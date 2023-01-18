ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
seminolesentinel.com

Therwhanger Era Begins; Commissioners Renew July 4th Funding

The “peaceful transition of power” dictated by the Constitution was on display at the Gaines County Courthouse on Wednesday as newly sworn-in Cindy Therwhanger took up the County Judge’s gavel for the first time to begin her four-year term in the office. Seated just to Therwhanger’s left was Benette McDonald, with whom, just a few short months earlier, she had been locked into an historic…
cbs7.com

Midland residents file objections toward city

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Midland residents in the Legacy West neighborhood are upset after the city sent out notices that they were planning to build more homes in an already overpopulated area. Upon hearing the complaints this community has made to the city, one thing Ramon Sanchez mentioned was that he...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

‘Completely false’: MPD addresses social media rumors about a serial killer

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department Chief Deputy McCright today addressed social media rumors amid an ongoing investigation at Midland’s Wadley-Barron Park. The park has been closed “indefinitely” amid an investigation led by MPD, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas Rangers focused on finding evidence connected to a double homicide that occurred on […]
MIDLAND, TX
AOL Corp

5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

You're planning to retire and have your sights set on a warm climate. Specifically, you want to settle down in the South, but you need to find new hometown that's affordable on a fixed income. Also: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track. More:...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland Police Department locates missing person

UPDATE: Hall has been found, according to MPD. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Midland Police Department is asking for help locating a missing person. 63-year-old Douglas Kent Hall was last seen at Midland Memorial Hospital on Thursday, January 19, at 2:30 p.m. Hall was wearing a blue/gray shirt and khaki pants. If you...
MIDLAND, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Matters of Record

Seminole Police Department Jan. 13 -- An officer conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Main Street. Upon further investigation the driver was found to be in possession of marijuana. Jeffery Nathan Jones of Big Spring was booked into Gaines County Jail. Jan. 13 -- Officers were dispatched to the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a stolen cellphone. A report was taken. …
Hobbs News-Sun

New details emerge in Vanessa Najera murder

The Hobbs man accused of murdering his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend and who fled to Mexico, is back in Lea County. Tony Guadalupe Navarrete, 36, of Hobbs, was charged in Nov. with the first-degree murder of Vanessa Najera, of Hobbs. He was extradited from Cuidad Juarez, Mexico back to Lea County on Jan. 10.
HOBBS, NM
ABC Big 2 News

Wadley-Barron park closed ‘indefinitely’

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Police Department said that Wadley-Barron park will be closed “indefinitely” amid an ongoing investigation.  The investigation began on January 17 with MPD, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Rangers began searching the pond and the investigation was originally expected to last two days. A dive team is said to be […]
MIDLAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Residents on Edge In Midland Where Skeletal Remains Are Found

Residents are on edge after remains were found in an east Midland neighborhood. A couple of weeks ago a skull was found by a mailbox near the 1700 block of East Texas Ave. in Midland, this past Saturday, more remains were found about a block away on Illinois and Tilden which has caused residents in the area naturally to be on edge.
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD: Suspects in coin machine burglaries hit at least 12 locations

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is still searching for suspects connected to a series of burglaries involving coin operated machines and is asking for help from the community to identify the people involved.  According to the department, on January 7, the man and woman pictured below allegedly entered Sleep Inn and burglarized the […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Egg- ‘celente’ news might be on the way for Odessans

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The hot topic at the dinner table recently is the price of eggs. The average price for a carton of eggs at food stores around Midland and Odessa is 5 dollars and 31 cents. That’s almost 3 times the price for a carton of eggs compared...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Midlander accused of hitting ex in head with metal rod

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week in connection with an alleged assault that happened in October of last year. Pete Diaz Jr., 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on October 18, 2022, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a […]
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

More human remains found in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Today, the Midland Police Department and Search One Rescue Team again canvassed the area near the 1700 block of E. Texas where human remains were found on December 30, 2022. During today’s search of the area, more human remains were located near the intersection of Illinois and Tilden St. The remains will be […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of firing at truck full of people after argument

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly opened fire on a truck carrying four people he’d shared drinks with earlier in the night. Jose Martinez, 34, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on January 16, […]
MIDLAND, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy