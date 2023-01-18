A Texas brewery has called the influx of threats it has received “crazy” after it cancelled an event with Kyle Rittenhouse.The teenager shot and killed two racial justice protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, but he was later cleared of wrongdoing at trial.The Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas was targeted after saying on Friday that a “rally against censorship” with Mr Rittenhouse would no longer be held there. It was initially scheduled to take place later in January.“It’s been kind of a s***storm,” CEO Dave Fougeron told The Texas Tribune on Saturday. “But now I’m more certain than ever that...

CONROE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO