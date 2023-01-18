Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
McCormick confirms she is considering campaign for governor
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jennifer McCormick, who served four years as Superintendent of Public Instruction for Indiana as a Republican, confirms on Facebook she is considering a run for governor in 2024 as a Democrat. She has hinted at considering a campaign for a while, and has been mentioned as...
indianapublicradio.org
Conservative school board candidates feared indoctrination. What’s next for Indiana?
Avi doesn’t usually pay attention to school board elections. But last fall’s race was different. The 16-year-old is nonbinary and attends Carmel Clay schools, an affluent and majority White district. “When you have people, like, verbally talking about outright banning your presence from a classroom, it’s startling and...
WISH-TV
Indiana man wants to raise sunken steamship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In 1863 Confederate troops led by General John Hunt Morgan seized the Alice Dean, a steamship traveling on the Ohio River. “It was used to transport his troops across the Ohio River, when he was finished his scuttled the boat and burned it to the deck,” said Clarence Merk, a Southern Indiana man who wants to salvage the ship.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Commissioners Going to Fund Traffic Studies on Division Road
Due to a recent change to State Road 28 in Tipton County, the Clinton County Commissioners are taking steps to make sure this doesn’t cause problems in Clinton County. “County Highway Superintendent Rick Campbell had suggested or recommended basically two things,” said Commissioners President Jordan Brewer. “One was a vehicle count on 100 North or Division Road or right north of Clinton Central so we can get a traffic flow utilizing that road.”
woofboomnews.com
Fentanyl Is Here, And Is Killing People
Localizing a National story – Fentanyl – I asked Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner about it yesterday. That, from yesterday’s WMUN Delaware County Today Radio show. How did Jeff Robinson decide to run for Muncie Mayor? “He” helped, and “He” was going to run for the job himself.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indiana transgender girls school sports ban to take effect after lawsuit dismissed
Indiana’s ban on transgender girls from girls school sports can now take effect after a lawsuit against it was dismissed. The 10-year-old girl represented in the case by the ACLU of Indiana moved to a charter school. The case is over a law passed in early 2022, which bans...
Plans for former Indiana Marsh stores
Developers said there are a few considerations when deciding which Marsh properties should be repurposed.
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police Indianapolis Post forms Criminal Interdiction Squad
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander, Lieutenant Josh Watson, recently formed a squad of highly motivated, experienced Troopers to focus on criminal activity within the district. The Indianapolis District is comprised of fifty-three Troopers and nine supervisors who patrol the communities within Marion, Hamilton, Boone, Hendricks, Johnson, Shelby, and Hancock Counties. Although much of ISP’s responsibilities are the 200 plus miles of interstate in the Indianapolis District, as a full-service police agency we are committed to all of our communities to provide effective patrols, investigations, intelligence gathering, innovative application of current technology, and all crimes policing efforts. This model has proven to be very effective within several other Indiana State Police Districts.
Fox 59
Grant County doctor called "danger to public"
The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving to strip an OB/GYN and health office for the county of his license after patients claim he took photos of their privates without consent and sexually assaulted them. Grant County doctor called “danger to public”. The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving...
wrtv.com
Carmel mom of 3 seeks to change postpartum care for Hoosier moms
CARMEL — A Carmel mom and nurse practitioner is on a mission to save lives and support her fellow moms. Stacia Scott and her husband are high school sweethearts, growing their family, just steps from where they both grew up themselves. "You pray for what you have now," says...
AG: Marion doctor ‘danger to public’; took photos of patients’ privates without consent
MARION, Ind. — The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is moving to strip a Grant County OB/GYN of his medical license after a woman accused the doctor of sexually assaulting her during an examination and taking photographs of her private area without her consent. Since the accusation, the AG’s investigation reported several other women have come […]
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
WISH-TV
Storm warning for Hancock, Madison counties
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued until 3 p.m. Thursday for portions of Hancock and Madison counties, including the communities of Markleville, Wilkinson and Maxwell. Movement is northeast at 45 mph. Main concern is 60 mph gusts and quarter-sized hail. 2:55 p.m. 1:55 p.m. A severe...
wrtv.com
Lawsuit against IPS regarding transgender girls playing girls sports dismissed
INDIANAPOLIS — A lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Indiana on behalf of a 10-year-old transgender girl has been dismissed, court documents show. The lawsuit said the girl, identified in court documents by the initials A.M., was told by her school within the Indianapolis Public School system that she wouldn't be able to play softball because of HEA 1041.
Repurposed Marsh supermarkets in Indianapolis, IN
Who remembers renting videos and eating fresh bread from the Marsh bakery?
Current Publishing
HerMD now open in Carmel Center
Dr. Somi Javaid’s career motivation came from a scary moment in her life. “I nearly lost my mother when she was only 45 years old,” Javaid said of the 1997 incident. “She presented to the hospital with left arm pain, chest pain and shortness of breath. She was a thin, non-smoking woman, so science and data couldn’t explain why a woman like her would ever present with four-vessel disease. Her dismissals nearly cost her her life. I was pre-med at Northwestern University at the time, and it was at that ‘aha’ moment I realized I was going to go into women’s health care because there were too many barriers for women.”
WISH-TV
IU professor: Housing market in ‘full-blown crisis’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families with young kids, seniors, and people living with disabilities are all more likely to lose their homes due to the current affordable housing crisis, according to one Indiana University professor. Fran Quigley is a clinical professor of law and the director of the health and...
Rental vans, power tools and bags of stolen electronics: Man arrested in Indy at center of multi-state crime spree, feds say
INDIANAPOLIS – When Indianapolis Metropolitan police arrested an attempted burglary suspect in December 2022, it seemed like a routine case. The man, identified as “Patricio Escobar” with a 1987 birthdate on an ID card purportedly issued out of Argentina, was charged with attempted burglary and resisting law enforcement. He was accused of trying to steal […]
22 WSBT
Lawsuit challenging state law prohibiting transgender athletes in girls sports dropped
The lawsuit challenging an Indiana state law that prohibits transgender students from competing in girls sports, has been dropped. It was dropped just weeks before it was set to be heard in a federal appeals court. In August, a federal judge ruled against the law. This allowed a 10-year-old transgender...
Police: Indy man drove to Morristown to throw nails into driveways of homes with Trump flags
MORRISTOWN, Ind. — The Morristown Police Department claim that an Indianapolis man has been driving out to Morristown since August to throw nails, screws, and other metal fasteners into the driveways of strangers who flew Pro-Trump and Anti-Biden flags and signs. Residents first started reporting finding the metal fasteners in their driveway at the beginning […]
