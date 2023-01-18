Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Fancy Feast fiasco that resulted in two elderly women convictedJade Talks CrimeWetumpka, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Authorities in Alabama said that four members of the same family were among those killed by the storm.Sherif SaadAutauga County, AL
Hank Williams: Rare Photos, Video And The Life Of Alabama's Country Music LegendApril KillianAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MontgomeryTed RiversMontgomery, AL
Related
REPORT: Top 2025 running back has arrived in Auburn
Running back Alvin Henderson has arrived in Auburn on a visit.
Nate Oats wants team to ignore ‘idiots’, potential taunts after Darius Miles arrest
Alabama men’s basketball already had a growing target on its back as a top-five team in the country, and Sunday’s arrest of bench player Darius Miles for capital murder could provide fodder for opposing fans to try to rattle the players that remain on the team. Nate Oats...
"The Best Team in the Country": Charles Barkley Drops Truth Bomb About Alabama Hoops
A tiger doesn't change its stripes, but sometimes an Auburn Tiger can't run from a stone-cold fact. That's exactly what happened when Charles Barkley was asked who the best college basketball team in the country was. Being the unbiased and fair basketball analyst that he is, Chuck swallowed his pride and put college rivalries aside and said what most of us have known for months.
Auburn wide receiver, former 4-star recruit transfers to North Alabama
Former Auburn wide receiver J.J. Evans, a four-star prospect coming out of high school, has transferred to North Alabama. Evans spent two-plus seasons at Auburn after signing with the Tigers as part of their 2020 recruiting class, which was ranked seventh in the nation, but he left the program one week into the 2022 season and opted to enter the transfer portal. North Alabama announced the addition of Evans on Friday afternoon.
Why 4-star running back Jeremiah Cobb has yet to sign with Auburn
Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class, the first in the brief tenure of head coach Hugh Freeze, has racked up some decisive wins: Two four-stars flipped on signing day; Four transfers secured from within the Southeastern Conference; Over 30 new players added to the roster overall, the byproduct of an active coaching staff pulling on old connections. Yet, there’s something missing.
theadvocate.com
A star linebacker out of the Pac-12 has chosen to transfer to LSU over Alabama
Former Oregon State inside linebacker Omar Speights transferred to LSU, The Advocate has learned. Speights, who will be a senior next season, filled the team’s biggest remaining need. Speights has one more year of eligibility and could start right away. He’ll join the team this spring. Speights chose LSU...
Season-high from Jackson not enough as Gamecocks fall to Tigers
South Carolina forward GG Jackson scored a season-high 30 points on Saturday afternoon but it would not be enough in the 81-66 loss to Auburn in Colonial Life Arena. In addition to leading South Carolina in points, Jackson also tied with forward Josh Gray for a team-high eight rebounds against the Tigers. However, the Gamecocks (8-11, 1-5) couldn’t slow down Auburn in the paint as forward Johni Broome tallied 27 points on 12-of-17 shooting while pulling 11 rebounds.
ABC 33/40 News
Actress Octavia Spencer says LA is more racist than her Alabama hometown
LOS ANGELES (TND) — Three-time Oscar-nominated actress Octavia Spencer said she thought Hollywood was more racist than where she was brought up in Alabama during an appearance on a recent episode of Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast. During the podcast, Octavia expressed how she had expected the...
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
5 Alabama chefs and 2 restaurants that could be our next James Beard winner
Alabama chefs and restaurants have a long and glorious history at the James Beard Awards, which are often called “the Oscars of the food world.”. Previous James Beard winners include Birmingham chefs Frank Stitt, Chris Hastings and Dolester Miles, as well as Bessemer’s Bright Star, which has been recognized as an America’s Classic, and Birmingham’s Highlands Bar and Grill, which was named most outstanding restaurant in America in 2018.
wvtm13.com
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
First bills filed ahead of 2023 Alabama legislative session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The first bills of the 2023 Alabama legislative session have officially been pre-filed. Both come from Republican Sen. April Weaver, who represents Shelby, Chilton and Bibb Counties. SB1, dubbed the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” makes changes to correctional incentive time, or “good time” earned for inmates. It would make it harder […]
Auburn woman dies after vehicle strikes deer, tree
Alabama State Troopers say an Auburn woman died Wednesday afternoon after her vehicle struck a deer. Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the incident happened at about 5:28 p.m. on Alabama 120, near the 1 mile marker, about one mile east of Reeltown in Tallapoosa County.
Auburn woman dies in single-vehicle crash
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn woman was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening. Phebe Foy, 48, was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. The car she was driving struck a deer and left the roadway before striking a tree. The accident happened around 5:28 p.m. on AL-120 near mile marker 1 […]
police1.com
Wounded Ala. man pulls trooper from car after deadly tornado pins him inside cruiser
ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. — An eerie feeling fell over a small town in Alabama just before a deadly tornado responsible for killing seven barreled into the city. Yet, through the storm’s violent onslaught, one resident’s story of perseverance and heroism managed to shine through the darkness. As...
WSFA
Attorney general warns against scams as Alabamians look to rebuild
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians continue to recover from last week’s deadly tornadoes. State Attorney General Steve Marshall visited the city of Selma with tips on how to avoid construction scams. He says when vetting a construction company. “Number one, ask for their license — they ought to be...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery County Mugshots from 01/01/2023-01/15/2023
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 1/01/2023-1/15/2023. All are innocent unless proven guilty.
Auburn auto supplier to lay off 224 employees
An Auburn wheel manufacturer has announced it is laying off 224 employees. According to the Alabama Department of Commerce’s WARN List, Wheel Pros began laying off the employees earlier this month, and will continue through March 7. The company has not commented on the move. Colorado-based Wheel Pros acquired...
YAHOO!
Montgomery man, teen charged with robbery after armed incident outside community Center
A Montgomery man and teen have been jailed accused of robbing a man of $200, according to police. Montgomery police Lt. Jarrett Williams said a man reported to police that he was robbed by unknown suspects of personal property and cash about 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of Le Bron Road. According to court records, the robbery took place at the Floyd Community Center.
247Sports
70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1