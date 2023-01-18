Read full article on original website
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Longstanding McDonald's in Houston Gets ClosedBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas Supreme Court gives state ability to take over Houston ISD school board
A potential state takeover of the Houston ISD board of trustees is back in play after the Texas Supreme Court vacated an injunction, sending the case back to the trial court. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) A potential state takeover of the Houston ISD board of trustees is back in play after...
Top Texas Court Green-Lights State Takeover of Houston Schools. Will it Happen?
Affirming that education officials can intervene when schools underperform year after year, the Texas Supreme Court has cleared the path for the state to take over the 190,000-student Houston Independent School District. The question, as the high-stakes standoff moves into its fifth year, is whether Education Commissioner Mike Morath still wants to. If the Texas […]
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"
"Texas lawmakers] are continuing to rob the public schools and send money to private charters and are trying to privatize our schools.They are starving us to death, and then they wonder why we don't meet certain accountability standards." Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers.
Why are Buc-ee's wages so high? Some roles pay four times more than teachers earn!
Recently on a drive down I35 from Austin to San ABuc-ee'sI stopped at Buc-ee's. It had been a while since my last visit, and I needed to stock up on Beaver Nuggets and some jerky.
Texas executes man with expired drugs, despite court ruling it amounts to “torture”
The state of Texas has allegedly begun using expired execution drugs that can cause unnecessary pain and suffering, starting with the Tuesday killing of Robert Fratta, 65, who was convicted of paying to kill his wife in 1994.Fratta, a former police officer, allegedly gave $1,000 and a Jeep to two men to kill his wife Farah, who was found dead in her garage with two shots to the head, according to Houston Public Media. Fratta then attempted to collect her life insurance policy days later, HPM adds. (The inmate maintained his innocence the Texas Tribune reports, arguing his conviction...
News Channel 25
Texas inmate says comedy special landed him on death row
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Texas inmate is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his murder conviction, claiming a comedy special swayed a Brazos County jury and landed him on death row. Gabriel Hall, 29, is awaiting execution by lethal injection after being convicted of murdering a Texas...
Pre-kindergartner dropped off and left alone at Aldine ISD school 13 minutes before opening
A mother can't get over the what-ifs after her pre-kindergartner's day care dropped him off at school all alone before doors opened for the day.
Supreme Court sides with Texas death row inmate who says conviction was based on bad DNA evidence
The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a Texas death row inmate who is trying to overturn his conviction based on faulty DNA evidence. In a rare reversal, the inmate received the support of the district attorney involved in the case.
Arizona sent 'illegal' subpoenas to compel banks to provide customer financial data, ACLU claims
Arizona allegedly submitted at least 140 subpoenas illegally to obtain millions of financial records as part of one of the largest government financial surveillance programs in recent history, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.
Court rules against Texas inmates who accused state of using expired drugs for executions
HOUSTON — Texas’ top criminal appeals court has barred a civil court judge from issuing any orders in a lawsuit by three death row inmates who allege the state plans to use expired and unsafe drugs to execute them. Attorneys for inmates Wesley Ruiz, John Balentine and Robert...
Texas brewery calls influx of threats ‘crazy’ after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
A Texas brewery has called the influx of threats it has received “crazy” after it cancelled an event with Kyle Rittenhouse.The teenager shot and killed two racial justice protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020, but he was later cleared of wrongdoing at trial.The Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas was targeted after saying on Friday that a “rally against censorship” with Mr Rittenhouse would no longer be held there. It was initially scheduled to take place later in January.“It’s been kind of a s***storm,” CEO Dave Fougeron told The Texas Tribune on Saturday. “But now I’m more certain than ever that...
Future of drag shows in Corpus Christi threatened by proposal in Texas Legislature
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Local businesses in Corpus Christi could feel the impacts of multiple bills that have been filed in the Texas Legislature that aim to outlaw bars or restaurants from hosting drag shows unless they're classified as a "sexually oriented business." Republican State Rep. Jared Patterson is...
KXAN
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
(NEXSTAR) – As the final semester for many high school seniors begins, college may be top of mind for many Texas families. While the requirements for acceptance differ by university, there are some schools that are generally more selective — or just more popular — than others.
capcity.news
Lawsuit filed by former City of Cheyenne employee slowly moving through federal court
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A lawsuit that was filed by a City of Cheyenne employee has not found a resolution, but is moving through the federal court. Denise Freeman, the city’s former Human Resources director, claimed in the federal lawsuit filed in April 2022 in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming that the city violated the Americans with Disabilities Act through what the suit alleges to be “malice or reckless indifference for Ms. Freeman’s federally protected rights.”
Texas AG to halt most of Citigroup's municipal offerings on gun law row
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) has discriminated against the firearms sector, the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said, making a decision that "has the effect" of Texas halting Citi's ability to underwrite most municipal bond offerings in the state.
Teaching activist Quintin Bostic admits selling critical race theory lessons to schools, despite ban
A Georgia teaching activist has been placed on administrative leave after bragging about really being an “evil salesman” profiting off illegally selling schools critical race theory lessons in disguise — despite a statewide ban. Former teacher Quintin Bostic was filmed by an undercover Project Veritas reporter admitting his illicit work for Teaching Lab, a nonprofit that says its “mission is to fundamentally shift the paradigm of teacher professional learning for educational equity.” “It’s like a scam lab,” Bostic stunningly admitted in one chat, cackling wildly as he insisted it was really “for profit.” “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also...
Activists want National Guard, DPS out of El Paso
Migrant advocacy groups want the Texas National Guard out of El Paso, and they’re also calling on local officials to pass a resolution opposing Gov. Greg Abbott’s use of taxpayers’ money to fund Operation Lone Star.
Click2Houston.com
Harris County DA Kim Ogg, Sen. John Whitmire announce legislation to shorten wait time for murder trials to start
HOUSTON – Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, Sen. John Whitmire, Crime Stoppers of Houston, and members of Parents of Murdered Children will announce the filing of Senate Bill 402 Friday, which would require judges to give trial priority to capital murder and murder cases. A news conference was...
Texas has proposed legislation that would restrict the entry of migrants into the state until they lift covid mandates
Rep. Brian Harrison is leading a groundbreaking effort to ensure the safety of Texas and its citizens during this pandemic with his new proposed bill that would extend Title 42, which started under President Trump's administration last March. This move comes as the state works through an uptick in illegal migration from Central America despite COVID-19-related travel risks - aiming to provide security measures against any potential danger associated with such crossings into US borders. Drawing on his experience at HHS while serving under former president Trump, Rep.Harrison hopes that this initiative can effectively protect Texans amidst these precarious times caused by our current global health crisis.
