Wednesday as newly sworn-in Cindy Therwhanger took up the County Judge’s gavel for the first time to begin her four-year term in the office. Seated just to Therwhanger’s left was Benette McDonald, with whom, just a few short months earlier, she had been locked into an historic…
cbs7.com
Midland residents file objections toward city
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland residents in the Legacy West neighborhood are upset after the city sent out notices that they were planning to build more homes in an already overpopulated area. Upon hearing the complaints this community has made to the city, one thing Ramon Sanchez mentioned was that he...
‘Completely false’: MPD addresses social media rumors about a serial killer
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department Chief Deputy McCright today addressed social media rumors amid an ongoing investigation at Midland’s Wadley-Barron Park. The park has been closed “indefinitely” amid an investigation led by MPD, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Rangers focused on finding evidence connected to a double homicide that occurred on […]
AOL Corp
5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track. More:...
Midland Police Department locates missing person
UPDATE: Hall has been found, according to MPD. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Midland Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person. 63-year-old Douglas Kent Hall was last seen at Midland Memorial Hospital on Thursday, January 19, at 2:30 p.m. Hall was wearing a blue/gray shirt and khaki pants. If you...
seminolesentinel.com
The 2023 Seminole High School Basketball Court
The 2023 Seminole High School Basketball Court left to right: freshman Fedra Ortiz, sophomore Kilee Ivy, queen Aeriana Langley, Junior Yatziry Chavaria and senior Audri Garcia.
Residents nervous about remains found in Midland neighborhood
MIDLAND, Texas — A skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas in Midland at the end of December. On Saturday morning, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden. "Only thing I can think of is while we're sleeping...
seminolesentinel.com
Matters of Record
Seminole Police Department Jan. 13 -- An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Main Street. Upon further investigation the driver was found to be in possession of marijuana. Jeffery Nathan Jones of Big Spring was booked into Gaines County Jail. Jan. 13 -- Officers were dispatched to the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a stolen cellphone. A report was taken. …
Hobbs News-Sun
New details emerge in Vanessa Najera murder
The Hobbs man accused of murdering his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend and who fled to Mexico, is back in Lea County. Tony Guadalupe Navarrete, 36, of Hobbs, was charged in Nov. with the first-degree murder of Vanessa Najera, of Hobbs. He was extradited from Cuidad Juarez, Mexico back to Lea County on Jan. 10.
Wadley-Barron park closed ‘indefinitely’
Residents on Edge In Midland Where Skeletal Remains Are Found
Crews on scene of structure fire near Dennis the Menace Park
MIDLAND, Texas — Crews were on scene of a structure fire near Dennis the Menace Park Wednesday night, according to a City of Midland spokesperson. A reporter on scene said the fire was in the 2400 block of W. Elizabeth Ave. The fire was from a shed, and no injuries have been reported.
Man arrested, fentanyl and weapons seized in Hobbs raid, US Marshals said
Authorities in Hobbs, NM arrested Jose Menchaca on Thursday morning on federal charges of drug and weapon possession. The United States Marshals Service, Lea County Drug Task Force, and Lea County Sheriff's Office were involved in the arrest, which also led to the seizure of multiple weapons, fentanyl, and cash.
MPD: Suspects in coin machine burglaries hit at least 12 locations
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is still searching for suspects connected to a series of burglaries involving coin operated machines and is asking for help from the community to identify the people involved. According to the department, on January 7, the man and woman pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the […]
Suspect in Midland AMBER Alert arrested in New Mexico
Officials said the suspect fled the home of his common-law wife after taking their three kids and her 11-month-old daughter without consent.
cbs7.com
Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
Midlander accused of hitting ex in head with metal rod
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week in connection with an alleged assault that happened in October of last year. Pete Diaz Jr., 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 18, 2022, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a […]
More human remains found in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again canvassed the area near the 1700 block of E. Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022. During today’s search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St. The remains will be […]
Man accused of firing at truck full of people after argument
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly opened fire on a truck carrying four people he’d shared drinks with earlier in the night. Jose Martinez, 34, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on January 16, […]
Dog returned day later after being taken from the scene of a car crash in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A Midland couple is thankful tonight, as they have had their dog returned to them. This comes after a terrible accident, that they say led to someone stealing the dog. Exactly one week ago, Mimi Pardo, said her boyfriend were driving with their dog in the back seat along ECR 140 […]
