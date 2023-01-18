Read full article on original website
Related
investing.com
China reopening spurs record inflows into emerging market funds -BofA
LONDON (Reuters) -Investors poured a record $12.7 billion into emerging-market debt and equity funds in the week to Wednesday, in response to China's easing of its COVID-19 restrictions on activity, data on Friday from BofA Global Research showed. The sudden shift in Chinese policy has boosted many different asset classes,...
investing.com
Silver Braces for Rally as U.S. Economy Loses Momentum
The economic data leaves no doubt that the U.S. economy is losing momentum, with Retail sales and industrial production falling more than expected. With a recession on the horizon, silver may fly if the Fed stops the hikes. Retail sales fell 1.1% in December, following a downwardly revised drop of...
investing.com
Dollar ends up vs yen, as super easy BOJ policy seems here for a while
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Profit taking dampened a dollar surge against the yen on Friday, but the buck ended higher and still logged the biggest weekly gain since early December, as the Japanese currency remained on the defensive after the Bank of Japan governor repeated that the central bank will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
investing.com
Dow futures trade higher, Netflix up 6.9% after earnings
Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were trading slightly higher during Thursday’s evening trade, with major benchmark averages declining during regular trade as the Fed’s Brainard noted the need to keep interest rates higher despite signs of slowing inflation. By 18:45 ET (23:45 GMT) Dow Jones Futures and S&P...
Big Issue struggling to stay afloat amid cost of living crisis, says founder
The Big Issue narrowly avoided going bust during the pandemic, its founder has said, as sales continue to be hit by the cost of living crisis. For the first time in the magazine’s over 30-year history, Covid meant that people who are homeless or long-term unemployed were not able to sell it on the streets, and its leadership had to rapidly rethink the model of the social business.
investing.com
Yellen says Russian oil price cap could save African countries $6 billion annually
DAKAR (Reuters) -Russia's war in Ukraine is hitting Africans particularly hard by exacerbating food insecurity and putting an unnecessary drag on the continent's economy, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in Senegal's capital Dakar on Friday. Yellen said ending the war would be the best thing to help the global...
investing.com
Can Bitcoin and Ethereum Continue to Rise?
Cryptocurrencies started the year on the front foot but lost momentum this week. Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently trading near critical resistance. Next moves could be crucial in determining the market's mid-term direction. Nearly a week after moving above $20,000 last weekend, Bitcoin has not yet seen a daily close...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow stumbles on Fed fears; Netflix subscribers top estimates
Investing.com -- The Dow fell Thursday, as sentiment on stocks was soured by disappointing quarterly results and expectations for the Federal Reserve to remain hawkish for longer as the tight labor market shows little sign of abating. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.76%, or 252 points, and the Nasdaq...
investing.com
Venezuela opposition may move funds in small amounts to avoid creditors -sources
CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuela's opposition is discussing how it might move frozen funds in foreign bank accounts into a proposed United Nations-administered humanitarian fund, including moving small amounts to protect the money from creditors, four sources said. Venezuela's government and opposition in November asked the United Nations to manage more than...
investing.com
Biden admin stops pulling oil from U.S. reserve after 14 months of draws
Investing.com -- The Biden administration has stopped drawing crude oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the Energy Information Administration said in its weekly inventory report Thursday, as the government attempts to rebuild a reserve it pulled more than 200 million barrels from to keep fuel prices low for Americans.
investing.com
Japan's Kishida says he will nominate new BOJ head next month
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Sunday he would nominate a new Bank of Japan governor next month, as markets test whether the central bank will change the ultra low-rate policy of the dovish Haruhiko Kuroda. Kishida initially told a TV Tokyo programme that he would decide...
investing.com
ConsenSys Lays Off 11% of Workforce Amid ‘Uncertain Market Conditions’
ConsenSys Lays Off 11% of Workforce Amid ‘Uncertain Market Conditions’. ConsenSys has laid off 96 employees. CEO Joseph Lubin said that cutting jobs was “difficult” but necessary to adjust to “challenging and uncertain market conditions.”. Lubin said that the uncertainty in the market hasn’t been “greater...
investing.com
S&P 500: Rough Seas Ahead
A few days ago, I read a premium article over ZeroHedge, which went into great detail as to why the three components of what I call the Fed Spread – – most notably, the balance sheet – – render all the Q.T. the Fed is doing moot. In other words, by their arguments, the market was going to roar higher this year anyway. I confess, I felt pretty empty-headed reading the article because it didn’t sink in, although it was enough to strike fear into this bear’s heart.
investing.com
Tech stock rebound faces doubters with earnings season ahead
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A spate of earnings reports in coming weeks is set to test a recent bounce in technology and other megacap stocks, a category whose leadership position in U.S. markets has faltered after last year’s deep selloff. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has gained nearly 6.2%...
investing.com
Rivian's margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target
© Reuters Rivian's (RIVN) margins to remain negative, volume growth limited till 2026 - Deutsche Bank cuts target. Deutsche Bank analysts reiterated a "Buy" rating on Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) but cut their Price Target to $28 from $43 ahead of the Q4 report (scheduled for February 28th, after market close), citing "the delayed launch of R2, and previous decision to push off expansion in Normal" factory.
investing.com
Tesla's Gruenheide plant should ramp up output - local minister
HALLE, Germany (Reuters) - Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)'s German Gruenheide plant still has some ramping up to do, the economy minister of the state the factory is located in said on Thursday, adding that production should be sped up somewhat to reduce customer waiting times. "That has to grow up a bit...
investing.com
Crypto Community Pokes Fund at Skeptic Jim Cramer as BTC Crosses $22k
Crypto Community Pokes Fund at Skeptic Jim Cramer as BTC Crosses $22k. Binance CEO mocks Jim Cramer as Bitcoin crosses the $20k price point. When BTC hit $17k, Cramer told investors it was an excellent exit opportunity. The global crypto market cap is on track to cross the $1 trillion...
investing.com
Price analysis 1/20: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, ADA, DOGE, MATIC, DOT, LTC, AVAX
The United States equities markets are on track to finish the week in the red but that has not resulted in a deeper loss for Bitcoin (BTC). The news of cryptocurrency lender Genesis filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy also did not have any meaningful impact on Bitcoin’s price. This shows that the selling pressure could be reducing.
investing.com
U.S. manufacturing has probably entered recession: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) -U.S. manufacturers probably entered a recession in the fourth quarter of 2022, based on a range of high-frequency indicators, part of a global downturn in industrial output that is creating some slack in commodity markets. The Institute for Supply Management’s (ISM) manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell below the...
Comments / 0