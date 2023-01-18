Read full article on original website
Public Schools Down 1M Students Since COVID
Since the first government shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, public schools across the country have seen enrollment drop by more than a million students. The Wall Street Journal reported that this has prompted some school districts across the country to close buildings because they do not have enough pupils or enough funding to keep them open.
More than half nation's school districts face teacher shortages, data show
More than half of school districts across the country have reported shortages in teachers, according to researchers at an event hosted Thursday by the U.S. Department of Education.
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College
SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
Lawsuit: Georgia school district lowered Black student's GPA after he reported racist Snapchats
LISTEN: A former student at South Effingham High School has joined a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts
Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.
This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
School Banned BLM Shirts, But Allowed Nooses & Confederate Symbols: Lawsuit
Georgia school officials allegedly told Black students that Black Lives Matter messaging was disruptive, while the Confederate flag represents 'heritage not hate.'
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
Cat-Identifying Teen Allowed to Refuse Speaking at Private School, Sparking Controversy
A private school in Melbourne, Australia garnered attention for its handling of a unique situation involving a teenage girl who identifies as a cat. According to the Daily Mail, the school has been affirming the student's "animal behavior," even going so far as to allow the girl to refuse speaking during the school day.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Texas A&M medical school bragged about removing photos of white male alumni
EXCLUSIVE — The Texas A&M School of Medicine bragged that removing photos of white male alumni was an example of its institutional commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion , new documents reveal. The institution included the response in a survey it completed for the Association of American Medical Colleges...
Parents outrage after hundreds of students unenrolled from Fulton County high school
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Parents are furious after they say hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes has learned that around 400 students were told Thursday that they are...
Arkansas teacher reacts to executive order prohibiting critical race theory in public schools
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed eight executive orders during her first two days in office. One signed during her first day has drawn interest from Arkansans in the education field.
DeSantis Shocking School Plan Approved. What Does it Mean for Your Kids?
School boards are facing legal pressure to elect more conservatives among their ranks. The new Florida school plan is not based on merit or achievements but on personal politics.
California public schools ‘saturated’ with teachers who learned critical race theory when training: report
CriticalRace.org, which monitors critical race theory (CRT), examined teachers’ training programs in the University of California Schools of Education system.
Arizona bill forces teachers to get parental consent before using student's preferred pronouns
PHOENIX — One of the first bills introduced in the upcoming legislative session attempts to prohibit teachers from addressing students by their preferred gender pronouns without first obtaining parental consent. Senate Bill 1001 forbids school employees from using a pronoun that differs from a "student's biological sex" if they...
New bill would prevent anyone under 18 from getting married, even if parents consent
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the WV Senate would prohibit anyone under 18 from getting married. Senate Bill 158, introduced by Republican Charles S. Trump IV of Morgan County, would amend and reenact §48-2-301 of the Code of West Virginia, which dates back to 1931. The current law in West Virginia allows males or females to get married between the ages of 16 and 18 only if the clerk receives valid written consent from the applicant’s parents or legal guardian.
'We have every evidence we need:' The mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The two mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out about what they feel is a pattern of racism in the schools. Lakeisha Hamilton is the mother of a 16-year-old at Effingham County High School. She wants to make clear the lawsuit is over much more than students not being able to wear Black Lives Matter tee shirts.
Teachers' unions locked kids out of schools to get more of your money, not for safety
Our children were political pawns in a game rigged by teachers' unions and blue state politicians.
