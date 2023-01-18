ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Schools Down 1M Students Since COVID

Since the first government shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, public schools across the country have seen enrollment drop by more than a million students. The Wall Street Journal reported that this has prompted some school districts across the country to close buildings because they do not have enough pupils or enough funding to keep them open.
'We will not go down without a fight,' students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College

SARASOTA — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. Ron DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?”
Lawsuit: Georgia school district lowered Black student's GPA after he reported racist Snapchats

LISTEN: A former student at South Effingham High School has joined a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District. GPB's Benjamin Payne reports. New allegations were added Tuesday to a federal lawsuit against the Effingham County School District in Southeast Georgia, alleging retaliation by the district against a Black student for reporting racist and threatening Snapchat messages sent by white students.
Parents Fume as High School Ballers Are Benched for Monkey Taunts

Students accused of bullying a Black basketball player with monkey noises during a school game have been suspended from their Michigan school district—but it was not enough for parents and community members who claim the district is too soft on racism. Despite the students’ punishment, parents and teachers continued to call out racism that pervades Jenison Public Schools at a board meeting Monday night.Jenison Public Schools director of communications Peter DeGraaf told The Daily Beast Tuesday that the students responsible for the racist behavior had been given “out-of-school disciplinary action.” He didn’t specify what that entailed or how many students...
This researcher asked kids what's wrong with U.S. schools. Here are their ideas.

This article originally appeared on 05.22.15 This is not news: America does pretty badly when it goes up against other countries academically. This is true even if we take it one state at a time—no single state, no matter how wealthy or small, matches the top scoring countries. And yet, the U.S. spends more per student than many other countries in the world.
New bill would prevent anyone under 18 from getting married, even if parents consent

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A bill introduced in the WV Senate would prohibit anyone under 18 from getting married. Senate Bill 158, introduced by Republican Charles S. Trump IV of Morgan County, would amend and reenact §48-2-301 of the Code of West Virginia, which dates back to 1931. The current law in West Virginia allows males or females to get married between the ages of 16 and 18 only if the clerk receives valid written consent from the applicant’s parents or legal guardian.
'We have every evidence we need:' The mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The two mothers suing the Effingham School District are speaking out about what they feel is a pattern of racism in the schools. Lakeisha Hamilton is the mother of a 16-year-old at Effingham County High School. She wants to make clear the lawsuit is over much more than students not being able to wear Black Lives Matter tee shirts.
