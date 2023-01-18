ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The 74

Top Texas Court Green-Lights State Takeover of Houston Schools. Will it Happen?

Affirming that education officials can intervene when schools underperform year after year, the Texas Supreme Court has cleared the path for the state to take over the 190,000-student Houston Independent School District. The question, as the high-stakes standoff moves into its fifth year, is whether Education Commissioner Mike Morath still wants to.  If the Texas […]
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Texas executes man with expired drugs, despite court ruling it amounts to “torture”

The state of Texas has allegedly begun using expired execution drugs that can cause unnecessary pain and suffering, starting with the Tuesday killing of Robert Fratta, 65, who was convicted of paying to kill his wife in 1994.Fratta, a former police officer, allegedly gave $1,000 and a Jeep to two men to kill his wife Farah, who was found dead in her garage with two shots to the head, according to Houston Public Media. Fratta then attempted to collect her life insurance policy days later, HPM adds. (The inmate maintained his innocence the Texas Tribune reports, arguing his conviction...
TEXAS STATE
News Channel 25

Texas inmate says comedy special landed him on death row

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas inmate is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his murder conviction, claiming a comedy special swayed a Brazos County jury and landed him on death row. Gabriel Hall, 29, is awaiting execution by lethal injection after being convicted of murdering a Texas...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
The Independent

Texas brewery calls influx of threats ‘crazy’ after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event

A Texas brewery has called the influx of threats it has received “crazy” after it cancelled an event with Kyle Rittenhouse.The teenager shot and killed two racial justice protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, but he was later cleared of wrongdoing at trial.The Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas was targeted after saying on Friday that a “rally against censorship” with Mr Rittenhouse would no longer be held there. It was initially scheduled to take place later in January.“It’s been kind of a s***storm,” CEO Dave Fougeron told The Texas Tribune on Saturday. “But now I’m more certain than ever that...
CONROE, TX
KXAN

This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows

(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
AUSTIN, TX
capcity.news

Lawsuit filed by former City of Cheyenne employee slowly moving through federal court

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A lawsuit that was filed by a City of Cheyenne employee has not found a resolution, but is moving through the federal court. Denise Freeman, the city’s former Human Resources director, claimed in the federal lawsuit filed in April 2022 in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming that the city violated the Americans with Disabilities Act through what the suit alleges to be “malice or reckless indifference for Ms. Freeman’s federally protected rights.”
CHEYENNE, WY
New York Post

Teaching activist Quintin Bostic admits selling critical race theory lessons to schools, despite ban

A Georgia teaching activist has been placed on administrative leave after bragging about really being an “evil salesman” profiting off illegally selling schools critical race theory lessons in disguise — despite a statewide ban. Former teacher Quintin Bostic was filmed by an undercover Project Veritas reporter admitting his illicit work for Teaching Lab, a nonprofit that says its “mission is to fundamentally shift the paradigm of teacher professional learning for educational equity.” “It’s like a scam lab,” Bostic stunningly admitted in one chat, cackling wildly as he insisted it was really “for profit.” “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also...
GEORGIA STATE
Philosophy Blogger

Texas has proposed legislation that would restrict the entry of migrants into the state until they lift covid mandates

Rep. Brian Harrison is leading a groundbreaking effort to ensure the safety of Texas and its citizens during this pandemic with his new proposed bill that would extend Title 42, which started under President Trump's administration last March. This move comes as the state works through an uptick in illegal migration from Central America despite COVID-19-related travel risks - aiming to provide security measures against any potential danger associated with such crossings into US borders. Drawing on his experience at HHS while serving under former president Trump, Rep.Harrison hopes that this initiative can effectively protect Texans amidst these precarious times caused by our current global health crisis.
TEXAS STATE

