ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Season-high from Jackson not enough as Gamecocks fall to Tigers

South Carolina forward GG Jackson scored a season-high 30 points on Saturday afternoon but it would not be enough in the 81-66 loss to Auburn in Colonial Life Arena. In addition to leading South Carolina in points, Jackson also tied with forward Josh Gray for a team-high eight rebounds against the Tigers. However, the Gamecocks (8-11, 1-5) couldn’t slow down Auburn in the paint as forward Johni Broome tallied 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting while pulling 11 rebounds.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy