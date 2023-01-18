The “peaceful transition of power” dictated by the Constitution was on display at the Gaines County Courthouse on Wednesday as newly sworn-in Cindy Therwhanger took up the County Judge’s gavel for the first time to begin her four-year term in the office. Seated just to Therwhanger’s left was Benette McDonald, with whom, just a few short months earlier, she had been locked into an historic…

17 HOURS AGO