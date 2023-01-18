South Carolina forward GG Jackson scored a season-high 30 points on Saturday afternoon but it would not be enough in the 81-66 loss to Auburn in Colonial Life Arena. In addition to leading South Carolina in points, Jackson also tied with forward Josh Gray for a team-high eight rebounds against the Tigers. However, the Gamecocks (8-11, 1-5) couldn’t slow down Auburn in the paint as forward Johni Broome tallied 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting while pulling 11 rebounds.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 14 HOURS AGO